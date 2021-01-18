Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It's Not What You Thought When You First Began It

I know it’s not the best thing for my mental or physical health, but I just can’t quit reading these charging documents for what one FBI agent termed “the low-hanging fruit”, i.e., the terrorists who completely outed themselves on social media.  They’re soothing in a way similar to genre fiction — they follow more-or-less the same pattern with just enough variation to keep it interesting, and they all have a happy ending (for me, not for them).

The pattern is extremely simple:  boilerplate about the agent and the event, followed by robust (usually multiple pages) of detail culled from social media and/or press reports, ended by a list of federal statutes that were violated.  They’re all a satisfying read, but for me to give one of these five stars on Yelp, it also has to include some form of self- or family-incrimination when the FBI interviews the terrorist or their family.

It’s hard to pick favorites, but here’s one that I think goes the extra mile:  University of Kentucky student Gracyn Courtright.  Here’s the press story and the affadavit filed by FBI Special Agent Miriam Hanna [pdf].

Young Gracyn began her day by posting a picture of herself on the Capitol grounds, captioned “can’t wait to tell my grandkids I was here”.   Another photo was captioned “Infamy is just as good as fame.  Either way I end up more known.  XOXO”  Note that these photos were supplied to the FBI by people who took screenshots since Gracyn deleted her Insta after the riots.

After posting her selfies, Gracyn was photographed holding a “Members Only” sign (a “thing of value” under 18 USC § 641), walking up some steps inside the Capitol.  The affadavit also documents an Instagram DM exchange between her and someone else.  Here’s an excerpt:

Someone:  You were there???

Gracyn:  Yes it wasn’t violent like the news said I took pictures all in the building, I never saw the violence I guess I was lucky  – The cops like lets us walk in

Someone: Dude that’s embarrassing.

Gracyn: I walked into the chamber like the senate where desk are  – it’s history idc – I thought it was cool.

Someone:  You’re a moron – What’s cool about that lady dying because you and your fellow idiots are cry babies over an election???  She’s dead.  It’s history??? You’re on the wrong side of it dumbass. You embarrassed everyone who knows you.

Gracyn:  I’m sad she died? my friends are my friends everyday?

Someone:  YEA YOU FUCKING IDIOT!  What you did was treason!

Gracyn: idk what treason is

There are a half dozen other pictures of her in the mob, then comes the part that shows you that the dumb Gracyn didn’t fall far from Daddy’s stupid tree.  The FBI

On January 14, 2021, FBI Special Agents went to COURTRIGHT’s father’s address to interview COURTRIGHT. COURTRIGHT’s father indicated that he did not feel comfortable allowing COURTRIGHT to give a statement unless she was notified she would not get in trouble for her actions.1 However, he told the FBI that COURTRIGHT traveled to Washington, DC, to be at “the party” and stayed with friends from high school who live in the DC area. According to her father, she was in the front of the crowd during President Donald TRUMP’s speech. Her father further stated that she made it to the Capitol an hour after TRUMP gave his speech, and she did not remember which side of the Capitol she was on when she entered the building. Her father stated that she had recalled walking up a ramp prior to entering the Capitol and was able to walk in. The father concluded by stating that if his daughter was charged with a crime, he would assist in ensuring she turned herself in to authorities.

The footnote is a low-key work of art.  Special Agent Hanna should take up writing humor if the FBI gig doesn’t work out:

1 COURTRIGHT’s father represented that he was a lawyer, but was not COURTRIGHT’S criminal attorney, and that if she was charged with anything, a separate attorney would be hired for her.

This guy is acting like his kid got hauled into the principal’s office for throwing spitballs.  Dude, I don’t know what you learned in law school, but the fucking FBI does not notify you that you won’t get in trouble for your actions, especially if your actions are sedition.   The stupidity and ignorant privilege on display here beggars belief. Gracyn is charged with violating 18 USC § 1752(a)(1) and (2), 40 USC §5014 (e)(2)(D) and (e)(2)(G), and 18 USC § 641 (under $1,000). Maximum possible sentence is at least 21 years from what I can tell, but I’m not a lawyer, and they’re just getting started charging this young woman.

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      Cheryl Rofer

      These people have ruined their lives, or at least the next several years thereof, unless prosecutors fall down on the job or the Orange Menace pardons them.

      What a way to learn.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      The affadavit also documents an Instagram DM exchange between her and someone else.  Here’s an excerpt:

      I wanna see Someone interviewed on TV

      Reply
    3. 3.

      evodevo

      OMG – as a UK alum and instructor, I am deeply ashamed, but not surprised….wonder if she belongs to one of the dimwit sororities I used to make fun of when I was there…I bet she does….

