You are here: Home / Science & Technology / Tech Reform Watch: Pre-Inauguration Edition

Tech Reform Watch: Pre-Inauguration Edition

The Washington Post today has several articles about the incoming administration’s, and new congress’s, thoughts and priorities on regulating tech companies. If you’re interested in this–and you should be if you’re reading this on, say, the Internet–I recommend checking them out, or at least reading the overview. Silicon Valley braces for tougher regulation in Biden’s new Washington:

Democratic leaders for years have proposed a bevy of new legislation to shrink Silicon Valley’s corporate footprint, restrict its insatiable appetite for data and stop the spread of falsehoods online. But the party’s calls for regulation have grown more urgent in the days since Biden won the presidency, his party took control of the House and the Senate, and Trump and his allies further exposed the risks of a largely unregulated Web.

[…]“I think for the Internet industry, in particular, it’s going to be tough sledding for the next two years at least,” predicted Rob Atkinson, the president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a think tank that counts companies including Google and Microsoft on its board.

The accompanying articles drill down into “gig work” reform, making contractors into employees; net neutrality, the policy that internet service providers must treat all traffic equally regardless of origin or destination; antitrust; and Section 230 reform.

Of these, I think net neutrality will obviously happen, and gig work reform will probably not. Antitrust I can’t speak to. But Section 230 reform, well, damn near every politician wants a bite at that apple. I hate to both sides this, but in terms of the literal words that come out of their mouths, it’s sort of true: Trump vetoed the NDAA because he wanted a version that repealed Section 230 outright; Biden spoke in 2020 about how we should repeal Section 230 outright.

What is Section 230, you ask? I have a primer here. tl;dr: Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act says that tech companies aren’t liable for content posted by their users, and can moderate it as they choose. You can comment about violent insurrection here without us being liable; we have the right to ban your ass.

The WaPo Article does a good job outlining the power players in this coming fight. The person to really keep an eye on is Brian Schatz (D-HI), chair of the Internet subcommittee. His current legislation, the Platform Accountability and Consumer Transparency (PACT) Act, is offered in good faith, and sounds nice on the surface, but has a number of significant flaws. The Electronic Frontier Foundation has a good explainer:

The PACT Act ends Section 230(c)(1)’s immunity for user-generated content if services fail to remove the material upon receiving a notice claiming that a court declared it illegal. Platforms with more than a million monthly users or that have more than $25 million in annual revenue have to respond to these takedown requests and remove the material within 24 hours. Smaller platforms must remove the materials “within a reasonable period of time based on size and capacity of provider.”

[…]On first blush, this seems uncontroversial—after all, why should services enjoy special immunity for continuing to host content that is deemed unlawful or is otherwise unprotected by the First Amendment? The problem is that the PACT Act poorly defines what qualifies as a court order, fails to provide strong protections, and sets smaller platforms up for even greater litigation risks than their larger competitors.

I will refer you to the link if you’d like to learn more. One very important point is that this, like many regulations, would benefit entrenched companies and make it harder for competitors to form and grow. There are ways to write regulations that minimize this, and we need to be very careful that we are doing so, unless we want Facebook and Twitter to be even more powerful. Indeed, Facebook is pushing for many of these regulations, for this reason. So if you find yourself on their side, maybe reconsider.

Twitter, by contrast, is literally invested in creating and elevating open standards for distributed social networks that would limit the coercive power of companies like Twitter. By all accounts Dorsey didn’t ask for this power and doesn’t want it. TechCrunch has a good writeup of where they are in the process, as well as a general discussion of what the heck I’m talking about. (You can also read my own post on distributed social networks.)

Section 230 reform will need sixty votes to pass, which will either doom it or mean we need to fold in Republican priorities, such as legally mandating that Republicans can say whatever the hell they want, anywhere, at any time. I wish I were joking:

If we’re negotiating with people like this… maybe we’ll get lucky and nothing will happen. I don’t know, what do you folks think?

      jl

      Thanks for a nice discussion of a complicated topic. By one theory, we could just let the Trumpsters do what they  want, try  to repeal 230 altogether. Then many gigantic legal battles will rage over whether it is legal to do it all, partly because of things Trump signed himself. If the courts keep the repeal in effect through the legal battles, watch it shutdown the whole reactionary hate movement and Trumpster base for fear of liability. I hope have that right correct, and someone correct me if I’m wrong.

      Edit: I think the main drawback to letting it happen is that it would shut down a lot of other people besides the toxic reactionaries and insurrectionists.

      I think the antitrust angle, as envisioned by Warren, is to separate out commercial versus private free speech. Sites retain a 230 type protection, so crazy uncles can send whatever to their nieces and nephews. But corporations can’t use it as a cover to segment their market for ad targeting for profit.

      I’m not sure I have all this correct, and am kind of throwing it out their for review and critique from the brilliant BJ legal flying wedge.

      Major Major Major Major

      @jl: 230 has nothing to do with advertising. You could ban targeted advertising tomorrow (probably not actually, but IANAL) and wouldn’t have to touch 230. 230 is about liability for user generated content and the freedom to moderate as you see fit. Eliminating it would lead to far more censorship, companies would have to pre-approve everything. I recommend reading my post on 230 https://www.balloon-juice.com/2020/12/28/lets-talk-about-section-230-of-the-cda-or-why-youre-allowed-to-comment-on-this-post/

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Speaking of Twitter, has anybody noticed accounts using Trump’s avatar from his old account? Or the whole “President-Elect X” thing people use as their Twitter account names?

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      People should stand in Cawthorn’s mom’s front yard and shout inanities.

      It is what he is advocating.

      Likewise, for everybody who lionizes Snowjob or Assange, maybe the NYT or Washington Post could commission people to break into their house, steal all accumulated mail, and then publish it. It’s the same thing…..

      Chyron HR

      Do you have to go to an image consultant to get the “Doogie Howser in Starship Troopers” makeover, or do nazis have their own version of Hot Topic to shop at?

      Doug R

      I’m thinking you could put Facebook on the hook for deceptive advertising and promoted posts since they are making $ off it, they are indeed a publisher.

      NotMax

      Congress is expert at designing legislation geared to the technology of five to ten years ago. Assessment of futurism is a can perpetually kicked down the road.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): never did get the president-elect one. Is the joke that well if anybody can just claim they won the election, I will too? It’s… not a good joke. Not like I expected a good one.

      I change my handle regularly and was “president-elect” for a few days, cuz it was topical, but then I started getting MAGA followers and realized i must have stumbled into some dumbass right wing meme.

      I think most of them still follow me, lol

      debbie

      I don’t think the whole tech reform thing can be resolved because of things like this:

      Parler is back online now by routing 100% of its user traffic through servers located within the Russian Federation.

      Raise your hand if you understand the very significant impact this has on the ability to surveil and target insurrectionists who organize on Parler.
      — Chris Vickery (@VickerySec) January 18, 2021

      Frankly, what’s the point of trying to fix something that’s irredeemable?

