Late Night Open Thread: Aspiring GOP Edgelord Finds His MILF

It’s not every new-minted Repub Congresscritter gets a profile by journamalistic assassin Olivia Nuzzi, but at the rate he’s moving (his mouth), no telling how long young Cawthorne will be available. For NYMag, “The youngest member of Congress is invigorated by the mob he helped incite”:

After winning a competitive primary and the November election, he avidly promoted the president’s false claims of voter fraud. In a December speech to Turning Point USA, the right-wing youth organization, he said, “Call your congressman, and feel free — you can lightly threaten them and say, ‘You know what? If you don’t start supporting election integrity, I’m coming after you, Madison Cawthorn is coming after you, everybody’s coming after you.’ ” With digital charisma and total fealty to the Trump election lie, Cawthorn snagged a prime speaking spot at the president’s January 6 “Save America” rally alongside lifers like Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s own son. Facing the MAGA masses, his leather-gloved fist raised in the air, Cawthorn said, “Wow, this crowd has some fight in it!”…

An extremely online Evangelical ex-linebacker son of a financial adviser, Cawthorn so embodied the right-wing ethos of the Trump era — “I don’t want to raise a family in a country run by left-wing socialists,” etc. — that it didn’t even matter to voters when Trump himself endorsed someone else in his primary. That was done on the advice of the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who held the seat from 2013 to 2020. Meadows knew Cawthorn personally: A few years before, he had been his intern and then a low-level staffer…

Cawthorn won his primary by 30 points. “Madison had decent name ID because he became a local hero after his accident, and people love a hero overcoming adversity,” the Meadows aide said with casual cynicism. By the time Cawthorn won the general election, he looked, to liberals, almost like a mini-Trump, adept at owning the libs and racking up liabilities that would have ended most political careers. He visited the U.S.-Mexico border and appealed to QAnon with a claim that children were being kidnapped and sold into sex slavery across the Rio Grande; he was accused of sexual misconduct (Cawthorn maintains he did nothing wrong) and of spreading a lie that, if not for his car crash, he would have attended the Naval Academy (he was rejected prior to the accident). His campaign launched a racist attack against a member of the press; he posted a photo at Hitler’s vacation home with a caption about how seeing where “the Führer” (umlaut and everything) went to decompress had been on his “bucket list.” And on and on.

Cawthorn’s ideology is an almost convincing patchwork of conservative slogans and concepts, expressed with a child actor’s poised delivery — designed to charm elders and scare off peers. But it is shallow and contradictory. In one breath, he proposes a retreat from identity politics. In the next, he cites Trump’s appointing an openly gay Cabinet official as proof that he is one of the greatest presidents ever. He describes his version of “America First” foreign policy as humanitarian dovishness: “We should be leading with wells, not warheads.” Then he says he wants to cut foreign aid, the less than one percent of the budget that theoretically goes toward well digging.

During an interview with the columnist John Solomon (famous for spreading Ukrainian-themed conspiracy theories ahead of the first Trump impeachment), Cawthorn described his new station in magical terms. “You think of a Harry Potter or a Gandalf in one of these great works of fiction,” he said. “They’re handed a wand. And you as the viewer, you don’t exactly know what they can do with that wand, but you know it holds incredible power. That’s a lot what it’s like coming into Congress, because there’s really no limitations onto what you can and cannot do in Congress. Aside from what the Supreme Court will allow you to do.”…

… Cawthorn is almost certainly in uncharted waters, which is his analogy, not mine. “I feel a lot like Magellan,” he said. “You know — the great explorer during the Age of Exploration.”

(And those of us who were not home-schooled Evangelicals remember how well things went for Magellan — and his unfortunate crew.)

Sidebar: I have been noticing a subtext among the ‘elite’ media, no doubt repeating what Jarvanka tells them, that current Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is the one responsible for all Trump’s most recent missteps. As the old Russian snark-proverb goes, If only the Tsar knew!…

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      HumboldtBlue

      The rot runs deep with the White Nationalist Party, it’s gonna take a few years to excise as much of the cancer as can be excised.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      VeniceRiley

      He’s also a liar. He put that he was Naval Academy or whatever on his online CV when he actually was denied admission like … the day before the spring break accident that put him in a wheelchair.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mary G

      Open racist, next paragraph from the story:

      “You almost can’t help, with him, doing some armchair psychoanalysis,” said Tom Fiedler, the Miami Herald journalist who derailed Gary Hart’s 1988 presidential campaign and three decades later retired to Asheville and found himself covering the rise of Cawthorn for a local nonprofit. After Fiedler reported critically on aspects of Cawthorn’s biography, the campaign created a racist website to highlight that the journalist, who is white, “quit his academia job in Boston to work for non-white males, like Cory Booker.” Fiedler said, “He has a very Trump-like quality: He sees himself as charismatic and able to persuade everyone to come to his side. He feels he is the anointed one.”

      Hopefully, just like the departing anointed one, he will help the Republican party go the way of the dinosaur.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Quinerly

      Read this this AM, along with a NYT piece on the Don’t Tread on Me flag waving terrorist chick trampled for what seems to be at least an hr (NY Times with video, be prepared) Throw in the must read profile on GA dad/car wash owner with expensive cars turned domestic terrorist in the New Yorker…. I utterly loathe these people. It is a cult. How can people be this racist and weak?

      And, yes… This is mostly about racism but you already know it. Trump has come close to destroying this country with this vile crap he has unleashed.

      End of rant.

      I’m still wading my way through “Dark Shadows.” it’s been awhile… Episode 332. Grayson Hall (Dr. Julia Hoffman) rocks!

      Reply

