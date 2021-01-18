Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: What Is Best in Life?… (Redux)

Late Night Open Thread: What Is Best in Life?… (Redux)

18 Comments

There’s a high-souled, pure-minded joy in considering the installation of a working (Democratic, of course) government. There’s also much schadenfreude!


… Because, rumor has it, if he leaves early enough, he’ll still be ‘President’ when the helicopter lands at Marred-A-Largo. Also, he refuses to be in DC when Biden is inaugurated, for reasons. Sad, cranky alte kaker reasons.

ETA:


‘Forty-two gun salutes, because I’m *special*’


(Yeah, it’s Rand Paul, so you know it’s pure BS.)

    18Comments

      NotMax

      Speculation is split on whether Jared and Ivanka, when they appear at an airport to take their leave, will attempt to pass unnoticed by donning Groucho glasses or by showing up in blackface.

      NotMax

      he’ll still be ‘President’ when the helicopter lands at Marred-A-Largo

      With enough minutes to spare to sign an order declaring it a national monument in perpetuity.

      Amir Khalid

      2020: look guys this is a time for unity not finger-pointing

      sounds like the bargaining stage of the Kübler-Ross model.

      Luciamia

      And exactly how has Biden been addressing the nation these last few weeks? He says he has an announcement, the networks carry it, he talks. Its just that simple, Donald.

      LOL I love that as a last gesture of fealty to Trump the bitter-enders will have to get up at five in the morning to be ready to see him off.

      I didn’t watch any news or view many Trump related stories on Sunday. And I have decided that I may be alert to some significant BS the Orange Beast might pull during his last days, but otherwise I have written him and his wretched maladministration off. I get the impression that a core of his supporters will be loyal to him forever. These people are dopes, and I have no more time for them as long as they behave themselves.

      I am looking forward to the Biden administration.

      Michael Huggins sums it up.

      But if I may add – 2021: Fuck you, you traitorous orange Soviet shitpile party! Fuck YOUR feelings! You lost! Get over it! (h/t RudePundit on the second half)

      This doesn’t give him enough time to order a divert to Moscow, but Havana would work. Question is if Vlad has enough pull there to let him open a casino/Presidential Library.

      Note on the Saturday morning thread:

      Mr. Harry Litman – of the LA Times, and the weekend’s notorious typo – is highly likely to be using a Dvorak keyboard, on which the ‘R’ and ‘L’ keys are adjacent

      Yours truly is going to skip the 1/20 Zoom meetup.  The way electronic equipment has been misbehaving around here lately, I sometime hesitate to turn a light on…

      To ease eyestrain after cataract removal (‘everything’s so bright...’) have gotten wraparound polarized sunglasses to wear at the screens.  Quite helpful, but clash with the ‘civil-war-general beard’ I’ve grown during ye pandemic…

      Happy MLK Day, and Inauguration Day, fellow jackals, civilians, everyone !

      @Poe Larity: This doesn’t give him enough time to order a divert to Moscow, but Havana would work. Question is if Vlad has enough pull there to let him open a casino/Presidential Library.

      “Excuse me!  Excuse me!  Yo!  Soybeans!  No!  Donald!  Trump!  I’m so tremendous bigly, believe me!  I!  Am!  Donaldo!  Trumpo!  Your!  Fellow!  Comrado, Cubanios!  Did I do that right?  I’m tremendous!  Everyone loves me!”

      Damn, I missed it – there’s a Zoom meetup on 1/20? Sounds very appropriate. The oaths will be going down around the dinner hour for me, so I’m meeting up with my parents at my aunt’s place and bringing a bottle of bubbly for the occasion, but I’ve got to be back at my place by 2pm Eastern (9pm curfew is still in effect in Greece).

      What does the timing of the Zoom thing look like?

      To crush their political hacks, drive them from office before you, hear the self-owning of their pundits. That is what is best in life.

      @thalarctosMaritimus: It is covered in

      https://www.balloon-juice.com/2021/01/16/saturday-morning-open-thread-moving-along/#comments

      at comment #170, et al

      (I would be more verbose here, but this has been one of those evenings when you think at 9:15 ‘eh, I’ll just finish this up and be in bed at 10’, but you get burst of energy, look at clock and you realise you’re writing blog comments at quater to two…  and then you realize that you’ve used up your energy points and can barely crawl to bed…)

