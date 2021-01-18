Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff will be volunteering tomorrow in DC, transition says. https://t.co/PIsVUYa2xA — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 18, 2021

Yes, it’s a real thing:

Observed each year on the third Monday in January as “a day on, not a day off,” MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. AmeriCorps has been charged with leading this effort for the past quarter century. AmeriCorps is collaborating with the Presidential Inaugural Committee on the MLK National Day of Service…

And there’s many ways to serve:

Best thing I’ve heard all week: asked a National Guardsman at my corner if his team was being fed and taken care of. His reply: “Yes sir, @chefjoseandres already brought us something.” Because of course. — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) January 17, 2021

UPDATE from the @USCapitol where the @WCKitchen team is serving meals to the National Guard troops and everyone keeping us safe this Inauguration week…Thank you to @SpeakerPelosi for helping today! And thank YOU for supporting WCK’s efforts. #ChefsForDC #WeThePeople pic.twitter.com/tBsIpUdC6V — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please… (@chefjoseandres) January 16, 2021

*Won’t* it be lovely to have a functioning government again, instead of a kakistocracy!

BREAKING: U.S. president-elect Joe Biden is planning to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit via executive action on his first day in office. https://t.co/rpHeD2bnLK — CBC News (@CBCNews) January 17, 2021

On 1st day, Biden will rescind travel ban on several Muslim countries, rejoin Paris climate accord, extend pandemic limits on evictions and student loan payments, and order agencies to figure out how to reunite children separated from families at border. https://t.co/bPj007bw2w — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 16, 2021

And then there’s the GOP version of a public service…

