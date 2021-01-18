There’s a high-souled, pure-minded joy in considering the installation of a working (Democratic, of course) government. There’s also much schadenfreude!

LOL I love that as a last gesture of fealty to Trump the bitter-enders will have to get up at five in the morning to be ready to see him off. https://t.co/TpdpvxDA5l — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) January 18, 2021



… Because, rumor has it, if he leaves early enough, he’ll still be ‘President’ when the helicopter lands at Marred-A-Largo. Also, he refuses to be in DC when Biden is inaugurated, for reasons. Sad, cranky alte kaker reasons.



ETA:

Trump is leaving White House early enough Wednesday morning that he's still president when he lands in Florida and motorcades to Mar-a-Lago, aides told me last week. Departure events on South Lawn before he boards Marine One and at airport before he boards AF1 for final time. https://t.co/4FX6OVcIaf — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 17, 2021



‘Forty-two gun salutes, because I’m *special*’

There’s no one left https://t.co/qmp0Co5cuW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 18, 2021

are you threatening me with a good time https://t.co/u4IK8QOo1i — kilgore trout, brad r’s brother (@KT_So_It_Goes) January 16, 2021



(Yeah, it’s Rand Paul, so you know it’s pure BS.)