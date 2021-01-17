Vice-President Elect and soon to be Second Gentleman:

Enjoyed every bit of this while drinking my morning coffee.

Just Some Fuckhead sent along some cute kittehs, Monkey and Jumbo, that I’m happy to share:

And here are some winter ducks for you. Unlike those crazy Vermont ducks who run inside at the first sign of snow, mine love snow. I often have to shovel a path so they aren’t up to their little eyes in snow, but they do love it. I also shovel out the area under the bushes so they have somewhere to warm their feet.

Something good open thread