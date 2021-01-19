Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Just a few bad apples.

Let there be snark.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

This really is a full service blog.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

The revolution will be supervised.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

No one could have predicted…

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Mission Accomplished!

The willow is too close to the house.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Covid-19 Memorial Live Event

On January 19 at 5:30pm (local time), we invite Americans across the country to come together for a national moment of unity and remembrance to honor the lives lost to COVID-19.

In Washington, D.C., we will host a ceremony with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, featuring the first-ever lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor and remember those who have died. You can watch live on Biden Inaugural social media channels.

We encourage Americans to join us in lighting a candle in your window for this nationwide moment of remembrance. Share the word and invite your family, friends, and loved ones to join us for the COVID-19 Memorial.

I am so relieved, as I am sure you all are, to have people in office who understand the gravity of the pandemic. And they have a plan.

May this memorial be the beginning of a path forward for all of us and healing for those who have lost so much.

While we wait, some photos from the mall:

Covid-19 Memorial Live Event 5

Covid-19 Memorial Live Event 4
Covid-19 Memorial Live Event 3
Covid-19 Memorial Live Event 2
Covid-19 Memorial Live Event 1

      narya

      So am I supposed to light my candle at 5:30 MY time, or 5:30 EST? It sounded originally like it was supposed to be the latter. No worries–I’m happy to light a candle in the darkness, and in memoriam, no matter the time zone.

      Miss Bianca

      I’m starting to tear up just looking at the flags. I have a feeling I’m going to just start bursting into tears at random intervals for a while as I get used to the idea that we have a POTUS inviting us to experience things AS A COUNTRY again.

      Mary G

      Putting out the flags was genius, and looking at the sea of them and knowing that twice as many Americans have died of Covid19 is sobering.

      JPL

      When he was descending the plane, I felt an emotion that has been sorely lacking during the trump years. I felt proud.

      Reply
      VeniceRiley

      2:30 Pacific? Nope. Won’t be home from work. I wish they’d think of us more when it comes to national participation things like this.

    11. 11.

      NotMax

      The barriers I can understand. Don’t like them but can understand them.

      The razor wire is, IMHO, a giant step too far. Setting sun glinting off that creates a picture which cannot be made anything but disheartening.

    14. 14.

      Miss Bianca

      @JPL: Proud! And excited. And thankful.

      It’s going to take a long time to recover from the scourge of Trumpism, but I feel it starting.

    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      Just hearing sane decent people and knowing that in less than day they’ll be running things is a balm to the soul.

    23. 23.

      CaseyL

      Oh, god.  Those lanterns all lighting.

      And now she’s singing Hallelulah.

      Oh, jeez, I am gonna be a soggy mess.

    25. 25.

      mali muso

      Dammit, this is the kind of stuff that a functional government would have already done.  That said, it’s so refreshing to have adults in charge again.

    29. 29.

      West of the Cascades

      “If there are any angels in heaven, they’re nurses. We know that from our family’s experiences.”

      Lori Marie Key’s rendition of “Amazing Grace” took me from sniffling to bawling. A soon-to-be-President taking a moment to connect with her eloquently … we are gaining so much at noon tomorrow.

      So beautiful. Basically a perfect memorial in its simplicity and humanity.

    32. 32.

      M31

      tearing up at the words and the music, but also full of rage that Trump murdered 1/2 a million people

      I almost said ‘it’s beyond belief’ but because I know what Republicans are and what Trump is, it’s not beyond belief at all

    35. 35.

      rjnerd

      Candle lit, handbells sounded 410 times.  Several friends are sounding the bells (big ones) at old north church.  (they are housemates to eliminate risk, I would have been there otherwise).  I do hope they found a band to ring the congressional set.  (10 bells, copies of the set at Westminster, a bicentennial gift from the UK.  Installed in what was then the old post office, now the Trump hotel).

    44. 44.

      leeleeFL

      @Miss Bianca: I have been doing that all day today.  The Memorial broke the dam, but it’s been trickling all day.  The relief of the departure of that awful excuse for anything is affecting me more than I thought it would.  I thought I was too angry to cry.   Joe knows….he’s giving us permission to grieve and he’s grieving with us.  What a difference!

    51. 51.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      @Miss Bianca: I hear you. Having a president who allows us to mourn our dead instead of deny them is such a relief… and a heartbreaker that our country has been denied it this long. I’ve been crying at random intervals since November 8.

    53. 53.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Feathers: I have a candle, but I’m realizing I have no matches, nor a lighter. Sigh.

      Do you have a gas range? Light a burner & light the candle from there. Even an electric burner might work if you turn it up high & hold the wick to a coil.

    57. 57.

      Another Scott

      @Raven: I just watched the clip above (Love It or List It is on the TV).

      Biden was perfect.

      “In order for us to heal, we must remember.”

      Yes.

      Very moving, very well done.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    58. 58.

      cain

      @Bluegirlfromwyo:

      I think what really struck me was that at no time did we ever stop to mourn the 400k Americans who have died from this disease.

      I feel ashamed as a country that it took us so long to be able to do that.

    59. 59.

      bluefoot

      @dmsilev: Once I was at the forge and no one had a lighter or matches….so we ended up using a flame cutter to light the forge.  Total overkill.

      Amazing Grace always brings me to tears.  And Hallelujah is worse. (better?)

      Those lanterns are beautiful.

    60. 60.

      Miss Bianca

      @Ohio Mom:

      I can’t help but think of all the candles as a huge national smudging.

      What a great way to think about it. Now I’m definitely going to find a candle instead of just putting my little Christmas tree light in the window

      ETA: And what a lovely little service. Short, sweet, to the point. I’m all teary all over again!

    61. 61.

      Steve in the ATL

      @NotMax: oh, like you never wrapped a guy in razor wire, locked him in the trunk of a car, and set the car on fire.

      hmmm…or are zhenia gogolia and I the only Russian mobsters on B-J?

    63. 63.

      Mo Salad

      @Feathers: Do you have a 9-volt battery and a safety pin or needle that you are willing to sacrifice?

      Drape the needle across the terminals and watch it heat up like an old school car cigarette lighter.

    64. 64.

      WV Blondie

      I commented on FB that one way you know the Orange Slime God and his worshippers are evil is because they could never produce such a moment of healing and grace.

