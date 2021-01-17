Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Time Travel

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Time Travel

by | 124 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

Tonight’s Topic: Time Travel

In this week’s return to Medium Cool, let’s talk time travel.

I’ll watch almost anything with time travel if it’s decent (Looper, Safety Not Guaranteed, Source Code, etc.). A twitter friend recommended a 2019 Norwegian series called “Beforeigners,” which is now on HBO. Just finished the first season last night.

Really fabulous show with an amazing premise: “Flashes of light appear in the sea, and people from the past emerge in the present; the so-called “beforeigners” struggle to integrate into modern society, then a woman with Stone Age tattoos is found murdered on a beach.” Great plot and characters, and fascinating exploration of immigration issues.

What other films/TV or books or comics do you like with time travel?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    124Comments

    5. 5.

      zhena gogolia

      That show was strenuously recommended to me, but I guess I’m the opposite. Fantasy/sci fi is not my thing.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      ShadeTail

      The novel Redshirts by John Scalzi. It’s a piss-take on Star Trek, and has some Star Trek style time travel in it. That’s all I’ll say to avoid spoilers.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      BGinCHI

      @zhena gogolia: You should give it a try. It’s very realistic and doesn’t do much with the mechanism of how the TT conceit works. Though I think season 2 will do that.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      BGinCHI

      @ShadeTail: The only thing I’ve read by him in the last few years are his extensive burrito-making tweets.

      Seriously, though, he’s a terrific writer. Prolific as hell.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      debbie

      @ShadeTail:

      The concept of a parallel universe was my least favorite part of DS9.

      Also, those flashbacks, flash-forwards, and flash-sideways in Lost were maddening. Not quite the same as time travel, but close enough for me.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      AliceBlue

      11/22/63 by Stephen King, about a man who travels back in time to stop the Kennedy assassination.  There was a TV miniseries as well, but the book was much better.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SiubhanDuinne

      It’s not really my genre, but I have always been fascinated by the 1941 novella By His Bootstraps by Anson MacDonald/Robert A. Heinlein.

      If you’ve never read it (it’s been anthologised about a million times), here’s a PDF: https://www.uky.edu/~mwa229/Bootstraps.pdf

      I’d probably better not even mention my very different kind of affection for the mawkish, maudlin, sentimental, Somewhere in Time. But I saw it at a particularly vulnerable time in my life, and I’ve always had a soft spot for this movie. Go ahead and mock me. I can take it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      RSA

      On the Tor Books Web site is an ongoing series called The Ursula K. Le Guin Reread, with reviews and commentary by Sean Guynes of pretty much everything Le Guin published (that’s the plan, at least). After covering her best novels, Guynes started through her publications in chronological order; this week’s entry is The Beginning Place.

      Anyway, I discovered Guyne’s review after having reread Rocannon’s World, Le Guin’s first novel; I was browsing around to find writing about it. Rocannon opens with a brief fantasy prelude in which a young woman goes on a journey through space that seems short to her but lasts a very long time on the world she left behind… (That counts as time travel, right?) I have more positive things to say about the novel that Guynes, but it’s still fun to read his take. And of course almost all of Le Guin is worth reading.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Brooklyn Dodger

      @jeffreyw: The Time Machine never gets old no matter what your revised self thinks of it now. First time I saw it was in lunchtime 40 min. installments in junior high. The nuclear war scenes still make me chilly. Worth reading the story though for the fabulous fast-forward to the end of the world, which isn’t covered in the film.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Definitely have to give Back to the Future a mention. Awesome trilogy. Most fans don’t like the second movie, but even that is still pretty good. It gets points from me for having Biff Tannen be a parody of Donald Trump.

      Also, loved the film Primer. Actually only had a budget of a few grand, but definitely doesn’t look like it

      Primer is a 2004 American science fiction film about the accidental discovery of time travel. The film was written, directed, produced, edited and scored by Shane Carruth, who also stars with David Sullivan.

