Belated MLK Day Open Thread: The Tribute Vice Pays to Virtue

Belated MLK Day Open Thread: The Tribute Vice Pays to Virtue

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 

I am aware that discussing Dr. King’s legacy is so very much Not My Place, but nominally I’d agree celebration is preferable to the alternative…

… “While the rest of the country is tearing down memorials to symbols that don’t represent us, Boston is building a memorial — a 22-foot, three-story high memorial — that represents who we want to be and who we want to be post-pandemic,” said King Boston Executive Director Imari Paris Jeffries. “That feels pretty darn exciting.”

‘The Embrace’ will stand at the site of the 1965 rally and march led by MLK on the Boston Common. Construction wouldn’t begin on site until March or April of 2022 because the bronze fabrication of the memorial takes about 18 months.

The memorial also celebrates King’s connection to Boston. Years before his iconic 1963 speech at the Lincoln Memorial, Boston was home to a young Martin Luther King Jr. He lived on Mass. Ave and studied at Boston University. It was there where he would earn a PhD in systematic theology and become Dr. King. Boston is also where he met Coretta Scott. For artist Hank Willis Thomas, the couple’s bond inspired the memorial that will rise in honor of their legacies…

“I think we as a city and a country have experienced an extreme amount of trauma together, it is this bonding experience we didn’t want and we never asked for and would never wish upon another generation. And the things that we’ve gotten to see and witness together has created this new urgency that I think resonates with every single person at least that’s in the Commonwealth,” said Paris Jeffries. “King’s notion of this garment of destiny and the Beloved Community resonate now more than it ever has.”…

But sometimes, the hypocrisy also needs to be called out:

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Mike Pence @Mike_Pence · 15h
      Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a giant of the Civil Rights Movement who called on our Nation to live up to the highest ideals of our founding. We pay tribute to the incredible life & accomplishments of Dr. King & his memory will inspire us for generations to come.

      Paul Rigney @PaulRRigney 9h

      I remember being the pool cameraman for your trip where you made a premeditated decision to walk out of a football game because players were kneeling for social justice.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NotMax

      I am aware that discussing Dr. King’s legacy is so very much Not My Place

      Nonsense. His message was addressed to all Americans. The resonance may differ for you (and for me) but the theme is clear and egalitarian.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mary G

      If Dr. King was alive today, Mike Pence would be calling him a radical Marxist Communist Social Justice Warrior and a danger to the safety of our nation. Or have him in jail.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Mary G:

      If Dr. King was alive today, Mike Pence would be calling him a radical Marxist Communist Social Justice Warrior and a danger to the safety of our nation. Or have him in jail.

      So all we get is re-runs?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TS (the original)

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Paul Rigney @PaulRRigney

      Checking the twitter I found a reply referencing – of all people – George Will – who wrote a piece in Wapo  back in 2018.

      Trump is no longer the worst person in Government

      Donald Trump, with his feral cunning, knew. The oleaginous Mike Pence, with his talent for toadyism and appetite for obsequiousness, could, Trump knew, become America’s most repulsive public figure. And Pence, who has reached this pinnacle by dethroning his benefactor, is augmenting the public stock of useful knowledge. Because his is the authentic voice of today’s lickspittle Republican Party, he clarifies this year’s elections: Vote Republican to ratify groveling as governing.

      I am eternally reminded of the obsequious Uriah Heep.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      A new film reveals how the FBI spied on Martin Luther King

      Perhaps not his entire life but by that time J. Edgar was a sick, sick, twisted man, mired in the treacherously idealized wisps of an antediluvian world.

      Reply

