Coronavirus deaths are rising in nearly two-thirds of American states as a winter surge pushes the overall toll near 400,000. Health officials warn a new, highly contagious variant is spreading and will likely be the dominant version in the U.S. by March. https://t.co/JOjw6a7yVE — The Associated Press (@AP) January 18, 2021





It's crazy how much more negative the news coverage of the buggy Healthcare dotgov rollout was than the news coverage of the completely fucked up vaccine distribution has been. Reminder: Nobody died as a result of the website taking an extra couple of weeks to fix. — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) January 18, 2021

The US had +142,022 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 24.6 million. The number was likely reduced by the holiday. The 7-day moving average continued falling to below 211,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/s6XMqFonF8 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 19, 2021

I don't think it's an exaggeration–as we head toward 500,000 dead americans–that the covid response has been one of the greatest failures of any administration https://t.co/XMp1VaO6zT — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) January 19, 2021

More wanton vandalism, on his way out the door…

Trump has issued an Executive Order easing international travel restrictions, but Biden plans to reinstate them. https://t.co/laSoUZoRbr — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 19, 2021

Officials worldwide failed in the early pandemic response, according to a WHO panel. The report questions faulty assumptions, poor planning & sluggish responses that fueled a pandemic that has killed 2 million people & infected more than 95 million https://t.co/khNJNgtT8q — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 18, 2021

The world is on the brink of "catastrophic moral failure" in sharing COVID-19 vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization said on Monday, urging countries and manufacturers to spread doses more fairly around the world.​ https://t.co/YGxMpme2ty — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) January 18, 2021

Map worth 1000 words pic.twitter.com/JGUIC4793F — Amy Maxmen, PhD (@amymaxmen) January 18, 2021

Lunar New Year starts Febuary 12th — relatively late — this year:

China's latest COVID outbreak worst since March 2020 https://t.co/HVpOC7JaLe pic.twitter.com/syyvWyymPQ — Reuters (@Reuters) January 19, 2021

Taiwan cancels major festival as domestic COVID-19 cases rise https://t.co/VpUYxaYsTY pic.twitter.com/X8wnjLlync — Reuters (@Reuters) January 19, 2021

Students returning home may have caused 9400 secondary #COVID19 infections across the UK. A new model posits that each infected student who returned home produced, on average, ~1 secondary infection https://t.co/mq36UBYYN3 via @medical_xpress pic.twitter.com/8Rt09mxdPf — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 18, 2021

British hospitals use blockchain to track COVID-19 vaccines https://t.co/N30oXEllvC pic.twitter.com/y8rsTUqyly — Reuters (@Reuters) January 19, 2021

Russia confirmed 21,734 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the total caseload to 3,612,800 https://t.co/bKTIaxKv9e — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 19, 2021

Australia says 'no' to tennis stars calls for quarantine change https://t.co/RI19ltKYwK pic.twitter.com/w8PEUkMWgf — Reuters (@Reuters) January 19, 2021

Party town in the age of coronavirus: The pandemic is shaking the foundations of Dubai's economy with an unprecedented surge in daily virus cases but the glitzy, dreaming big city-emirate cannot afford to shut down. By @IsabelDeBre. https://t.co/MMVlPfAbjA — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) January 19, 2021

Norwegian health officials now say the Pfizer vaccine is safe. The vax had been implicated in 33 deaths of nursing home residents, all extremely ill. Norwegian officials say the deaths appear to be unrelated to the shots. Some who died were terminally ill https://t.co/luEfYUopqT — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 18, 2021

Throwing the bus under the bus?! CVS and Walgreens Under Fire for Slow Pace of Vaccination in Nursing Homes – Kaiser Health News. #covid19, #longtermcare, #vaccinessavelives https://t.co/ZBHjDMy5Ab — Irving Stackpole (@istackpole) January 18, 2021

South African variant:

Previous coronavirus infection may offer less protection from new variant https://t.co/xWjIj4nuUy pic.twitter.com/KvS9mI5hUp — Reuters (@Reuters) January 19, 2021

40,401,540 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered globally. This is equivalent to 0.52 vaccine doses per 100 people. Data from OurWorldInData. https://t.co/zMEAULKJR1 — VaccineCounter (@VaccineCounter) January 18, 2021

The Los Angeles County Fire Department saw its COVID-19 positivity rate fall significantly after 75% of firefighters on the force received their first COVID-19 vaccine. https://t.co/qDe9EJrBo1 — ABC News (@ABC) January 19, 2021

Vaccination planning is a new undertaking with aims of reaching as many people as possible. Pop-up vaccine sites at churches are designed to help hard-hit communities https://t.co/SElNvnCHzp — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 18, 2021

Exhausted nurses in rural Yuma, Arizona, are regularly sending COVID-19 patients on a long helicopter ride to hospitals in Phoenix when they don’t have enough staff. Yuma County is the hardest-hit county in one of the hardest-hit states. https://t.co/C5MMt05n9N — The Associated Press (@AP) January 18, 2021

If I had to pick between a lottery chance of having a treatable allergic reaction to an amazingly >95% effective vaccine or contracting an unrecognizable virus that hijacks genetic production inside my body and kills millions in miserable ICU deaths, I’d get the shot. thanks — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) January 18, 2021

We will! We have! But failure to suppress the virus means all of this goes on longer! I don't blame lockdowns for my crawling the damn walls. I blame entitled consumer dipshits who refuse to sacrifice and politicians who made isolating economically impossible for workers. Fuck! https://t.co/2MiCNETT9X — Zeddy (@Zeddary) January 17, 2021

Rebekah Jones released on bail (no ankle bracelet or internet ban):

Florida COVID-19 whistleblower turns herself in on felony computer charge https://t.co/iq5FoFMwAG pic.twitter.com/EMQKOPZ76X — Reuters (@Reuters) January 19, 2021

From a scary thread:

if you’ve had a fever for more than three days, are feeling brain fog/confusion, and are having trouble breathing, please go to the hospital. if you’re having trouble breathing even without the other symptoms, go to the hospital. you don’t have a mild case of covid. it’s serious. — Erika Heidewald Wants a Vaccine ?? (@erikaheidewald) January 18, 2021