Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

This is a big f—–g deal.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Women: they get shit done

The house always wins.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

No one could have predicted…

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shocking, but not surprising

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Reality always wins in the end.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Yes we did.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: A Few Hours To Go – Biden Live

Open Thread: A Few Hours To Go – Biden Live

by | 54 Comments

This post is in: ,

Been on the phone with a client, but I saw this coming up. Getting a late start, but jump to the beginning of Biden for a pretty emotional start.

Open thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Alison Rose
  • azelie
  • Baud
  • cain
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • gbbalto
  • gbbalyp
  • germy
  • Jim Appleton
  • JMG
  • jnfr
  • karen marie
  • Kent
  • Kristine
  • LuciaMia
  • Lyrebird
  • mali muso
  • Mary G
  • MattF
  • MisterForkbeard
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steeplejack
  • stinger
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • The Lodger
  • TomatoQueen
  • VeniceRiley
  • waratah
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    54Comments

    8. 8.

      Baud

      It’s nice being to listen to a president who doesn’t make you want to “click.”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      azelie

      This is my first day back to really concentrating on my research and feeling like I’m making progress in a long time.  My husband passed away a few months ago (non-COVID but sudden, and way too young).  I had been struggling even before with concentration and of course have been wrecked for the last few months.  It feels good to think about my work and to consider the possibility that I might actually complete a project and publish something on a topic I love.  I think that considering the possibility of better times ahead for the country, even amid my grief, might be what is helping me start up again.

       

      (I’m mostly a lurker but have really appreciated this community and wanted to share).

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Lyrebird

      Wow, I didn’t expect the official remarks of a state governor to be so personal.

       

      @azelie: Rooting for you!  I am halfway through a poster I need to send to my coauthor, and I am taking some inspiration from what you said as well.  May 2021 bring very good things to you, including comfort.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mary G

      @azelie: I’m sorry for your loss. May your husband’s memory be a blessing.

      I am feeling the same way; there is a giant backlog of projects I kept putting off, but I feel like a giant psychic weight is being lifted and I am ready, at least to the point that I made a list. Not much, but I’ll take it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      VeniceRiley

      @azelie: I’m so sorry for your loss. And for your future of explaining “No, not from Covid.” every time you talk about the past. I hope your project is a big success.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      cain

      @azelie:

      My condolences on your husband’s passing. 2020 was a shit year and I’m glad that you’re facing 2021 even while feeling your grief that the other part of your life are looking up.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @azelie: I am sorry for your loss. I lost a loved one, too, a few months back. It is hard. I hope your work provides some focus and that friends and family provide comfort.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      cain

      I’m not sure we are any longer the leader of the free world. I think we’re going to have to fight Germany for it.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mary G

      WaPo: Lawmakers who objected to election results have been cut off from 20 of their 30 biggest corporate PAC donors

      The 147 Republican lawmakers who opposed certification of the presidential election this month have lost the support of many of their largest corporate backers — but not all of them.

      The top two that are “still evaluating” are surprise, surprise, surprise – Koch Industries and Home Depot. This is my shocked face.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      cain

      I hope the security is good at this place. He didn’t have any bullet proof shield or anything. I feel like he needlessly put himself at risk without appropriate precautions.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @LuciaMia:

      I didn’t know that, but funnily enough I happened to re-read A. A. Milne’s only mystery novel yesterday (The Red House Mystery). It’s an old favourite that I revisit every couple of years. Delightful writing, and not a stuffed bear or bouncy tigger to be seen.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kristine

      @azelie: Heartfelt sympathies. I’m glad you’re feeling some hope for the future.

      I watched Biden’s speech, and damn but it’s nice to want to listen to my president again. That said, the degree of disdain I’ve felt toward the last two Republican presidents–I know it shouldn’t be that way. It’s not good for the country but no, I don’t know how it gets better unless/until the GOP either shatters or retrenches.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      MisterForkbeard

      I’m actually pretty frustrated that my work planned several “Can’t miss” planning events this afternoon and tomorrow, or I’d be taking both days off.

      As it is, I have plans to visit the local BevMo to buy myself a really good scotch tonight. Or whiskey, either one. If anyone has suggestions I’m open, but worst case is buying an 18 or 21 year old Jamesons. :)

      Reply
    43. 43.

      MisterForkbeard

      @azelie: Oh no! It’s not quite the same, but about 15 years ago my Fiance passed suddenly and it wrecked me for months, and impacted me for years.

      Getting busy on work really helped at the time, as did having a support group. I know you don’t comment here much, but you’re loved and we’re all here for you for venting or even if you just want to write about something you did for awhile. I found that weird, putting my thoughts in order around something I’d accomplished and telling people about it really helped my mood for a few days.

      Hugs.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      MattF

      @MisterForkbeard: My ‘house’ good scotch is Glenfiddich Solera Reserve— not obscenely expensive and actually tastes good. It’s the 15 year, the 18 year is also good, but not as easy to drink.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      germy

      Hawley needs to go.

      Sen Hawley is blocking the quick consideration of Pres-elect Biden’s nominee for DHS Secretary, saying “Mayorkas has not adequately explained how he will enforce federal law and secure the southern border…

      “Schumer and Biden were hoping to confirm Mayorkas as soon as tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/0LuMmHned9

      — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 19, 2021

      Reply
    50. 50.

      TomatoQueen

      @azelie:  Hoping this doesn’t get eated by the 205 error, wishing you comfort in the memory of your husband and the best in this new year and new time.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      TomatoQueen

      @MisterForkbeard: 205 errors abounding, but 18 to 21 year old Jamesons not to be sneezed at, except by plebes like me who buy Tullamore Dew in the little bottles and sigh after the stone crock.

       

      For the unpronounceable single malts, Laphroaig or Bruichladdich, the Laddie 10 sounds intriguing at 60 bux a pop.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.