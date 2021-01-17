In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

Tonight’s Topic: Time Travel

In this week’s return to Medium Cool, let’s talk time travel.

I’ll watch almost anything with time travel if it’s decent (Looper, Safety Not Guaranteed, Source Code, etc.). A twitter friend recommended a 2019 Norwegian series called “Beforeigners,” which is now on HBO. Just finished the first season last night.

Really fabulous show with an amazing premise: “Flashes of light appear in the sea, and people from the past emerge in the present; the so-called “beforeigners” struggle to integrate into modern society, then a woman with Stone Age tattoos is found murdered on a beach.” Great plot and characters, and fascinating exploration of immigration issues.

What other films/TV or books or comics do you like with time travel?