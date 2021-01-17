Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good Cops

It’s not surprising that as the feds roll up insurrectionists, they’re finding cops who participated in the Beer Gut Putsch (and stupidly posted evidence of their crimes online). Police and military organizations have had an unaddressed right-wing extremism problem forever. Here’s hoping the Biden-Harris admin’s police reform initiatives include a robust de-Nazification component.

There are also stories of police heroism emerging from the failed coup, including the quick thinking of Officer Eugene Goodman, who at great personal risk lured the violent mob up a staircase and away from an unguarded door to the Senate chamber, possibly saving lives. Goodman will probably receive a Congressional Gold Medal for his bravery.

And here’s another brave cop, Officer Daniel Hodges, in a clip that includes one of the most disturbing images from that day. Incredibly, he wasn’t badly injured:

I’m grateful for Hodges’ bravery in the face of that mob and also thankful that he called the insurrection by its proper name. If we’re to pull this country back from the precipice, we’ll need to tell the truth about what brought us to this point.

Open thread.

    72Comments

    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      ‘I had no qualms’: The people turning in loved ones for the Capitol attack

      When Alison Lopez discovered her uncle’s sister had been part of the mob that breached the Capitol doors on 6 January, she immediately reported her to the FBI. “I had no second thoughts,” she said.

      Lopez found out about her in-law’s participation when the woman in question called her aunt from inside the Capitol to brag about “taking back the election”. Lopez, who is 42, said she had known the relative her whole life but had “no qualms” about reporting her.

      “If I saw my grandmother making bombs in her basement, or my aunt breaking into a home, I would have to intervene as well – it’s just about doing what’s right,” she said.

      In the week after the attacks on the Capitol, there has been a concerted effort to “unmask” rioters online, with self-styled detectives investigating who’s who in videos and photos posted from the attack. Outing family members – either online or to authorities – has marked a new frontier of the rift Trumpism has created in the US.

      Lopez said she was horrified but not surprised to see a loved one participate in the riot. Over the last four years she has watched helplessly as members of her family became increasingly entrenched in the world of hateful rightwing conspiracy theories.

      “These are people who never really identified with politics before, and now they have just let this consume their lives,” Lopez said, adding she does not consider herself a Democrat and has voted for Republican candidates in the past.

      ‘Nuff said.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      raven

      Lotsa insurrectionist getting let go.  Does anyone know if the Capitol Police keep stashes of zip ties in storage somewhere in the building?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      raven

      @Baud: If these fuckers can prove that’s where they got them there are going to be some big holes in the prosecution’s case, right IMM?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Wikler isn’t worried:

      “Jen O’Malley Dillon made the fundamental decision to treat state parties as partners,” said Ben Wikler, chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party. “All of our conversations with her and the DNC give me great confidence that the DNC and the Biden leadership will keep upgrading the local and state infrastructure as we go into 2022 and 2024.”

      That’s good enough for me.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ken

      @OzarkHillbilly: Alison Lopez discovered her uncle’s sister

      Why not “her aunt”?  It may be some form of OCD, but I always try to figure out why phrases like that are used. Like, maybe the man married her biological aunt, so gets called uncle, but that doesn’t extend to the sister.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @raven: Right after the riot, there was a picture of an abandoned CP bag full of zipties and other stuff. So yes, the perps could have stumbled across them and said, “These might come in handy.”.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I almost wish the DNC would seize control of Florida’s state party. After the 2020 debacle, which followed the 2018, 2016, 2014, 2012, etc., debacles, the state party ousted its consultant-driven leadership and installed new…consultant-driven leadership. We’ve got Rubio and DeSantis up for reelection in 2022!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Immanentize

      @raven: the ties alone were never really enough for that charge.  I think it will be posts, emails, maps, words they said inside like “where the fuck us nancy?” (While humorously standing in the Senate chamber).  These things are called “non-act intent evidence.” Often all a prosecutor has is “acts” from which to prove a case — here, carrying flexcuffs is one “act.” But statements and confessions are super helpful in identifying what the goal of an act is.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @raven: No. A mob takes on a life of it’s own, animalistic in thought. Premeditation is not possible. (I got caught in a riot once) This is not to say that there were not individuals or small groups that went in there for specific reasons, there probably were, but if those people were coherent I doubt very much they planned any kidnappings.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Gin & Tonic

