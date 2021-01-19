Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Christ It’s Almost Fucking Over

A visual representation of how I feel after four years of Trump and a year of pandemic:

I got the very welcome news that my parents will be getting their covid vaccinations in a few weeks. Just a couple more weeks, and they will be safe and able to resume their lives. It’s such a relief. I’m so glad they listened to me in the early days and took it seriously, and stayed at home and let me do things for them rather than have them go out and expose themselves to danger.

As I noted elsewhere, I know they aren’t going to live forever, but I will be god damned if this virus or by the callous disregard, incompetence, and malignant negligence from the tumor in the White House.

I hope he is in court every day of the remainder of his life before he finally chokes on a double cheeseburger and oozes his way off this planet.

    1. 1.

      cain

      It’s not really over – even if you are vaccinated – you still can be a carrier. So we all need to be careful even afterwards.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mary G

      My psyche sympathizes with that car. Glad your parents are almost to the vaccine. They’ve found another variant here in California.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      LeftCoastYankee

      I hope he is in court every day of the remainder of his life before he finally chokes on a double cheeseburger and oozes his way off this planet.

      Winner!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chat Noir

      I hope he is in court every day of the remainder of his life before he finally chokes on a double cheeseburger and oozes his way off this planet.

      I am so there with you. He is nothing but a cancer and deserves only misery.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Pennsylvanian

      That car looks like it could maybe be restored. Not so sure about the good olde USA.

      Can’t remember who said it, so attribution “not me”:

      I try to be a cynic but I can’t keep up.

      I remember a time when I thought that was funny.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      artem1s

      oh man, the crappy old cars I and my friends have owned.
      Mid 90’s, my friend in Chicago needed something bare minimum he could get around town on. He had a very tight budget and bought a wreck of a compact, hatchback – I think is was a Nissan maybe – with hundreds of thousands of miles on it.  the interior was pretty much ripped out back to the framing and it reeked of gasoline.  Bought it for $200 maybe?  Everyone made fun of him wasting money on that car.  It not only lasted for a couple of years, he ended up selling it for more than he paid for it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      LuciaMia

      Was wondering what kind of movies TCM had for tomorrow. Assumed they might be about politics, Washington, etc. But no, its all movies with ‘Joe’ in the title. (Joe Smith, American., The Fabulous Joe, A Guy Named Joe.)  Its both funny and very sweet!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TomatoQueen

      Close of business. By the time this thing posts, assuming at least one 205 error (wotever it is), it’ll be COB at US Gov’t for Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Nothing more can be posted, and everybody has to be logged off by 6 pm. And that means the bastards are DONE. DONE. DONE.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Matt McIrvin

      I wonder how much faster things can even go once Biden is in. At the rate things are going in Massachusetts right now, it’ll take several years to vaccinate everybody. Obviously that’s not acceptable.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      germy

      Today's layoffs at Fox's digital operation are "part of the network’s larger effort to pivot its website from straight-news reporting to right-wing opinion content in the mold of Fox’s primetime programming," The Daily Beast reports https://t.co/HSgfmfBaw4— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 19, 2021

      Reply
    23. 23.

      CarolDuhart2

      Grief.  But anger.  I can’t think of a President (I was born under Eisenhower) who would have been that bad.  Bush bungled Katrina, but he finally let the experts do their thing.   Clinton would have felt our pain and rolled up his sleeves to get something done.  Obama handled N1H1 (12,000 deaths over 2 years), but thanks to his hard work,  we had a vaccine and an approach that meant people were able to get on with their lives-I even worked in a barn of a building and didn’t have to fear.  NIxon, LBJ, even Reagan would have at least let the scientists do their thing.

      Never have I had to spend 10 years (actually 10 months) in my house like this-never going on a bus, to the store, wearing masks even when I go out into the hallway).  I want my ordinary life back.  But I know I will have to wait until the adults get to dig into the files and start giving the orders.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      germy

      BREAKING –> Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt was laid off today alongside just under 20 Fox News staffers. Stirewalt sat on the Fox News decision desk, which has come under fire for its early call on Arizona election night. Story forthcoming…— Sarah Ellison (@sarahellison) January 19, 2021

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Spinoza Is My Co-pilot

      @cain: At some point I think there will be sufficient numbers of people who have either been infected and are ok or have been vaccinated (by far the highest number of the two, I hope) so that social life can return to some semblance of the Before Time. When concert-going can return is what I’m looking forward to most, outside chance this fall, more likely some time in ’22.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I hope Biden calls him every day between those court appearances and just says…I got The Boss and Lady Gaga chump!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      trnc

      After initially defending the idea that he may pardon himself or his family members out of concern they would be targeted once he’s out of office, Trump decided Saturday night that he would not pardon anyone in his family or himself.

      I’m sure this will have the staying power of all DT statements. So, look for pardons tonight.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      germy

      Trump, who lied about the election results for two months and held just a handful of public events after losing, says in his farewell speech that Americans don't need to be "sheltered and protected from those with whom we disagree."

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 19, 2021

      His last official bit of projection as president.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Roger Moore

      @debbie:

      He ain’t going anywhere anytime soon if he has anything to say about it.

