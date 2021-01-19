Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Mike in Oly – Texture & Pattern in Nature: Water

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Mike in Oly

In my wanderings about western Washington and other nearby areas I am always taking photos of the things I find. One of my favorites types of photos to create are what I call texturals, for lack of a better term. They are often macros, but not always. They highlight color, texture and/or pattern over scenery or narrative. I find them fascinating and beautiful. I hope you will to. Tonight’s theme is Water.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Water 9
Olympia, WA

Moving water, light and forest work together to create an every-changing kaleidoscope of color and pattern.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Water 7
Olympia, WA

Water is never just water in nature. It almost always takes it’s appearance from its surroundings.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Water 8
Olympia, WA

Raindrops create perfect circle and melodic patterns.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Water 6
Olympia, WA

The shadow of water in the sunshine creates pleasing patterns as well.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Water 5
Olympia, WA

Water in its frozen aspects has its own unique beauty.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Water 4
Olympia, WA

Water has no ego and is always happy to enhance the beauty of others create of it.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Water 3
Olympia, WA

Water and stone use gravity to collaborate on fluid sculpture.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Water 2
Olympia, WA

Endless patterns in endless variety.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Water
Olympia, WA

This one pleases me very much. It has a watercolor painting feel to it, in my opinion.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Water 1
Olympia, WA

There is also the sparkle of sunlight as it glints off the surface creating a galaxy of tiny stars. I hope these delight you as much as they do me.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    3. 3.

      Princess Leia

      Oh, these are so amazing. So much beauty to be found all around us. Thank you for capturing that beauty and for sharing it with us!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      munira

      These are great. I like taking photos like that, too. So much beauty in nature when you stop to look.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      pat

      Makes me remember that without the magical combination of two hydrogen atoms plus one oxygen we would not be here.

      The most wondrous molecule in the universe.

      Thank you.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      CaseyL

      That one which looks like a watercolor painting doesn’t look like just any watercolor painting.  It’s Monet-ish.

      Lovely!

      BTW – Next time you’re in the Grove of the Patriarchs, check out the burl patters on the bark, especially along the roots.  Talk about gorgeous textures!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      susanna

      Lovely, catching the creativity of waterworks in nature, inviting us to enjoy sitting and staring.

      Enjoyed these, wonderful variety.

      Reply

