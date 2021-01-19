Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

I personally stopped the public option…

How has Obama failed you today?

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Women: they get shit done

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Lighten up, Francis.

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

This blog will pay for itself.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

This is how realignments happen…

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Open Thread: Balloon Juice Zoom on Inauguration Day

by | 79 Comments

This post is in: 

We are planning a Balloon Juice Zoom to celebrate the new year, which starts with a sane person for president.

– Inauguration Day on 1/20/2021 – 5:30 – 7:30 pm (Eastern)

doors open 30 minutes in advance

If you want to attend:

Please end me an email that includes both your name and your BJ nym, and I will send you the link and other info.

Lurkers welcome!  If you are a lurker, let me know in your email what name we should look for when joining the zoom.

This has been in the comments a few times, but I don’t think it’s been on the front page yet.
Much better than a prescription for Ativan!

If you haven’t discovered this fellow yet, he is someone to watch.
He has some great stuff up for MLK day, too.

Open thread.

Commenters

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • Calouste
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • hueyplong
  • jackmac
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jl
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • Kristine
  • L85NJGT
  • Laura
  • mali muso
  • Martin
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MazeDancer
  • Michael Windbigler
  • Mike in NC
  • Miss Bianca
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nicole
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • piratedan
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steeplejack
  • The Lodger
  • topclimber
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    79Comments

    2. 2.

      Laura

      Could you post a youtube link? I got kicked off twitter by a bernie bro and I never got back on because twitter never sent me the message that I have to get to restore my account.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      @Laura:

      I read/watch Twitter all the time and I’m not on it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Martin

      Gotta give Mitch a shard of credit here:

      The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the President and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like.

      Provoked was a carefully chosen word. He’s advertising to the impeachment hearing managers where they should go, but is careful around the word ‘incitement’. Mitch’s other powerful people suggests that he fully recognizes what happened here – the broad lie about the election being stolen was the incitement, and members of Congress and Fox News among others are also guilty.

      There’s no way in hell he’s going to back the punishment he wants for Trump (banishment from public office) to apply to the others – that would instantly kick out 20% of his caucus and half of the GOP members of the House, but I suspect he’s hunting for ways to make sure they can’t do it again. Not sure how one threads that needle.

      It seems like everyone’s voice is loosening up today.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Martin: I’ll wait to consider giving McConnell any points when I see whether he censures his caucus members for their votes against on Jan 6 and he if votes to impeach and if he encourages others to vote to impeach.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Nicole

      I’m sorry to miss the Zoom tomorrow; my playwriting group is meeting.  I’m glad you guys are doing one, though; what a nice way to celebrate.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      jl

      Looks like McConnell, McCarthy and Pence snubbing Trump’s little big send-off. Are they going to attend the Big Biden Deal inauguration?

      Gosh, you know, even if you are a cynical malicious operator, none-too bright legislative bagman, and none-to-bright flunky sycophant, your crazy boss trying to murder you makes an impression.

      Not out of the woods, I hope we continue to luck out because I think the country needs some more good luck in addition to very hard work. Trump has done tremendous damage, but the fact that he’s been basically an infant since the election has prevented him and his flunkies from doing worse.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      have also been super-cleaned for COVID and everything else Trump cooties.

      I wouldn’t even want to be in a space Trump had breathed in, COVID or not.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @Michael Windbigler:  Lurkers are definitely welcome!  Can you send email to my nym at balloon-juice.com and let me know that you’d like to attend?

      I removed your email address from your comment because it’s best not to include an actual email address on a public web page.

      That way I can just reply to your message with the zoom link.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      jl

      Thanks for the link to animals lulzing on wildlife photographers.

      There is an amazing clip of penguins a few tweets down in that thread.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne: Absolutely!  I hope they aren’t planning on sleeping in the main bedroom for awhile.

      I almost said de-lousing but that was too specific, I thought!  But you and I are on the same page.

      Let me know if you end up inspired to write another chapter in the book.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      jl

      One thought I had about Biden is that he’s already  got a double. Some presidents worry  and strain excessively about being a big shot historic president (IMHO, Bill is an example) but Biden has that covered as well as getting himself elected.

      Just following Trump will keep his name in the history books, and I hope in a good way.

      Let’s hope he can manage a way to get to home plate. Big Biden Deal, here we come!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      MazeDancer

       

      “Momala and the Mensch”

      What the Rabbi giving the benediction at Mr. Biden’s Delaware send-off says Joe’s closest Jewish friends call the Biden-Harris administration.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      mali muso

      Really enjoyed that Matthew Cooke video…watched it over the weekend.  If I thought any persuadables would actually be open to facts and reason, I’d share it with them, but facts are apparently a liberal plot.

      Will try to make the Zoom, but that slot is pretty tricky to swing with dinner and kiddo time.  But we shall see!  Always fun to say a virtual hello to jackals.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      jackmac

      This is shaping up to be a great week and a more hopeful year.

      Joe takes over on Wednesday and I hope he doesn’t suffer any wrist injury signing all those executive orders!

      Plus, my wife and I were able to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations for Friday!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      mrmoshpotato

      GOP chair of the Gwinnett County elections board on why she wants GA legislature to impose new restrictions on voting. “They don’t have to change all of them, but they’ve got to change the major parts of them so that we at least have a shot at winning.” https://t.co/8FaeKWNN0W pic.twitter.com/KsGaJtntuN— Sam Levine (@srl) January 19, 2021

      Say it loud, say it proud – “We’re Republicans! We have terrible ideas that most people won’t vote for, and we hate democracy!”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      jl

      @Baud:

      ” We need to get him a stamp. ”

      Even if this is a Big Biden Deal, we can’t put his mug on a stamp right away. Some dumb rule about you have to wait a while.

