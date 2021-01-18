Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

AHEM!!!!! The National Security Agency, As Well As Other US Intelligence Agencies, Are Prohibited From Conducting Electronic and Signals Collection Inside the US. But Not In Russia

There are two interesting takeaways here.

The first is that anyone in the US planning further acts of low intensity warfare and political violence in the US on Parler are now going to be much, much, much, much easier for US intelligence to track. Because Parler’s now being hosted in Russia. MORONS!!!

The second is that this supports the theory that Parler was always a Russian data collection, surveillance, misinformation, and disinformation op to begin with. As this detailed Twitter thread, which I’ll excerpt, seems to suggest:

Much more at the Twitter thread. It doesn’t mean that The guy with the Russian wife, whose mother in law  who is a long time Russian government functionary, and who can’t provide a straight answer about his funding is getting his funding from Russia, but that is a question that needs to be answered.

Open thread!

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      The National Security Agency, As Well As Other US Intelligence Agencies, Are Prohibited From Conducting Electronic and Signals Collection Inside the US. But Not In Russia

      And isn’t that the real crime here?

    2. 2.

      David Anderson

      Curiouser and Curiouser — and in 39 hours and 21 minutes (who’s counting) the US government will have a national command authority that is extremely interested in figuring out exactly what Russia is doing….

    3. 3.

      Ken

      The first is that anyone in the US planning further acts of low intensity warfare and political violence in the US on Parler are now going to be much, much, much, much easier for US intelligence to track.

      Shhh! It was going to be a surprise.

      Eh, probably still will be.  As you said, MORONS.

    4. 4.

      Darrin Ziliak (formerly glocksman)

      Didn’t Parler want a scan of your ID in order to join?

      If so, the Russian ownership would explain much about that.

    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      The first is that anyone in the US planning further acts of low intensity warfare and political violence in the US on Parler are now going to be much, much, much, much easier for US intelligence to track. Because Parler’s now being hosted in Russia. MORONS!!!

      Wait. What?  US conservatives are running to Mother Russia for aid, but Joe Biden is supposedly the communist that Americans are supposed to fear?

      And I love it that this makes it easier for US intelligence to track these dopes.

      Why are they so desperate and stupid? What is their game?

    8. 8.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Baud:

      Ready for incoming right wing howls and a 10,000 word Greenwald diatribe about how this is the fault of liberals.

    9. 9.

      Ken

      @Darrin Ziliak (formerly glocksman): Yes, to join they had to provide a photo ID such as driver’s license, and also SSN.

      I didn’t see anything about mother’s maiden name, favorite pet, or street where you grew up, but that’s probably at the Platinum membership level. Or maybe they phish for that  with a “Which of Trump’s children are you most like!” popup quiz.

      And I assume they test to see if you reused another account’s password for parler. They probably provide lots of opportunities to enter a bank account or credit card number.

    10. 10.

      MisterForkbeard

      Noting the same thing all over the internet: Parler is not back up and running. There is now a website at Parler’s URL that shows essentially a fundraising message, but the service is down and can’t be used. Probably won’t be for the foreseeable future.

      They put up a webpage using a Russian hosting service that centers on white supremacists, and use some Russian security services as well.

      So we’re not at the “Russia is stealing your data” stage or the “CIA can now snoop on Parler” yet, but we’ll get there if they ever flip the switch and turn the wordpress blog back on.

    14. 14.

      Alison Rose

      Just got an email from my local indie bookshop about an online event with Edward Snowden:

      If you were convinced it was the right thing to do, how far would you go to inform your country, your fellow citizens? Would you follow your conscience? And what would you be willing to give up?


      Join us for the ONLY virtual visit in the US for the new Young Readers Edition of Edward Snowden’s book, Permanent Record! Snowden will be discussing his book with Cory Doctorow followed by a short Q&A.

      Questions for Cory Doctorow and Edward Snowden can be submitted through Eventbrite during ticket purchase and they will select some to answer during the event if time allows. We will not be taking live questions.

      If my excitement could be measured, it would come up short against a Planck length. I do wonder how they managed to land the only online event in the country, though. They’re not Powell’s or anything.

    16. 16.

      Ken

      @Wapiti: Russia is white. So Russia is their friend. Or so Russia says.

      Also Russia has a strong pro-gun, anti-government movement similar to the NRA. Or so Marina Butina says.

    17. 17.

      AnonForThis

      I’m an exec at an sfbay startup.

      We hire senior software engineers at $165-$190 salaried, so that’s $206 to $235 a head fully loaded, running pretty lean.  Even using all the aws tech you can, it’s still hard to build high volume applications like Parler with an eng team much under 20.  Particularly when you count up (1) an ios app; (2) an android app; (3) website; (4) backend app; (5) devops; (6) qa;  (7) product; and (8) at least one if not two engineering managers.  Even outside of CA, engineers are not that heavily discounted.  My guess is that is at least a $3m burn.  Without even discussing poorly-architected high volume aws hosting, which can get very expensive very fast.  I’ve worked for quasi-similar startups spending $125k/mo on aws.

      Someone put in a lot of cash in an app that doesn’t seem to have an obvious route to earning money.  Twitter’s business is advertising, and your cpg ads do not want to appear on Parler.

    18. 18.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Gvg: Probably not, but they do have extensive interests in creating a maladjusted and impotent US Federal Government that’s friendly to money launderers and tax evaders.

      That makes them birds of a feather with the Russian government.

    19. 19.

      tom

      So Fox News floats a rumor that rightwing bete noir George Soros funds a notorious rightwing social media site. Do these guys even think these things through?

    21. 21.

      MisterForkbeard

      @AnonForThis: Very true. Though the core approach these seems to be to hire your execs and some of your core/initial team in the bay area where the expertise is, and then hire more people in Austin where it’s a bit cheaper, then start hiring in lower-cost centers in bulk.

      Once you get your core team down then incremental hiring and burnrate gets smaller.

      ETA: That said, I don’t think Parler actually had very many employees. It was kind of a shitbox through and through: services duct-taped to services to get a marginally functional piece of software.

    23. 23.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Cheryl Rofer@David Anderson: The investment from the Mercers, while larger than that of Bongino and the Bitcoin guy, aren’t enough to actually fund Parler and its operations. Basically these investments are being used as a screen to hide whoever is really paying the bills.

