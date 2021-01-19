‘The Embrace’: Boston Looks Ahead To MLK Memorial As Monuments Come Down Across UShttps://t.co/mZ9rzzPnZV pic.twitter.com/4RcVP9017Q
I am aware that discussing Dr. King’s legacy is so very much Not My Place, but nominally I’d agree celebration is preferable to the alternative…
… “While the rest of the country is tearing down memorials to symbols that don’t represent us, Boston is building a memorial — a 22-foot, three-story high memorial — that represents who we want to be and who we want to be post-pandemic,” said King Boston Executive Director Imari Paris Jeffries. “That feels pretty darn exciting.”
‘The Embrace’ will stand at the site of the 1965 rally and march led by MLK on the Boston Common. Construction wouldn’t begin on site until March or April of 2022 because the bronze fabrication of the memorial takes about 18 months.
The memorial also celebrates King’s connection to Boston. Years before his iconic 1963 speech at the Lincoln Memorial, Boston was home to a young Martin Luther King Jr. He lived on Mass. Ave and studied at Boston University. It was there where he would earn a PhD in systematic theology and become Dr. King. Boston is also where he met Coretta Scott. For artist Hank Willis Thomas, the couple’s bond inspired the memorial that will rise in honor of their legacies…
“I think we as a city and a country have experienced an extreme amount of trauma together, it is this bonding experience we didn’t want and we never asked for and would never wish upon another generation. And the things that we’ve gotten to see and witness together has created this new urgency that I think resonates with every single person at least that’s in the Commonwealth,” said Paris Jeffries. “King’s notion of this garment of destiny and the Beloved Community resonate now more than it ever has.”…
But sometimes, the hypocrisy also needs to be called out:
you know why he’s staring at you like that right https://t.co/KWyaiSzwmw
today is the day gop lawmakers honor martin luther king jr by saying something nice about a black guy like it’s reloading their swipe card at dave and busters for the rest of the year
Today is MLK Day and my home state of Alabama still jointly commemorates it as Robert E Lee's birthday, which is a disgrace to MLK's legacy. The people who could remedy that insist that they're not racist, but they demonstrate otherwise by continuing it.
A new film reveals how the FBI spied on Martin Luther King, shortly after he led the march on Washington in 1963.
Documentary maker Sam Pollard managed to uncover FBI documents, sourced secret White House phone calls and found forgotten footage of Kinghttps://t.co/GqHQ5EBd3f pic.twitter.com/bkfbE8WGju
