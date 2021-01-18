Prepare yourselves.

The Senate comes back into session, with Trump’s trial ahead of it and who knows what from Mitch McConnell. Maybe he has a few more judges to slam into the system.

Trump will issue pardons to 100-200 loathsome people, so we will hear their names and relive their crimes.

But at 5:30 Eastern, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will host a memorial to remember and honor the lives lost to COVID-19. As much as we need a light at the end of the tunnel, we need to mourn and observe the lives of so many who have been lost to the pandemic, exacerbated by the US government.

Here’s how you can participate:

Light a candle in your window and join fellow Americans for this national moment of remembrance.

Light up city buildings at 5:30 local time in a light amber color.

Ring a bell at 5:30pm ET on January 19 during the national ceremony to join us in a collective moment of remembrance.

You can tune in at 5:30pm ET for the ceremony featuring the first-ever lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor those who have died. Also on Facebook and other usual suspects.