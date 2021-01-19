Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday/Tuesday, Jan. 18-19

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday/Tuesday, Jan. 18-19

6 Comments

This post is in: ,


More wanton vandalism, on his way out the door…

======

Lunar New Year starts Febuary 12th — relatively late — this year:

======

South African variant:

======

Rebekah Jones released on bail (no ankle bracelet or internet ban):

From a scary thread:

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      300 new cases, back at mid-November levels. 774 hospitalized, 148 in the ICU. 802 deaths since last year. 33% of hospital beds available, 23% of ICU beds available. 6.6% positivity.

      I don’t know if we’re actually getting a handle on the ‘rona or if there are data collection issues again.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      sab

      Re: CVS and Walgreens v local pharmacies: I was wondering the same thing. My dad’s large nursing home has lots of experience with giving vaccines to its residents, and it has used one particular excellent pharmacy to do so. Seems inefficient or outright nuts to force them to work through CVS and Walgreens when they already have the expertise in house.

      Re: Allergic reactions. I have been getting flu shots for decades, and they always want you to hang around for a while afterwards to be sure that you will be near them if you need to be stuck with an epipen. Allergic reactions are rare, but the protocols for dealing with them have been in place for decades. This vaccine isn’t unique that way.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ten Bears

      It’s crazy how much more negative the buggy Healthcare dot gov rollout was than it had to be had it not been contracted out to a highest bidder in whose interests the rollout was completely fucked up.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 1/18 China reported 106 new domestic confirmed, 80 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Liaoning Province did not report any new domestic positive cases:

      • At Dalian, 1 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 4 domestic confirmed cases & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 community was re-designated as Low Risk. There are 2 communities currently at Medium Risk in the city.
      • At Shenyang, 3 domestic confirmed case recovered. There are currently 10 domestic domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. There are 1 building and 1 residential compound currently at Medium Risk in the city.

       

      Beijing Municipality reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both at Daxing District in the southern part of the city. The confirmed case is a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 1/17. No information released on the asymptomatic case. 1 village at Shunyi District has been re-designated as Low Risk, but 1 village at Daxing District was elevated to Medium Risk. There are currently 6 villages at Medium Risk.

      Hebei Province:
      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported 35 new domestic confirmed (13 previously asymptomatic) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 4 confirmed cases recovered and 3 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 800 domestic confirmed cases (8 critical, 20 serious, 634 moderate and 138 mild) & 168 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province:

      • Xingtai did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are currently 50 domestic confirmed & 9 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. The entire Nangong District has been elevated to High Risk. 1 residential compound at Longyao County is also at Medium Risk.
      • Gu’an County in Langfang did not report any new domestic positive cases. There is 1 domestic confirmed case there. 1 residential compound was elevated to Medium Risk.
      • Shijiazhuang reported 35 new domestic confirmed cases (13 previously asymptomatic) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 4 confirmed cases recovered & 3 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. 26 of the confirmed cases at Gaocheng District (9 previously asymptomatic already under isolation, 4 traced close contact already under centralized quarantine, 13 from mass screening already under home or centralized quarantines), including 23 at the epicenter township; 3 at Xinle District (2 previously asymptomatic and 1 traced close contact); 1 at Yuhua District (traced close contact); 1 at Zhengding Country (previously asymptomatic); 2 at Chang’an District (both traced close contacts); 1 at the New Development Zone (traced close contact), and 1 at Zhao County (previously asymptomatic). No information for the asymptomatic cases. Currently, there are 749 confirmed cases & 172 asymptomatic cases. The entire Xinle District has been elevated to High Risk. There are 28 residential compounds, 5 villages & 1 residential building at Medium Risk in the city. There are 2 districts at High Risk.

       

      Heilongjiang Province:
      Heilongjiang Province reported 27 new domestic confirmed (10 previously asymptomatic) & 43 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all are F1 or F2 close contacts of previously reported positive cases, except the new cluster at Harbin’s Hulan District. There are currently 177 domestic confirmed (including 2 critical and 10 serious) & 276 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.:

