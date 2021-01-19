On January 19 at 5:30pm (local time), we invite Americans across the country to come together for a national moment of unity and remembrance to honor the lives lost to COVID-19. In Washington, D.C., we will host a ceremony with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, featuring the first-ever lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor and remember those who have died. You can watch live on Biden Inaugural social media channels. We encourage Americans to join us in lighting a candle in your window for this nationwide moment of remembrance. Share the word and invite your family, friends, and loved ones to join us for the COVID-19 Memorial.

I am so relieved, as I am sure you all are, to have people in office who understand the gravity of the pandemic. And they have a plan.

May this memorial be the beginning of a path forward for all of us and healing for those who have lost so much.

While we wait, some photos from the mall: