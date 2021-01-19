Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Politics / Trumpery / Dolt 45 / Incompetence Is Its Own Reward

Incompetence Is Its Own Reward

by | 29 Comments

Here’s a bit of contextually good news:

President Trump’s last-ditch effort to remove civil service protections from tens of thousands of career federal employees appears to have lost steam, facing time constraints and legal hurdles as the administration prepares to leave office, officials said.

This was to have been the finishing blow in Trump’s and the GOP’s long attempted murder of the independent Federal civil service.

Instead, it collapsed in a broad spectrum display of gaffers.

The order gave agencies until Tuesday to review potentially affected jobs. But as of Monday night, no…federal agencies had delivered a list of affected employees to White House officials for review, with the exception of the Office of Personnel Management, which also rushed to reshuffle much of its staff of roughly 3,500 people into the new category.

My guess as to why? An administration whose baseline level of competence was never that high found itself embroiled in weeks of election denialism. Eyes flew off the ball.  If Trump had won, this would have all sailed through sometime over the next month or so. Without that luxury of time, and with a fair amount of WH staff distracted or disengaged, and confronting a bureaucracy that had less than zero interest in complying with Trump’s command? Not a chance.

This is a big Biden deal. If the White House had managed to drive this through, and especially if they had then managed to salt the executive branch with the same kind of folks who peopled the Iraq occupation, the damage they’ve already done to functional governance would have been made damn near permanent.

Trump and his cabal have still managed to do plenty of damage in the last two and a half months, of course. But thank Dog for the small mercy that they just aren’t good enough to swing the wrecking ball as far and hard as they want.

Image: John William Waterhouse, The Remorse of Nero After the Murder of His Mother, 1878

    29Comments

    2.

      Shana

      Saw that in the Post this morning and thought how lucky we’ve been that these people are as incompetent as they are. There was also a sweetening article in Style about Hawley, about how he’s a more standard issue politician than Trump but no less crazy in his makeup. Sigh.

    3.

      burnspbesq

      And at the same time they are trying to put a mole in the General Counsel’s job at NSA.

      Hypocisy is as natural as breathing to these jackal ones.

    4.

      VeniceRiley

      @JoyceH: Probably didn’t want to get struck by lightning when he joined Biden at church today

    6.

      Brachiator

      This is a big Biden deal. If the White House had managed to drive this through, and especially if they had then managed to salt the executive branch with the same kind of folks who peopled the Iraq occupation, the damage they’ve already done to functional governance would have been made damn near permanent.

      And Trump was doing this with the full support of the  GOP leadership.

      The Republicans see no difference between running the federal government more efficiently and a stupid, spiteful, corrupt dismantling of government operations.

      You could not even say that this was running the government like a business.

      For the GOP, short-sighted rhetoric is matched with shameful, short-sighted practice.

    7.

      DCA

      Lets hope that getting this done for OPM (which manages/vets for a lot of agencies) does not mean a more widespread problem. I think of Stalin being Party Secretary (to start with) since that is who produces the agenda for meetings. But otherwise, good news. Having Monday and Wednesday as holidays definitely limits how much “midnight X” could get done.

    8.

      rjm

      I suppose it would be bad policy, but using that executive order to reclassify and remove every single recently burrowed, toxic appointee and then rescinding the order would feel pretty satisfying.  I’m feeling very pleased that they failed.

    11.

      ET

      I wasn’t as worried about this because they waited until too late to introducing it and all it took was agencies to slow roll it for a few days.  I am not sure who left in the WH as pushing this because tRump doesn’t care about rank and file federal workers (sure I suppose they are “deep state” on some level but that seems to apply more to certain agencies and not others). With that said, glad it failed.

    15.

      Mary G

      I’ve been saving this fine art tweet for one of your threads, Mr. Levenson, and it is perfecto for pardon day:

      “The Flatterers” — Pieter Brueghel the Younger, (1592) pic.twitter.com/XAJwOfKpOO— Whores of Yore (@WhoresofYore) January 2, 2021

      And Mitch McConnell will do everything to throw Twitler under the world’s largest bus, because he took away his precious – Senate Majority Dictator. It is one of the most delicious heel turns I’ve ever seen.

    16.

      mrmoshpotato

      Not sure if this has been reported yet.

      The @NBCNews Hill team reports that 3 new Democratic senators will be sworn in “late afternoon” on Jan 20 by VP Kamala Harris: 1) GA Senator-elect Jon Ossoff2) GA Senator-elect Raphael Warnock3) Appointed CA Senator Alex Padilla— Doug Adams (@DougNBC) January 19, 2021

    18.

      Matt McIrvin

      The logical time to do this would have been at the beginning of Trump’s administration, so he could turf out the entire civil service and replace them with Trump loyalists. Doing it at the end would just mean Biden could reverse any damage he did, right? Of course it would take time.

      This is something Newt Gingrich has been keen on for a long time–I recall he was excited about it during the 2016 transition.

    21.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Mary G: I’ve heard that we’ve returned to having no black women in the Senate… but it was because the one we had is becoming Vice-President. (And, by extension, President of the Senate.)

    23.

      Amir Khalid

      I simply cannot pass up this golden opportunity:

      it collapsed in a broad spectrum display of gaffers.

      A gaffer is head of a movie production’s electrical and lighting department. The word you want is gaffes.

      Thank you for making me a happy pedant.

    24.

      Mary G

      Look at this beautiful firefighter!

      Firefighter Andrea M. Hall was the first Black woman to be promoted to captain in her dept. She'll recite the Pledge of Allegiance at tomorrow's inauguration.On being first: "You are becoming the torch-bearer for everybody that’s coming behind you"https://t.co/cxfeEDdOPU— Chabeli Carrazana (@ChabeliH) January 19, 2021

    27.

      Roger Moore

      This is a big Biden deal. If the White House had managed to drive this through, and especially if they had then managed to salt the executive branch with the same kind of folks who peopled the Iraq occupation, the damage they’ve already done to functional governance would have been made damn near permanent.

      Yeah, I don’t understand why they left this until the last minute.  If they really wanted to push it through, they should have started working on it early in the term so they could make the whole process stand up in court.  Instead, they waited until it was too late.  OTOH, it’s not as if this is the only time they messed something up by rushing it through too quickly.  They managed to screw up plenty of stuff by not going through all the correct bureaucratic steps even when they weren’t under time pressure from the end of the term.

    29.

      jonas

      @JoyceH:  Annnnnd – McConnell underbusses Trump!

      Whooooo boy! Wait until he sees the broadside of hysterical tweets Trump will unleash against him…. Oh. Wait.

      Lol.

