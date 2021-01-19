Been on the phone with a client, but I saw this coming up. Getting a late start, but jump to the beginning of Biden for a pretty emotional start.
Open thread
This post is in: Open Threads, Politics
Been on the phone with a client, but I saw this coming up. Getting a late start, but jump to the beginning of Biden for a pretty emotional start.
Open thread
A Ghost to Most
22, 22 hours to go
I wanna be sedated
West of the Rockies
I just counted down to 22 hours… yes, I am a bit fixated.
Kent
What is that background music? A little edgy for “No Malarkay” Biden I think.
…she made me strong in all the broken places.
This entire speech is all the feelz
Kent
@TaMara (HFG): They must be rotating through a playlist because that wasn’t what was playing when I clicked the link. It was some Spanish rap sounding thing over a Latin beat.
Baud
I just got to that part. Sweet.
Baud
It’s nice being to listen to a president who doesn’t make you want to “click.”
azelie
This is my first day back to really concentrating on my research and feeling like I’m making progress in a long time. My husband passed away a few months ago (non-COVID but sudden, and way too young). I had been struggling even before with concentration and of course have been wrecked for the last few months. It feels good to think about my work and to consider the possibility that I might actually complete a project and publish something on a topic I love. I think that considering the possibility of better times ahead for the country, even amid my grief, might be what is helping me start up again.
(I’m mostly a lurker but have really appreciated this community and wanted to share).
Baud
The First State gets it due.
karen marie
I’m getting Stevie Wonder’s “Dont’t Worry ‘Bout A Thing”!
Lyrebird
Wow, I didn’t expect the official remarks of a state governor to be so personal.
@azelie: Rooting for you! I am halfway through a poster I need to send to my coauthor, and I am taking some inspiration from what you said as well. May 2021 bring very good things to you, including comfort.
Mary G
@azelie: I’m sorry for your loss. May your husband’s memory be a blessing.
I am feeling the same way; there is a giant backlog of projects I kept putting off, but I feel like a giant psychic weight is being lifted and I am ready, at least to the point that I made a list. Not much, but I’ll take it.
@azelie: Sending you so many [[[hugs]]]
Be kind to yourself and keep commenting, we’re glad to see you!
Mary G
This is who deserves all the medals:
This year my birthday wish is a call for kindness. We can’t just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day. Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear. So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love ❤️ https://t.co/CTShxNkbRq pic.twitter.com/0UFiMCyM9D— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 19, 2021
@Kent: Don’t You Worry Bout A Thing – by Stevie Wonder, but I don’t know who was covering it. Possibly Incognito
@azelie: It’s amazing how comforting good work can be. Hope you continue to heal.
raven
cain
I’m not sure we are any longer the leader of the free world. I think we’re going to have to fight Germany for it.
LuciaMia
I missed it. Yesterday was National Winnie the Pooh Day!
The Lodger
@TaMara (HFG): I’m pretty sure that was Stevie himself (recorded of course.)
Mary G
WaPo: Lawmakers who objected to election results have been cut off from 20 of their 30 biggest corporate PAC donors
The 147 Republican lawmakers who opposed certification of the presidential election this month have lost the support of many of their largest corporate backers — but not all of them.
The top two that are “still evaluating” are surprise, surprise, surprise – Koch Industries and Home Depot. This is my shocked face.
cain
I hope the security is good at this place. He didn’t have any bullet proof shield or anything. I feel like he needlessly put himself at risk without appropriate precautions.
Jim Appleton
https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/2021/01/portland-researcher-finds-federal-agents-used-toxic-smoke-grenades-during-summer-protests.html
OT
This is unconscionable.
@azelie: Heartfelt sympathies. I’m glad you’re feeling some hope for the future.
I watched Biden’s speech, and damn but it’s nice to want to listen to my president again. That said, the degree of disdain I’ve felt toward the last two Republican presidents–I know it shouldn’t be that way. It’s not good for the country but no, I don’t know how it gets better unless/until the GOP either shatters or retrenches.
Damn, it’s so nice to have a president again who has actual human emotions other than rage.
And in case anyone was wondering, this was the song they played out to the end of the video:
@azelie: I’m so very sorry for your loss. May his memory be a blessing <3
@The Lodger: You are right…I was thinking it was a remix. In my defense, I have the worst ear ache. LOL
MisterForkbeard
I’m actually pretty frustrated that my work planned several “Can’t miss” planning events this afternoon and tomorrow, or I’d be taking both days off.
As it is, I have plans to visit the local BevMo to buy myself a really good scotch tonight. Or whiskey, either one. If anyone has suggestions I’m open, but worst case is buying an 18 or 21 year old Jamesons. :)
MisterForkbeard
@azelie: Oh no! It’s not quite the same, but about 15 years ago my Fiance passed suddenly and it wrecked me for months, and impacted me for years.
Getting busy on work really helped at the time, as did having a support group. I know you don’t comment here much, but you’re loved and we’re all here for you for venting or even if you just want to write about something you did for awhile. I found that weird, putting my thoughts in order around something I’d accomplished and telling people about it really helped my mood for a few days.
Hugs.
MattF
@MisterForkbeard: My ‘house’ good scotch is Glenfiddich Solera Reserve— not obscenely expensive and actually tastes good. It’s the 15 year, the 18 year is also good, but not as easy to drink.
JMG
@MisterForkbeard: With single malt Scotch, just buy the one in the store that’s hardest to pronounce and you can’t go wrong!
germy
Hawley needs to go.
Sen Hawley is blocking the quick consideration of Pres-elect Biden’s nominee for DHS Secretary, saying “Mayorkas has not adequately explained how he will enforce federal law and secure the southern border…
“Schumer and Biden were hoping to confirm Mayorkas as soon as tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/0LuMmHned9
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 19, 2021
MattF
@germy: Remember that Hawley is a religious fanatic.
mali muso
@MisterForkbeard: I have a bottle of Irish whisky that I bought in the Dublin airport last year that I think I will be dipping into.
TomatoQueen
@MisterForkbeard: 205 errors abounding, but 18 to 21 year old Jamesons not to be sneezed at, except by plebes like me who buy Tullamore Dew in the little bottles and sigh after the stone crock.
For the unpronounceable single malts, Laphroaig or Bruichladdich, the Laddie 10 sounds intriguing at 60 bux a pop.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings