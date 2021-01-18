Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Let there be snark.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

The revolution will be supervised.

Reality always wins in the end.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Dog Blogging / Monday Evening Respite Open Thread: Dogs, Bruh

Monday Evening Respite Open Thread: Dogs, Bruh

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: ,


Who, me?!?

There’s a sucker born every minute, and some of them live with dogs…

Or, if you prefer a more formal venue for working on losing those pandemic pounds…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • arrieve
  • Bill Arnold
  • Emma
  • Gary K
  • geg6
  • John Revolta
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Raven
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • thylacine
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    3. 3.

      Emma

      I love Olive and Mabel, the “Home Help” and “Looking for Love” videos are especially good. Another really fun Youtube channel to binge is Owlkitty. Edit: also, Batzilla the Bat. Can’t get over how cute flying foxes are.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      geg6

      Olive and Mabel are the best!  Especially “Looking for Love”!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Raven

      Adam will appreciate the suspension thingy!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      Repeating. Sue me.

      You just know the impulse that popped into the dog’s brain the moment the video ended was “Okey-dokey. Now I’m ready to head inside and sprawl on that comfy white couch.”

      :)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I totally want to send that first video to the Queen! Do you think she would be amused?

      Add my name to Olive and Mabel fandom. I actually ordered, and read, Andrew Cotter’s book, Olive, Mabel, & Me. It’s far from being great literature (not that I expected it to be), but it’s cute and at times quite touching.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.