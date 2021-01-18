Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Afternoon Open Thread – Tomorrow Will Be Bad

Prepare yourselves.

The Senate comes back into session, with Trump’s trial ahead of it and who knows what from Mitch McConnell. Maybe he has a few more judges to slam into the system.

Trump will issue pardons to 100-200 loathsome people, so we will hear their names and relive their crimes.

But at 5:30 Eastern, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will host a memorial to remember and honor the lives lost to COVID-19. As much as we need a light at the end of the tunnel, we need to mourn and observe the lives of so many who have been lost to the pandemic, exacerbated by the US government.

Here’s how you can participate:

  • Light a candle in your window and join fellow Americans for this national moment of remembrance.
  • Light up city buildings at 5:30 local time in a light amber color.
  • Ring a bell at 5:30pm ET on January 19 during the national ceremony to join us in a collective moment of remembrance.

You can tune in at 5:30pm ET for the ceremony featuring the first-ever lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor those who have died. Also on Facebook and other usual suspects.

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      lapassionara

      Thank you, Cheryl.  I had not seen any of the plans for this.  I will have a candle in our window for sure.

    4. 4.

      debbie

      That is great counter-programming to the final ugly gasps of the worst mistake this country has ever made.

    5. 5.

      EriktheRed

      Honestly, at this point, all I really care about is President Biden being inaugurated the day AFTER tomorrow…

       

      …without getting shot at.

    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      @Spanky: Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock.

      Also, while noon is the formal inauguration time, Trump is checking out a few hours early so he can abscond to Florida while still President. Presumably he didn’t want to ask his successor for the traditional courtesy of one final flight home; classless to the end.

      Edit: Hope he fucks up the timing, and is being driven from the airport to Mar-a-Lago when all of sudden all of the escorts in the motorcade peel away and he gets held up at every red light along the way.

    11. 11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @dmsilev: I know Ann Laurie covered this last night, but as a night owl/morning-hater myself, I am loving this detail.

      Daniel W. Drezner @dandrezner ·16h
      LOL I love that as a last gesture of fealty to Trump the bitter-enders will have to get up at five in the morning to be ready to see him off.

      Jennifer Jacobs @JenniferJJacobs · 19h

      NEW: White House sends invitations for Trump’s departure event at Joint Base Andrews—starts at 8a Wednesday. Guests must arrive between 6a and 7:15a; may bring up to five other people; and must wear mask, the invites say, according to one shared with me by an ex Trump official.

      “must wear mask”… we’ll see. A farewell super-spreader.

    14. 14.

      Ohio Mom

      In a slightly different timeline, we’d be snarkily comparing notes on who we’d think was in line for a pardon, making bets—but the last week has sobered us up way past that.

      I’ll be watching the ceremony tomorrow night. When you live on a suburban cul-de-sac, there’s no one to notice a candle in a window.

    16. 16.

      Nicole

      I’m glad Biden and Harris are recognizing that it’s important we grieve.

      I’m in isolation for Covid right now, so I can’t do anything other than maybe find an image of a candle flame on my iPhone and put that in the window (well, and watch the ceremony). My husband tested positive on the 4th and went into isolation, and I tested positive 9 days later. That said, I think I was actually sick with Covid right before New Year’s, and the PCR test that came back positive this week picked up dead virus. I had 4 negative tests between Dec 28 and Jan 11 (I tested positive on the 13th), and I find it hard to believe none of those tests would come back positive, but I am also skeptical, that what with my consistent mask-wearing and hand-washing and getting the flu shot in October that I’d pick up a flu-like illness right before New Years’ and then follow immediately up with a completely asymptomatic case of Covid. I bet, years from now, when the tests are better, we’ll hear about how inaccurate the tests from the first couple of years were.

      But, rules are rules, so I’m isolating in a very nice hotel and watching all the terrible true crime documentaries I can’t watch when my kid is around. And feeling lucky for a mild case; I know plenty of people, including some jackals here, have not been. My stepmom called me to check in yesterday and told me a friend of hers just lost her 32-year-old son to Covid. So yeah, as a nation we really need space and time to grieve.

    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      I hope the Palm Beach town council keeps up their effort to kick Trump out of Mar-a-Lago. Evidently he signed an agreement years ago NOT to live there when he obtained permission to turn what had been a private residence into a club.

      On the other hand, maybe he’ll be miserable at M-a-L, in which case, I hope he rots there!

      I read somewhere the residence at M-a-L is something like 3,500 square feet, which would certainly seem huge to most normal people but may seem tiny as a primary “home” to someone who’s been squatting in the White House for four years after living in that tacky-ass but cavernous NYC penthouse.

    19. 19.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: I’ve been saying the only thing trump could do that would actually surprise me is not pardon himself. I’m sure every lawyer in the White House has quoted him chapter and verse about the complications he’ll create, but I don’t think he’ll be able to resist the last exercise of unconditional power, because he can, because no one’s ever done it before, and precisely because (I assume) they’re telling him not to.

    20. 20.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Betty Cracker: and he hates Melanie’s recent redecoration. I think he already owns a home, or half a home, in Palm Beach. I read something not long ago that he either bought it or bought half of it from his ghost-like sister Elizabeth (in Mary Trump’s book, the TV in Fred’s ‘library’– where there were no books– features more prominently).

    21. 21.

      rikyrah

       

      Dear Dr. Jill,

      Please replant the Rose Garden.
      Invite Caroline Kennedy and her children
      Forever FLOTUS 😍😍
      Laura Bush( the Bushes actually own a tree farm-tell her to bring some plants)
      Hillary Clinton
      Rosalyn Carter

      Have a good luncheon and photo op

      Signed,

      Be as Petty as you want to be Rikyrah 🤗

    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Why the hell would we do power sharing with an obstructionist like McConnell who already declared that he would obstruct everything when he thought they would win Georgia!!!?!?!

      WTF?

