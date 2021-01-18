Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Mike in Oly – Texture & Pattern in Nature: Flora

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Mike in Oly

In my wanderings about western Washington and other nearby areas I am always taking photos of the things I find. One of my favorites types of photos to create are what I call texturals, for lack of a better term. They are often macros, but not always. They highlight color, texture and/or pattern over scenery or narrative. I find them fascinating and beautiful. I hope you will to. I’ll start the series off with Flora, showcasing some of the beauty of patterns in growing things.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Flora 8
Olympia, WA

Mature trees in the PNW often host their own ecosystems on their bark. This is an alder carpeted with an assortment lichens. (Yes, not technically a flora, but close enough).

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Flora 9
Olympia, WA

Cattails in the breeze create rhythmic patterns with their leaves while the stalks provide counterpoint.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Flora 7
Olympia, WA

Scene from a still pond.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Flora 5
Olympia, WA

Branches making patterns at once calm and chaotic.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Flora 6
Olympia, WA

Ferns can often be fractal in effect.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Flora 4
Olympia, WA

Vine maples heading into fall.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Flora 2
Olympia, WA

Curves and swirls wherever the eye flows.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Flora 3
Olympia, WA

The tenacity of moss.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Flora

By the seashore.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Texture & Pattern in Nature: Flora 1
Olympia, WA

Winter light thru the alders. One of my favorite shots I’ve captured. Hope you enjoyed these. More themes to come.

