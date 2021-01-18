2020 mid-January: “hope the weather’s nice this week” 2021 mid-January: “hope the only mass casualty events this week are pandemic-related” — KochBroHat (@Popehat) January 17, 2021





One year, 400,000 #coronavirus deaths: How the U.S. guaranteed its own failure https://t.co/iMnj7SUuKp — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 18, 2021

The US had +174,560 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 24.4 million. The 7-day moving average continued falling to below 222,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/VsEv51f8tV — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 18, 2021

Biden’s incoming chief of staff warns the coronavirus death toll will reach 500k by the end of February.https://t.co/BFPJkI1tr9 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 17, 2021

======

(To be fair, at least two of the #2-5 countries are doing a worse job of tracking infections… )

Here's where we stand today: The USA is, of course, Number One in #COVID19 cases and deaths. Moreover, we've had more than twice the case and death toll of the world's #2 country.

In fact, we are doing worse than combined #2-5, India, Brazil, Russia, UK. pic.twitter.com/YM5zM9SnfG — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 17, 2021

China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases as infections persist in northeast https://t.co/bDLJjfl4aj pic.twitter.com/miGy2fZiZE — Reuters (@Reuters) January 18, 2021

Chinese officials trace a growing new outbreak to a salesman hawking health products. He appeared at several workshops in Jilin in northeastern China & is linked to 102 infections. 79 workshop attendees, including the salesman, tested positive https://t.co/hGtqp3M9Xi — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 17, 2021

Asia Today: Coronavirus infections in the Philippines have surged past 500,000 as the government faces criticism for failing to immediately launch a vaccination program. https://t.co/zxlE4qcgv5 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 18, 2021

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vows to get the pandemic under control and hold the already postponed Olympics this summer with ample coronavirus protection. https://t.co/gVwUhdxMce — The Associated Press (@AP) January 18, 2021

#Oped Russians' varying attitudes towards the coronavirus vaccine is a reflection of their level of trust in the Kremlin as well as local governance, @alexeizakharov writeshttps://t.co/0RgHULvLmg — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 17, 2021

Vaccination has started… all the way to the Greek islands! 🇬🇷 In Syros, Rhodes or Chios, health workers are getting the vaccine to protect themselves and others. Vaccination will help us keep safe from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/cp1DeTlutW — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 17, 2021

UK is vaccinating 140 people per minute on average, minister says https://t.co/aEnExvO9uh pic.twitter.com/Ol81c57jx2 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 18, 2021

Australia unlikely to fully reopen border in 2021, says top official https://t.co/b7SfozXeJk — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 18, 2021

The number of players in hard quarantine swelled to 72 ahead of the Australian Open after a fifth positive coronavirus test was returned from the charter flights bringing players, coaches, officials and media to Melbourne. by @byjohnpye https://t.co/mcxveGFoPf — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) January 18, 2021

Some 5,616 new cases of the novel #coronavirus were reported in #Israel on Sunday, with 9.1% of tests returning positive, a record in the percentage of positive tests, although the number of tests conducted decreased as well.https://t.co/euS9v3OabM — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) January 18, 2021

Data for vaccines: As Israel races to inoculate most of its population, it has struck a deal with Pfizer to secure coronavirus vaccines in exchange for medical data — but critics say the deal raises ethical questions. By @IlanBenZion. https://t.co/xBwqhQECTo — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) January 18, 2021

Ghana president warns of health system overload as COVID cases soar https://t.co/aqvpfjpo6c pic.twitter.com/O3uWEPVrDJ — Reuters (@Reuters) January 18, 2021

Brazil’s health agency approves the urgent use of two coronavirus vaccines, allowing immunizations to start after delays and political disputes. https://t.co/0XGDL213ZX — The Associated Press (@AP) January 17, 2021

======

The virus is changing. It's a deadly enemy, and a tricky one. The more we understand it and track where it is and where it's going, the better off we'll be. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) January 17, 2021

Experts expect the J&J vaccine to show efficacy at or >80%, which would trail the ~95% achieved in trials of already-authorized vaccines. The J&J vaccine requires just a single dose & does not have the cold storage requirements of the other vaccines.https://t.co/e4HI7dWl5w — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) January 16, 2021

Those who've read about deaths in Norwegian nursing homes among seniors who had recently been vaccinated against #Covid19, please read this. Those who haven't yet read about the Norwegian deaths — please read it too. https://t.co/ByEdqxgCX6 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 18, 2021

One-third of people infected by Covid-19 never show symptoms but still spread the disease to others. They never bother to get a PCR test because they don't know they are infected. Only widespread deployment of simple rapid antigen tests will identify them. https://t.co/UMMapyirrb — Annie Sparrow (@annie_sparrow) January 17, 2021

The risks of catching Covid indoors are well-known, but what are the chances of being infected outdoors?https://t.co/5AkTmcJ6io — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 17, 2021

======

Los Angeles, crushed by Covid-19, now confronts a more contagious variant. L.A. County, one of the hardest-hit areas in the United States, may face even more dire weeks ahead. Hospitals have run out of space in intensive care units https://t.co/3tjny7fAiJ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 18, 2021

I need a graph that shows where how the COVID case/death disparities will only widen if vaccination continues on this path. https://t.co/rC2Z0EHALE — KizzyPhD (@KizzyPhD) January 17, 2021

the quoted tweet is only a couple of degrees away from the lady who was like, "everyone complains about how hard 2020 was, but no one actually suffered." just incredibly blinded by privilege — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) January 18, 2021

And on a lighter note…