      But there are some political gear shops selling Biden’s mug on a mug. I’ll get one. Have to settle for that for a while.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ken

      @mrmoshpotato: Or she could move from horrible, high-tax liberal Gwinnett County up to the northwest corner of Georgia, where Republicans win pretty much every office.  Just a thought.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ohio Mom

      One thing about the video of Joe and Jill boarding the plane: Joe brings up the rear. Because that is good manners.

      Trump usually had to be first, with Melania and on his rare appearances, Baron, trailing behind.

      Just another small sign that things are different now.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      jl

      @Baud: Oh, really? Hoowuddathunk. OTOH, a BaudXXXX!! administration would be so lazy it would it do it right and get an automatic stamp machine.

      To maximize efficiency, of course.

      I should have thought of that.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Amir Khalid

      I am watching a YouTube livestream of Trump’s farewell address. Its content is all his greatest hits of self-serving lies and bullshit and racism, carried on something called The Right Side Broadcasting Network. Are the mainstream networks not carrying it?

      Reply
    47. 47.

      jl

      It’s also a day right before a criminal national leader plotted a coup to stay in office, and incited a riot that almost decapitated the national legislature and his second in line, AND was allowed to leave office legally intact, and roam around (at least for the time being) inside the country.

      It’s an interesting country, huh?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      mrmoshpotato

      @hueyplong:

      Blink twice quickly if you need the assistance of law enforcement.

      No way you’re watching this shit of your own free will.

      He might be freely watching it out of morbid, very morbid curiosity.

      It’s not his country’s traitorous orange bastard after all.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      jl

      @hueyplong: I only see major news outlets releasing written excerpts. Maybe they see it as too risky, in terms of reputation and danger of various sorts of liability to broadcast it live.

      Even if Trump was cajoled and threatened by his lawyers into not inciting something horrible, who knows whether he’ll go off script on an impulse?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Kent

      @Martin:

      Provoked was a carefully chosen word. He’s advertising to the impeachment hearing managers where they should go, but is careful around the word ‘incitement’. Mitch’s other powerful people suggests that he fully recognizes what happened here – the broad lie about the election being stolen was the incitement, and members of Congress and Fox News among others are also guilty.

      There’s no way in hell he’s going to back the punishment he wants for Trump (banishment from public office) to apply to the others – that would instantly kick out 20% of his caucus and half of the GOP members of the House, but I suspect he’s hunting for ways to make sure they can’t do it again. Not sure how one threads that needle.

      It seems like everyone’s voice is loosening up today.

      Mitch is guilty too.  Remind me of the date when he acknowledged Biden’s win and congratulated him in public.

      Exactly….

      He was complicit in perpetrating the lie as well.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      piratedan

      @Kent: and yet the bastard always seems to slither away without anyone prying him outta his shell and cooking his carcass for it.  Basically every word out of his pie hole in 2020 was either a lie or an egregious lie, or a blatant fallacy of hypocritical spew….  Wish I understood how he continually gets a pass.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Hope to join you jackals briefly at 5:30, but I have an evening commitment so won’t stay long.

      The wildlife photos are (mostly) great. I especially love wolves, so I’m jealous of the guy being loved to death by white wolves.

      But some of them look less enjoyable, like #11. “I don’t have to outrun the bear, I just have to outrun the photographer.”

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Calouste

      @mali muso: Made me realize that it’s only on the fourth try that a ticket with a woman on it won. On the other hand, tickets with an person of color on it score four out of five, if you count Curtis (Hoover’s VP who was part Native American).

      Reply
    60. 60.

      L85NJGT

      That’s a really nice charter for a 30 minute flight. Shame the Amtrak trip got nixed, but as they say, it is what it is.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      topclimber

      @jl: I think that in the interest of uniting the country, all Dems and Independents should join with Deplorables Inc. in demanding that Trump NOT be memory-holed. Mitch, McCarthy, Pence and Co. need to own this a-hole in the future for at least as long as they let him screw our country since 2016.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      hueyplong

      Instead of Cletus safaris, I wouldn’t mind it if the FTFNYT kept repeating stories about how people who worked in the administration still can’t find jobs.

      “Three years into the Biden administration, XXXX has yet to find work outside the service industry, and now has become an advocate of raising the minimum wage after years of scoffing at the concept as a mortal threat to the economy.”

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Jeffro

      @mrmoshpotato:Say it loud, say it proud – “We’re Republicans! We have terrible ideas that most people won’t vote for, and we hate democracy!”

      I know, right?  It’s ridiculous.  Voting rights aren’t a betting line that moves around every election in order to keep the GOP competitive!!  Offer something people actually want to VOTE FOR, Republicans

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jeffro: They really think an election is unfair if they don’t have a decent shot at winning, regardless of their positions or statements or events.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      jl

      @topclimber: I totally agree.

      I think GOP will try to reduce his influence and ween his fanatical base off the crazy hate juice. Criticizing Trump will have to be part of that effort. But they’ll be constantly on the watch out for a good time to pivot. Dems need to leverage the criticism part of that plan to make their task as difficult as possible.

      One thing that surprised me is how deeply the standard GOP Congresscrook is afraid of Trumpism. I didn’t think they would fear being primaried and defeated by Trumpsters years into the future. But they are most abject useless flunky ward heelers one can imagine. Totally incapable of doing anything but following the boss’s swindler pitch. So, scared to death into the indefinite future.  Sad way to live.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Miss Bianca

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Good. Not because I didn’t love the idea, but because I was worried for his safety.

      God DAMN Trump and the insurrectionists. Just determined to use terrorism to suck all the joy out of our celebrations.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      The Lodger

      @Baud: Autopens pass legal muster, though. I believe Nixon used one for all his non-ceremonial signatures (the reason you can’t get any $$ for an item signed by him.)

      Reply