      Primer is of note for its extremely low budget, experimental plot structure, philosophical implications, and complex technical dialogue, which Carruth, a college graduate with a degree in mathematics and a former engineer, chose not to simplify for the sake of the audience. The film collected the Grand Jury Prize at the 2004 Sundance Film Festival, before securing a limited release in the United States, and has since gained a cult following

      Reply
    27. 27.

      cope

      I can’t believe I am admitting this but I enjoyed “Somewhere in Time”.  It was sappy and the two romantic leads have never been on my list of admired actors. However, as I recall, it did a nice job of expressing intense longing and the TT aspect did not induce my usual eye-rolling. Also too, who amongst us has never fallen instantly in love with a person (or a car for that matter) in a single photograph?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      AM in NC

      I really liked the German series Dark that is on Netflix.  Interesting premise and interesting story lines and characters. Generally very well done for a sci-fi premise.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      billcinsd

      I will second Peabody and Sherman

      Also, The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, and

      Jodi Taylor’s “Chronicles of St. Mary’s”, which is, to quote Wikipedia, “Taylor’s flagship series follows the staff of St Mary’s Institute of Historical Research, especially historian Dr Madeleine “Max” Maxwell, as they time-travel to “investigate major historical events in contemporary time”. It is fairly humorous and at least the early novels are quite good.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      divF

      Asimov’s The End of Eternity, about an organization of Eternals (ordinary human beings actually) who change the time line in order to protect humankind. As well as having a number of interesting conceits – “minimum necessary change” required to achieve a desired change in the timeline – it is a pointed commentary on the sickness of an all-male hierarchy that reflected academic life at the time (Asimov was coming up for tenure in 1955, around the time he wrote this).

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Tony Jay

      Well, y’know, Doctor Who. Time-travel is pretty much the premise of the show, though I suppose an argument could be made that time-travel is actually only the maguffin necessary for the real action to happen.

      I’ve got a real fondness for ‘modern folks dumped into the past’ narratives. S M Stirling’s ‘Island in the Sea of Time‘ trilogy is a long lasting favourite, despite the author’s (possibly financially inspired) wingnut credentials.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      scottinnj

      Outlander (series and books). Quantum Leap (TV Show). It is (somewhat) a time travel show but Russian Dolls was an excellent show.

      Beforeigners was excellent, and thrilled to hear they will have a season 2.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Gin & Tonic

      Years ago there was a sci-fi writer named Keith Laumer, whose books I enjoyed. He went in a direction that didn’t appeal to me with a series called Bolo, I think, but some of his books from before that were very good. One called Dinosaur Beach was multiple layers of time travel; I really liked it, read it more than once. Now I don’t know where the book is, and I think most of his stuff is out of print.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      NotMax

      Quickie and far from complete list, in no particular order.

      Movies:
      41
      Predestination
      Donnie Darko
      Primer
      Star Trek IV
      Frequently Asked Questions About Time Travel
      A Day
      Leon Must Die
      Shuffle
      .
      TV:
      El Ministerio del Tiempo
      The Time Element
      Travelers
      .

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Pappenheimer

      I’d recommend Connie Willis’s time historians novels, the best being Doomsday Book (very dark) and To Say Nothing of the Dog (very funny).

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I think a commenter (NotMax?) mentioned a Spanish tv series about time travel, called the Ministry of Time. Haven’t watched it personally, but it sounds interesting

      The Ministry of Time is the best kept secret of the Spanish government: an autonomous government institution that reports directly to the Prime Minister. Its patrols watch the doors of time so that no intruder from other eras can change history for their own benefit.

      The series follows the assignments of the Ministry’s newest patrol: the one formed by Army of Flanders soldier Alonso de Entrerríos, 19th century student Amelia Folch and 21st century SAMUR paramedic Julián Martínez.

      Although, it sounds sort of silly that the Spanish government could’ve kept this a secret for so long. Also, apparently there was a lawsuit alleging that Timeless was a copy of Ministry of Time

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Wakeshift

      Not exactly Time Travel, but for a novel twist on the structure and presentation of time in a narrative I have to point to Memento as a unique and gripping premise.

      I was also fascinated by By the Light of Other Days.

