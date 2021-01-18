Who, me?!?
this dog mocking a Corgi has me in tears pic.twitter.com/EnV0f9uI8I
— yella enchanted (@chantshmant) January 2, 2021
There’s a sucker born every minute, and some of them live with dogs…
A South Korean startup has developed an AI-powered dog collar that can detect five emotions in canines by monitoring their barks using voice-recognition technology https://t.co/hlf28v32kw pic.twitter.com/knKpWDn8RM
— Reuters (@Reuters) January 13, 2021
“he doesn’t bite”
“he just throws cinderblocks” pic.twitter.com/1JQNAAshtL
— Alessio ? (@itscoffeesenpai) January 4, 2021
Or, if you prefer a more formal venue for working on losing those pandemic pounds…
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings