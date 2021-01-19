A visual representation of how I feel after four years of Trump and a year of pandemic:

I got the very welcome news that my parents will be getting their covid vaccinations in a few weeks. Just a couple more weeks, and they will be safe and able to resume their lives. It’s such a relief. I’m so glad they listened to me in the early days and took it seriously, and stayed at home and let me do things for them rather than have them go out and expose themselves to danger.

As I noted elsewhere, I know they aren’t going to live forever, but I will be god damned if this virus or by the callous disregard, incompetence, and malignant negligence from the tumor in the White House.

I hope he is in court every day of the remainder of his life before he finally chokes on a double cheeseburger and oozes his way off this planet.