      Not sure if it holds up now, but I remember it being an exploration of privacy and accessibility of information as well as looking at history and future trajectory.
      Good premise and fertile ground; I’ll have to re-read it to recall the execution.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Oh — just thought of another romantic time-travel movie I really liked: The Lake House, with Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves. Also Christopher Plummer. Also, fantastic Chicago architecture (Chicago should have been credited as a co-star, not a location.) Haven’t seen it in years, though, and wondering if it would hold up.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      David Evans

      Jack McDevitt’s Time Travellers Never Die is a good novel. Poul Anderson’s Time Patrol short stories are also interesting.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Scout211

      @MomSense: Have you read or watched The Outlander series?

      I read the whole series and loved the first 4 books. The rest of the books in the series were okay but seem to be in dire need of an editor.
      I don’t have Starz but I have watched some of the episodes in all of the seasons when I visit family and have been very impressed with the production quality and acting. The books seem a bit heavier on the romance and the Starz series seems heavier on the adventure.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      daize

      An author who has been mentioned here just recently — Connie Willis.  She has a series of time travel novels set at Oxford.  To Say Nothing of the Dog, Doomsday Book, etc.  I adore her.  I think it was Dorothy Windsor who took an intense speculative fiction workshop hosted by Ms. Willis?

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Looked him up. This series he did caught my eye:

      Books set in the Imperium mythos: a continuum of parallel worlds policed by the Imperium, a government based in an alternate Stockholm. In the science fiction novel Worlds of the Imperium, the Imperium is formed in an alternate history where the American Revolution did not occur, and the British Empire and Germany merged into a unified empire in 1900.

      Alternate history and parallel universes? Sign me up!

      For that Dinosaur Beach book, if you’re interested, it’s on Amazon

      Reply
    64. 64.

      David Evans

      @Gin & Tonic: Dinosaur Beach is in the Kindle store along with various collections of his novels and short stories. One collection includes A Trace Of Memory which I think is my second favourite of his (not about time travel).

      Reply
    65. 65.

      divF

      Also, William Tenn had some time-travel stories: Child’s Play, The Discovery of Morniel Mathaway, and Brooklyn Project.

      Hell, read anything by William Tenn.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      dnfree

      @AliceBlue: my brother convinced me to read it last year. It was better than I expected, particularly the ending. But not the sex scenes. I’ve never previously read any Stephen King because I’m not a horror fan.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      cope

      @SiubhanDuinne: Good pick, I didn’t think of that and we own the DVD.  My wife doesn’t like to watch it because she says it’s “sad”.  I still can’t see how she finds a romantic movie with a happy ending “sad”.  And Chicago, yeah…

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Spanky

      @zhena gogolia

      So I guess as long as it involves a love story, I’m good with it.

      Wellllll, there was the Heinlein story/stories where the protagonist went back in time and had an affair with his mother…

      Reply
    74. 74.

      NotMax

      @gkoutnik

      the ur-TT story

      Personally would suggest that to be either A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court or Looking Backward, with a nod to Rip van Winkle.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Sloane Ranger

      Time Trax – a scientist is helping wanted criminals escape into the past. A cop travels back to return them to their own time to face justice. American money but filmed in Australia. It only lasted a couple of seasons but I liked it.

      Goodnight Sweetheart- English sitcom about a man who travels back in time to WW2, falls in love with a girl there and then has difficulty balancing his life then and in the present.

      Primeval- prehistoric animals begin appearing in modern day England along with some strange creatures unknown in the fossil record and a specialist team investigates.

      And of course,  the Daddy of them all, Doctor Who.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      lee

      I see someone has already mentioned DarK. It is very very good but it does not spoon feed you the plot. You have to keep up and that can be challenging to do.

      Another great series is Travelers. It is a bit lighter (pardon the pun) than DarK and can be a bit uneven.

      Both of series have ended so you don’t have to worry about starting them and them not getting to finish the story.

      Also mentioned The Forever War. It is considered a classic of scifi and it is very good. The sequel is…different.

      There is a ‘sister’ novel to that one An Old Man’s War. There are 6 books in the series. I have read the first 4 at least 6 times. I have not read the last 2 (just have not gotten around to it).

