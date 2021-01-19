We are planning a Balloon Juice Zoom to celebrate the new year, which starts with a sane person for president.

– Inauguration Day on 1/20/2021 – 5:30 – 7:30 pm (Eastern)

doors open 30 minutes in advance

If you want to attend:

Please end me an email that includes both your name and your BJ nym, and I will send you the link and other info.

Lurkers welcome! If you are a lurker, let me know in your email what name we should look for when joining the zoom.

This has been in the comments a few times, but I don’t think it’s been on the front page yet.

Much better than a prescription for Ativan!

Animals interrupting wildlife photographers. A thread: 1. 📸 Dan Dinu pic.twitter.com/FYfohHAucq — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) January 17, 2021

If you haven’t discovered this fellow yet, he is someone to watch.

He has some great stuff up for MLK day, too.

This is a wake up call for republicans. https://t.co/ZPkWdAKEjF — Matthew Cooke (@thematthewcooke) January 17, 2021

Open thread.