      That last qualifier is important.  His legal problems begin in earnest tomorrow, and they may be enough to make even the Republicans shun him.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kent

      Got my covid vaccine appointment scheduled for next Wednesday.  Yeah!  I’m going to have to drive 2 hours to get it.  I’m with Kaiser Permanente and they just opened up scheduling for Tier 1b which includes teachers in Oregon and the only clinic in the state that still had available openings was the new Kaiser clinic in Eugene.  So road trip time.  Figured it was better to take the drive than wait another 2 weeks to find an opening in the Portland metro area.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @debbie:

      He ain’t going anywhere anytime soon if he has anything to say about it.

      For the last 4 years, he’s been a princeling who has been able to do just about anything he wants while funneling tons of campaign and government cash into his businesses. Because he’s president, he’s been treated with respect and catered to, even by people who privately despise him. His businesses are in worse shape than they were when he ran for office. He has made a LOT of enemies. His allies are being punished for being associated with him. Most of the people who worship and adore him are people he feels are beneath him. He is obese, old, probably had a stroke not that long ago, and is losing access to some of the best healthcare in the world. Trump will be around for 10 years max, but likely half that.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      cain

      @debbie:

      lol – I’m not listening to his farewell speech. I’ve already made my farewells. He can go fuck himself. If he thinks he’s going to hang around – goodluck with that – the courts are going to hound him.

      He’s going to watch as we take down his businesses and expose every fraud that he has ever committed.

      Also fuck Chuck Todd.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      germy

      Less than a week after I filed a lawsuit against the @NYPDnews for using excessive force against peaceful protesters, last night we saw officers exhibit the same concerning behavior.

      As we laid out in our lawsuit, this is a longstanding pattern that must stop.

      — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) January 19, 2021

      New Yorkers were marching in the spirit of Dr. King, who taught us that peaceful protest is the most powerful force in the fight for freedom, equality, and justice for all.

      I will continue to fight to protect this most basic right.

      — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) January 19, 2021

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Kent

      @Spinoza Is My Co-pilot:@cain: At some point I think there will be sufficient numbers of people who have either been infected and are ok or have been vaccinated (by far the highest number of the two, I hope) so that social life can return to some semblance of the Before Time. When concert-going can return is what I’m looking forward to most, outside chance this fall, more likely some time in ’22.

      When my kids lives get back to normal (in-person school and sports) and we can go eat out again indoors, I will be happy.  Everything else is gravy at this point.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      cain

      @Kent:

      Great to hear all the same. My ex-wife got hers already – she’s a dentist. She got the moderna one. I will wait patiently for mine probably in April or May. My other friend who works for Hillsboro already got hers too.

      I assume it will take about two months for everyone. I certainly hope they vaccinate the front line workers like grocery stores first.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Miss Bianca

      @HumboldtBlue: You know what – I’d *almost* feel sorry for him – but all Trump had to do to get the only people he gives a shit about to give a shit about him was to NOT BE A COMPLETE AND UTTER ASSHOLE. And since he’s constitutionally incapable of that, well…so sad, too bad.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      hueyplong

      I’m totally ok with “fuck Chuck Todd” as a generalized sentiment, but did he do/say something specific today?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ken

      @germy: Interesting. I would have thought one narcissist would be able to understand another, but on further thought realized not. They just keep interpreting the entire world in relationship to themselves.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Leto

      I know the car in the picture is located in VA, but I have a friend who’s being stationed at Guam and she sent us a listing of a few cars “available” there. Damned if that car doesn’t look a lot like many of the cars for sale. Ooof.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      MisterForkbeard

      @germy: Greenwald’s doing his normal “I’m going to say something that has a kernel of truth”, which is that one of the reasons Dems impeached Trump WAS to keep him in line. But not to stop him from pardoning Assange and Snowden, neither of whom are super Trump friendly or Trump has shown any respect to.

      No, they wanted to keep him in line because he just tried to overthrow the government. This is not hard, Glenn.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      HumboldtBlue

      @dmsilev@Chat Noir@debbie@Ksmiami:

      I will enjoy watching the Trumps become the real targets of real investigations while Biden works to restore some order and Obama starts showing up regularly as the respected and adored former prez willing to help Joe get his agenda implemented.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      MisterForkbeard

      @hueyplong: He went out saying that if Biden couldn’t vaccinate 100 million people in the first 100 days, then his presidency is a failure.

      You know, ignoring that he made that promise before he found out how much Trump utterly fucked it up, and that Republicans are trying to sabotage him.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Ken

      @germy: Clemency applies only after conviction. They should have been asking for amnesty, which grants immunity from prosecution.

      Now, I got that from google, so a grain of salt is warranted.  But I would have thought that as legislators they would be aware of the difference.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @cain: Not sure that he wouldn’t enjoy that. I don’t know how I want him spending his days, but I do know what I want the outcome to be. I want every one of his failed loser suck up idiot followers to finally come to the realization that they got conned. I want them to be miserable about that. I want them to be inconsolable. I want them to totally give up on ever voting again. I want them to sit in their basements, drooling and mumbling until they keel over – PLOP!

      Reply
    67. 67.

      JMG

      @hueyplong: Said that if Biden didn’t get the country vaccinated PDQ, he’d be a failure as President. Guy’s not even on the job yet. Better realize that the Washington media elite desperately need Biden to fail. If he does a good job and is popular, the Bush 2-Obama-Trump-Biden progression will mean everyone will laugh at them when they “both sides.” They will be out to put Biden down from the start, or as we have seen, before the start.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Leto: Todd has occasionally gotten some self-awareness this year, but sadly he’s lost it all upon the excitement of shitting over a Dem administration and rediscovering the ‘standards’ he never applied to Republicans.

      Reply