      Reply
    78. 78.

      divF

      @NotMax: I remember reading Connecticut Yankee when I was in grade school, and being totally enthralled by the descriptions of 19th century technology being imported to medieval times. Not only Ur-TT, but Ur-Steampunk.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      toine

      12 Monkeys was great! The movie had Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt in it… it was very well done.

      They also made a series out of it which wasn’t bad… not as good as the movie, but worth watching for SciFi/time travel afficionados.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      MomSense

      It’s culture related, but not time travel.  Ed Asner wrote the forward and published a book about my mom’s cousin and his wife.  They were big radio and Broadway performers.  There is a YouTube channel with some of their recordings.  The video is just a still photo of them, though.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Raven

      I read “The Island of the Day Before” by Eco but I don’t think I really got it.

       

      The Island of the Day Before (Italian: L’isola del giorno prima) is a 1994 historical fiction novel by Umberto Eco set in the 17th century during the historical search for the secret of longitude.[1] The central character is Roberto della Griva, an Italian nobleman stranded on a deserted ship in the Pacific Ocean, and his slowly decaying mental state, in a backdrop of Baroque-era science, metaphysics, and cosmology.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      dmsilev

      For unintentional effects of time travel, Bradbury’s A Sound Of Thunder.
      David Gerrold’s The Man Who Folded Himself will turn your brain into knots trying to figure out the sequence of events. As an example, the protagonist ends up being his own father, and thanks to branching timelines, also his own mother and his twin, sort of, sister.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      artem1s

      I will watch Deja Vu with Denzel anytime it’s on the TV.  mmmmm, Denzel!

      And for literature I’d have to say Enoch Root is my favorite time/dimension traveler.  Except for Stephenson’s latest book – not a good wrap up for Enoch, IMO.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      dnfree

      @Pappenheimer: For Connie Willis, I have read most of her time  travel books, but I particularly liked her World War II books Blackout and All Clear.  They really seemed to capture the life of everyday people during the bombing of England. She apparently did a lot of research and interviews.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Sloane Ranger

      @oldgold: I saw a programme once. It suggested that “real” time travel was impossible but that if the parallel worlds hypothesis was right, travelling back to the past of those parallel worlds might be possible.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      TinRoofRusted

      Primeval was a series put out by the BBC some years ago. Basically there were tears in the space time continuum and occasionally dinosaurs would come through them and kill people today. A team led by Douglas Henshall (of Shetland) worked to understand and close them.  LOVED IT. We first saw it on SyFy and then had to track dowN DVDs. I highly recommend it if it is out there.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Tony Jay

      Warren Ellis’ ‘Planetary‘ series is a deliberate rollercoaster ride through every superhero/action movie/sci-fi concept of the 20th century using the Wildstorm Universe as a frame, but it ends on an amusing (no real spoilers) note where the protagonists need to create a time-travel machine (sort of) in order to right a wrong that occurred before the start of the series, only for the resident techie genius to explain how time-travel either can’t or shouldn’t exist because it could theoretically destroy the entire universe.

      The theory being that from the moment time-travel is created every single time-travelling tourist until the end of time will want to come back to see the moment the first experiment succeeded and there’s simply not enough room in that finite location for that infinite number of people to occupy without disaster, so there’s either an enormous mega-nuclear explosion as all those atoms are smashed together in a single instant or they simply crush the experimental site and cause a paradox where time-travel wasn’t discovered because, well, the creator and their equipment got squished.

      The many-worlds theory would sort that out, I suppose. Everyone travels back to an alternate version of the moment of discovery where the point of divergence is their appearance on the scene. That leads to the problem of how, exactly, time-travel to a divergent timeline has a return ticket. You’re not in ‘your’ timeline anymore, and you’ve changed history as you knew it, so returning to ‘your’ own time period just sends you forward in this new timeline. I’m not aware of any writers tackling this particular paradox, though I’m sure someone must have, even if only through ‘Return to Sender’ tech powered by handwavium.