      • Suihua reported 26 new domestic confirmed (9 previously asymptomatic) & 30 new domestic asymptomatic cases. Wangkui County reported 23 confirmed (8 previously asymptomatic) & 20 asymptomatic cases, Anda reported 2 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, Beilin District reported 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), Hailun reported 6 asymptomatic cases, and Suiling County reported 2 asymptomatic cases. All cases are traced F1 or F2 close contacts of cases from epicenter village in Wangkui, and were already under centralized quarantine, but Suihua has not been publishing the case summaries. There are currently 165 domestic confirmed & 234 domestic asymptomatic cases there. The epicenter township of Wangkui County remain at High Risk, and the county remains at Medium Risk. Starting from today, Wangkui County is going under Wuhan-style lock down (despite the Medium Risk designation), with all businesses closed and all residents confined to homes, daily necessities to be delivered by village committees and property management. The lock down is for 1 week to start.
      • Harbin reported 12 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 11 at Hulan District and 1 at Limin Development Zone. The 1st case at Hulan District is a middle school student found via screening at hospital intake on 1/17, 2 are traced close contacts (family members) and 8 are residents in the same unit (that shares the same elevator and stair well across floors). Potential connections to other clusters in Harbin and Suihua are being determined. The cluster was first detected on 1/17, and the cases have been in isolation since then, but most had been active in the city before then. The case at Liming Dev. Zone is a trace close contact of an asymptomatic case reported on 1/17, and had been under home quarantine since 1/15 and centralized quarantine since 1/17. There are currently 5 domestic confirmed & 15 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 4 residential building units are a Medium Risk.
      • Qiqihar reported 1 new domestic confirmed (previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at the Medium Risk village in Ang’angxi District. The new asymptomatic case is a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 1/12. There are 1 domestic confirmed & 20 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 village is at Medium Risk.
      • Yichun did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 2 domestic asymptomatic cases there.
      • Daqing did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 residential building unit was elevated to Medium Risk.
      • Mudanjiang did not report any new domestic positive cases, there are 4 domestic asymptomatic cases there.
      • At Heihe, 5 domestic confirmed cases remain. 1 office building was re-designated to Low Risk. There are 1 residential compound and 1 building still at Medium Risk.

       

      Jilin Province
      Jilin Province reported 43 new domestic confirmed cases (36 previously asymptomatic) & 34 domestic asymptomatic cases, there are currently 83 confirmed (3 critical, 11 serious, 61 moderate and 8 mild) & 88 asymptomatic cases there.:

      • Songyuan reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. There are 4 domestic asymptomatic cases there.
      • Tonghua reported 34 new domestic confirmed (33 previously asymptomatic) & 23 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 9 of the 23 new asymptomatic cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, the other 14 are from mass screening. There are currently 58 domestic confirmed & 65 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1,500 F1 & 2,562 F2 close contacts have been traced and placed under centralized quarantine. The entire Tongchang District, which comprises the urban part of the city, has been elevated to Medium Risk today, meaning it will go into soft (by Chinese standards) lock down. 1 residential compound at the High Tech. Dev. Zone remain at Medium Risk.
      • Changchun reported 9 new domestic confirmed cases (3 previously asymptomatic) & 10 new domestic asymptomatic cases. All of the new positive cases are traced close contacts of reported positive cases, most have been under home and centralized quarantine since 1/10, 1/12 or 1/13, 3 since 1/17.  There are currently 25 domestic confirmed & 19 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 township & 3 residential compounds are at Medium Risk.

       

      On 1/18, China reported 12 new imported confirmed cases, 11 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Uzbekistan (via Istanbul & Helsinki), Austria  , the US, and a German national coming from Germany
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 3 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), the 2 new cases are Chinese nationals returning from the US & Spain
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Zambia (via Dubai) & Ghana (via Cairo); 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national each returning from Zambia (via Dubai)
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the UAE, off a flight that landed Guangzhou; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Kenya, off a flight that landed Guangzhou
      • Qingyuan in Guangdong Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Indonesia, off a flight that landed Guangzhou
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province –  1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Bulgaria (via Amsterdam Schipol), off a flight that landed Guangzhou
      • Taiyuan in Shanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Poland, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed cases , a Chinese national returning from Portugal
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Nepalese national coming from Nepal
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Malaysia and the Philippines


      Overall in China, 32 confirmed cases recovered, 8 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 60 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 1,286 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,387 active confirmed cases in the country (274 imported), 61 are in critical/serious condition (2 imported), 811 asymptomatic cases (259 imported) and 2 suspect cases (both imported). 35,325 traced contacts are currently under quarantine.

      On 1/19, Hong Kong reported 56 new cases, 1 imported and 55 domestic (23 of whom do not have sources of infection identified).

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      Locally,

      1) Demand for vaccinations on Maui continues to outpace supply, forcing a temporary suspension in securing new appointments for first doses at the Maui hospital.

      Maui Health, which runs the vaccination clinic at the Maui Memorial Medical Center, has also postponed appointments for individuals that were seeking a first dose and had already secured an appointment between Jan. 17 and Feb. 7, 2021. Source

      2) A woman who helped the deaf community follow what was happening with the coronavirus crisis has been taken by the disease.

      Patty Sakal, 62, a veteran sign language interpreter and inspiring leader for the hearing-impaired community, died last week after contracting COVID-19.

      In the last 10 months, she’s been a fixture at government news conferences, signing for the deaf to ensure they could also get vital information on the pandemic. Source

      Reply
    6. 6.

      sab

      @Ten Bears: I think they were much more concerned with the quality of the insurance product. They outsourced the website and had a mess. They kept the insurance product in-house, and within the limitations of the actual law it was pretty good.

      I think they were pretty much limited on who they could hire for the website. Needed companies certified to do that kind of federal government work with security clearances etc. Definitely a problem how companies get on that short list, since an ability to actually do the job doesn’t seem to figure in.

      Reply

