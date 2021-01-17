Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Respite Open Thread: Kamala and Doug Sunday Morning Interview

Vice-President Elect and soon to be Second Gentleman:

Enjoyed every bit of this while drinking my morning coffee.

Just Some Fuckhead sent along some cute kittehs, Monkey and Jumbo, that I’m happy to share:

And here are some winter ducks for you. Unlike those crazy Vermont ducks who run inside at the first sign of snow, mine love snow. I often have to shovel a path so they aren’t up to their little eyes in snow, but they do love it. I also shovel out the area under the bushes so they have somewhere to warm their feet.

Something good open thread

 

 

    3. 3.

      dww44

      TaMara, I recollect reading your post and/or comments about how you had campaigned against Boebert, but that there were too many folks who just reflexively vote for the candidate with the R after their name. What’s the take on how your fellow Coloradians feel about Lauren at the moment? Do voters feel that she might indeed be complicit in the insurrection on January 6? Any chance she could be recalled?

    4. 4.

      feebog

      Just watched the interview. Man, will it be refreshing to return to normal. Their extended family extends around the world, very cool.

    6. 6.

      catclub

      I also shovel out the area under the bushes so they have somewhere to warm their feet.

       

      Well of course they like snow.

    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Geez, which one is Monkey and which is Jumbo?

    9. 9.

      Ken

      @OzarkHillbilly: Monkeys are brown, and elephants are grey, so obviously the brown cat is Monkey and the grey-and-white one is Jumbo.

      (Though the brown cat is more orange, or orangutan-colored – but never call an orangutan a monkey.)

    11. 11.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @dww44: I think that was Miss Bianca (she lives in her district if I remember correctly). As I said earlier, the media was all over the shiny new thing, but that shine wore off quickly. There are a couple of petitions to remove her. I’ve only seen state lawmakers successfully recalled (because they voted for stronger gun control and were in red-leaning districts), so I’m not sure how we get rid of her before her next election. Unless of course she’s arrested and charged…that might expedite things.

    17. 17.

      Miss Bianca

      @TaMara (HFG)

      I did write about Boebert for my local paper, knowing that she would take my county by storm but hoping against hope that the rest of CD-3 wouldn’t be as gullible. Hopes were dashed.

      Meanwhile, this High Country News story about the Tenacious Unicorn Ranch – where a buncha pistol-packing trans folks have started a trans-friendly homestead – gives me some hope for my county’s future. I so want to talk Penny Logue into running for county commissioner. Wingnut heads would fucking explode.