      (And yes, I’m aware of Ellis’ recent issues, the guy has still written some really good graphic novels.)

      Reply
    93. 93.

      dnfree

      It’s not exactly time travel, but it’s something….Philip Jose Farmer’s Riverworld series. Everyone who ever lived on earth is resurrected on a mysterious planet for an unknown reason, and they’re all mixed together.  You get lots of great characters interacting to try to solve the puzzle.  It was the Game of Thrones of its time, because it took a long time between books. It could have gone on forever with that cast of characters but he wrapped it up in a massive fourth book. The first two are the best.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Origuy

      Somewhat related: I know that several jackals have been binging on the British archaeology show, Time Team. It went off the air several years ago. Now Tim Taylor, the producer, and several of the other people involved, are trying to bring it back with new episodes. They have a Patreon site and have been streaming the episodes along with new commentary from participants and others, such as historians and writers of historical novels. They have several sites in mind and have started the research and paperwork for some of them.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      dexwood

      The Twilight Zone sometimes aired time travel episodes. One I saw recently was The Last Flight about a WWI pilot who landed at a modern Air Force base, modern being about 1960. Pretty good.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Azelie

      I’ve been interested in time travel in children’s media. I really enjoyed the period of time when my kid was into the Magic Tree House series (in part because as a medievalist I found the Arthurian elements amusing – Morgan Le Fay is the librarian of Camelot who sends – brother and sister on missions, and she works with Merlin). It’s clear that the author is putting in effort to learn about the historical scenarios that she’s writing about.

      There’s a kid’s show called Justin Time that is generally cute but sometimes annoying. And then a current PBS show called Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum is pretty bad. Like, the kids travel to meet Catherine the Great and one of them is motivated to get over his shyness in meeting new people.

      It’s all time travel into the past and doesn’t have the element of imagining other worlds and futures. When it’s well done it’s good as adventure and as a way to introduce kids to historical events.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      schrodingers_cat

      Accurate description of twin paradox in popular media. Queen’s Year of 39
      https://youtu.be/kE8kGMfXaFU
      Time travel as a science fiction trope usually gives me a headache. Because the physics is usually fucked up and that takes me out of the story. These are usually my least favorite Trek episodes.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Brooklyn Dodger

      Cronocrimenes (Time Crimes) is a head buster and very entertaining. The teaser:

      Nacho Vigalondo’s time-travel thriller opens with Hector spying on a beautiful woman near his property. Investigating, he finds her assaulted and he in turn is attacked by a man whose head is swathed in bandages. Fleeing, Hector encounters a scientific facility where a scientist persuades him to hide in a time machine. Travelling back in time just a few hours, he observes himself.

      I like this director’s films very much. High concept, small budget, really fun stuff.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Miss Bianca

      Outlander – books and TV series both

      Woman on the Edge of Time, by Marge Piercy.  A rare (to me) instance of “time travel forward” that posits a believably real but very different future (two of them, actually). Plus an early attempt at “de-gendering” language – “per”/”person” being the singular pronouns of choice in the future to replace his/hers and him/her. Written in the 70s, and very influenced by 70s radical feminist theory. One of the ones I re-read every few years or so.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Tony Jay

      @Sloane Ranger:

      Can you imagine them pitching ‘Goodnight Sweetheart‘ now?

      “So, let’s get this straight, this married guy shacks up with two separate women in two different timelines and lies to them both for years?”

      “Yeah, but his real wife is a harridan who he really dislikes but he’s too much of a coward to tell her he wants a divorce, so he just keeps on cheating on her with his hot Cockney pub-owner.”

      “Get out.”

      Reply
    115. 115.

      trollhattan

      What was the movie where the nuclear aircraft carrier shows up just before Pearl Harbor. Gotta love imagining the pitch meeting for that one.

      Same premise as every neoconfederate wishing he could show up at Pickett’s Charge with their AR15 to give them Yanks some of their own medicine.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @dmsilev: Never read the Gerrold story, but I speculate he was riffing off Heinlein’s “All You Zombies” – which is a helluva riff on the Grandfather Paradox.

      Reply