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Cheryl Rofer: I’m not a lawyer, but my guess is she’s facing 21 years from what I’ve read, 10 each for the first 2 charges, and 1 for the rest.  But, these are just the first set of charges.  Sedition needs to go before a federal grand jury.  These don’t.  Hope her theory that infamy is just as good as fame works out for her.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      Why do I have a sinking feeling she’s going to end up being the spokesperson for a “Members Only” line of clothing in 10 years?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Almost Retired

      I share your obsession and your reaction to the charging documents as well. I, too, find them soothing in their formulaic predictability.  Kind of like if Satan took over programming for the Hallmark Channel.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Baud:

      Why do I have a sinking feeling she’s going to end up being the spokesperson for a “Members Only” line of clothing in 10 years?

      Since we’re going through a wave of ’80s nostalgia, the timing would seem to be right…

      @David Anderson: Yes, but what does this fool know that’s worth flipping for?  She attended the event with the same amount of foresight and planning as she would attend a pep rally, probably spurred on by a bunch of publicly-available propaganda.  It’s unlikely that she knows anything about the guys going through the crowd in camo, or studying maps trying to figure out where Pelosi and Pence were hiding.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      The Moar You Know

      And, she’s a Brit, not Merkin.

      @Jay: that makes all this so much easier:  designate “enemy combatant”, send to Gitmo, no trial required.

      I don’t like the Republican rules but am more than happy to play by them, since they have insisted on it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      jonas

      The only reason these people haven’t done more damage than they otherwise might have is because so many of them are incredibly, incredibly stupid.

      Half of these wanna-be MAGAt brownshirts have serious mental health issues, and the other half appear to have basically room-temperature IQs.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      germy

      Fellows was interviewed last week by Bloomberg about his actions during the siege, an article referenced in the federal affidavit.

      Fellows told the outlet he drove to Washington after seeing a tweet from the president and said he went just to hear the president speak.

      Bloomberg then wrote that Fellows not only went into the Capital with the rioters,  but propped his feet on a senator’s table while smoking a joint, heckled officers and posted videos online.

      “I have no regrets,” Fellows told Bloomberg in the story. “I didn’t hurt  anyone, I didn’t break anything. I did trespass though, I guess.”

      https://dailygazette.com/2021/01/17/feds-schenectady-man-charged-in-capital-insurrection/

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Archon

      EVERY single person that stepped foot inside the Capitol building should go to prison for at least a year, every single one. The ones that engaged in vandalism or theft inside should go to jail for multiple years and the ones that engaged in violence against police officers inside (not even talking about the ones that killed the police officer) should spend a big chunk of the rest of their life in prison.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kelly

      Ever since the 1/6 events Steve Goodman’s “Banana Republics” has been circling around in my head. Probably due to the whole banana republic nature of the Republican Party regimes.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVB_-jBom1k&ab_channel=SteveGoodman-Topic

      Yesterday it morphed into this

      With apologies to the late great Steve Goodman:

      Banana Republicans

      Down to the District of Columbia,
      Down to state capitols too
      Come the ex patriotic Americans,
      Expecting to have some fun

      Some of them fight for apartheid,
      Drawn by the lies of the past
      To cure the spirit that’s ailing,
      from losing white supremacy

      Some are running from prosecutors
      Leaving no forward address
      Some of them are just grifting
      Some are running from the IRS

      And late at night you will see them
      In Trump’s hotels and bars
      Hustling young gun bunnies
      As they dance beneath the stars
      Spending embezzled dollars
      On a bottle of rum and a lime
      Singing “Give me some words I can dance to
      And a melody that rhymes”

      You learn the Fox News customs
      A word of QAnon or two
      But you know you can’t trust them
      Because they know they can’t trust you

      Down with banana republicans
      There’s not as many as it seems
      When no real patriots are buying
      Any second-hand Fascist dreams

      Ex patriotic Americans are feeling so all alone
      Telling themselves the same lies
      that they told themselves at home

      And late at night you will see them
      In Trump’s hotels and bars
      Hustling young gun bunnies
      As they dance beneath the stars
      Spending embezzled dollars
      On a bottle of rum and a lime
      Singing “Give me some words I can dance to
      And a melody that rhymes”

      Down to District of Columbia,
      Down to state capitols too
      Come the ex patriotic Americans,
      Expecting to have some fun

      Reply
    20. 20.

      piratedan

      and you can see in her outcome the wonderfully benign promotion for THIS event/adventure via social media… “It Will Be Wild”.  Yes, she’s a complete idiot (or perhaps she plays one on TV), thinking this will be something to do when right now, based on the National Health Crisis there simply isn’t as “much to do”.  She serves multiple purposes showing an incredulous stupid face to place on the riot showing us how sweet innocent idiot here wouldn’t harm a fly, it’s all a lark, a prank and provides cover for those who were looking to do murder and decapitate the legislative branch of our government.

      Maybe her legacy will be in giving a face to the meme, “play stupid games, win stupid prizes”.

      If any of these folks walk away with less time than the Texas lady who “voted illegally”, it will be a travesty of justice.

      Reply

