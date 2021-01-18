Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We still have time to mess this up!

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Lighten up, Francis.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Wetsuit optional.

This is how realignments happen…

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

I personally stopped the public option…

How has Obama failed you today?

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Monday Morning Open Thread: MLK Day of Service

Monday Morning Open Thread: MLK Day of Service

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Yes, it’s a real thing:

Observed each year on the third Monday in January as “a day on, not a day off,” MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. AmeriCorps has been charged with leading this effort for the past quarter century.

AmeriCorps is collaborating with the Presidential Inaugural Committee on the MLK National Day of Service…

And there’s many ways to serve:

*Won’t* it be lovely to have a functioning government again, instead of a kakistocracy!

And then there’s the GOP version of a public service…
Monday Morning Open Thread: National Day of Service

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Bruuuuce
  • Chyron HR
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • germy
  • JWR
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mary G
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • satby

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      Chyron HR

      U.S. president-elect Joe Biden is planning to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit via executive action on his first day in office.

      “Yeah, but he doesn’t really believe the Keystone pipeline is bad, so it doesn’t count.” – Some dumb asshole on Twitter doubtlessly

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Bruuuuce

      Despite the stain and degradation of it having been given inappropriately by Twitler, Chef Jose Andres deserves the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      And this is one of the great tasks of leadership for us, as individuals and citizens this year. But even if we act to erase material poverty, there is another greater task, it is to confront the poverty of satisfaction – purpose and dignity – that afflicts us all. Too much and for too long, we seemed to have surrendered personal excellence and community values in the mere accumulation of material things.

      Our Gross National Product, now, is over $800 billion dollars a year, but that Gross National Product – if we judge the United States of America by that – that Gross National Product counts air pollution and cigarette advertising, and ambulances to clear our highways of carnage. It counts special locks for our doors and the jails for the people who break them. It counts the destruction of the redwood and the loss of our natural wonder in chaotic sprawl. It counts napalm and counts nuclear warheads and armored cars for the police to fight the riots in our cities. It counts Whitman’s rifle and Speck’s knife, and the television programs which glorify violence in order to sell toys to our children.

      Yet the gross national product does not allow for the health of our children, the quality of their education or the joy of their play. It does not include the beauty of our poetry or the strength of our marriages, the intelligence of our public debate or the integrity of our public officials. It measures neither our wit nor our courage, neither our wisdom nor our learning, neither our compassion nor our devotion to our country, it measures everything in short, except that which makes life worthwhile. And it can tell us everything about America except why we are proud that we are Americans.

      – Robert F Kennedy, March 18, 1968.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      germy

      WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense officials tell AP they fear possible inside attack at inauguration, will have National Guard troops vetted.

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 18, 2021

      More from the AP: U.S. defense officials say they're worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing Joe Biden's inauguration, prompting the FBI to vet all of the 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the event.

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 18, 2021

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @germy: Biden inauguration: 25,000 National Guard vetted over insider attack fears as state protests fizzle

      “We’re continually going through the process, and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation,” McCarthy said in an interview on Sunday after he and other military leaders went through a three-hour security drill. So far, however, he and other leaders said they had not seen evidence of any such threats, and officials said the vetting hadn’t flagged any issues.

      So yeah, they are worried and looking everywhere for any possible threat, as they should be, but so far it appears to be nothing more than a healthy sense of paranoia.

      And now I gotta go. Have a good ‘un.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I was only 7 when RFK was assassinated.  I remember the events well but didn’t really understand the import.  Every time I read something like that piece, the import hits me broadside.  One of the biggest national tragedies of my lifetime, losing him.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      p.a.

      @germy:

      This is a good opportunity to do an investigation.  Don’t know what is legal or not abt checking military members’ soc media posts and discharges , due process etc. Of course any active duty at the putsch should get hammered.  Retirees?

      I know the Air Force was compromised: Colorado Springs is a fundy hotbed and I remember Jewish, Muslim, and female troops were harassed in the recent past.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      satby

      AmeriCorps has been charged with leading this effort for the past quarter century.

      And as an Americorps alumnus I have joined a service project almost every one of those years, but this year I have to work 😢. So instead I’ll donate to WCKitchen and support their fantastic work. And pick up trash on my street, a lot of the community projects are trash cleanup, still, so it can be a solo experience if you prefer.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.