      After last night’s thread, I am now being bombarded with ads for those ugly-ass shoes whose name I’m afraid even to type. I’m thinking of driving to Meffa to slash somebody’s tires.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      raven

      Tommy Raskin Memorial Fund for People and Animals
      The Raskin family has created the Tommy Raskin Memorial Fund for People and Animals. This family fund will distribute all money raised on a semiannual basis to causes and charities championed and advanced by Tommy Raskin, such as Oxfam, Give Directly, the Helen Keller Institute, and Animal Outlook. The Fund has been launched with a contribution of $50,000.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Immanentize

      @raven: Also, there is the son of the Brooklyn Judge wearing a bullet proof vest who said he just found it lying on the floor.  I think a lot of stuff ended up available.  Some of it came from rooms and lockers they broke into.  Supposedly, they were looking for guns, but found gear and distributed it.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      different-church-lady

      Glad to see this post. Last night I was thinking, “I’m so old I can remember when all cops were rotten fascists.”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      germy

      “If it wasn’t my job I would do it for free. It was absolutely my pleasure to crush a white nationalist insurrection,” he said. “And we’ll do it as many times as it takes.”

      When you love upholding democracy, you’ll never work a day in your life. https://t.co/qaBGR6di48

      — Michael Gerber (@mgerber937) January 16, 2021

      Reply
    35. 35.

      p.a.

      The coming actions/inaction on the charge and prosecution front will possibly be a bigger ‘tell’ on how widespread the rot is than police/military/retired military actions up to now.  Good thing several of regulars here are ‘esq’.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      debbie

      I love seeing the videos of the insurrectionists crying when being arrested or finding out they’re on no-fly lists. //

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Immanentize

      @debbie: I think the Airforce dude did not bring the flexcuffs he was carrying, but “zip tie guy” and his mom did come prepared with a bunch.  Hence the “conspiracy charges” against them if I am reading the initial charges right.  Early reporting, though.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      p.a.

      @OzarkHillbilly: I was in a brief riot on a picket line 1989 and it really was like a switch flicked and we all (me included) lost it.  Mounted cop then charged the crowd and people went flying.  Horses be big!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      debbie

      @Immanentize:

      Maybe so, but that shouldn’t serve to let him off the hook. I can’t imagine a current or former member of the military not knowing the consequences of stealing police property.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Ken:

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      @RandomMonster:

      “Your cousin is English, then?”

      “Oh, yes. We are not what you call first cousins,” she explained as Richard came back. “The sister of my father’s father married his mother’s father.”

      “In simpler words,” Richard said, “our grandparents were brother and sister.”

      “It may be simpler, but it is not explicit,” Desterro said, with all the scorn of a Latin for the Saxon indifference to relationships.

      — Josephine Tey, Miss Pym Disposes

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Gin & Tonic

      Unfortunately with a by-line by the odious Ken Vogel, but an interesting story about John Dowd selling pardons. That seems … illegal?

      EXCLUSIVE: Trump allies — like a former campaign staffer and even his former personal lawyer, John Dowd — have sold their access to Trump, taking $$$ from wealthy felons to lobby Trump and White House aides, like Jared Kushner, for pardons. w/@kenvogel https://t.co/AlxdmrFVn0
      — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) January 17, 2021

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Immanentize

      @germy: DC cops understand their city.  Capital Police do not.  Did you see the Metro DC officer with the big spider web and four aces neck tattoo (clearly a vice duty regular).  He was pulled from the crowd by some other insurrectionists after pleading for his life saying he had a wife and kids.  He thought they were going to kill him.

      They asked him what he had to say to the people who pulled him to safety and he said, “I guess, thank you?  But fuck you for being there.”

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I’m particularly pissed about Florida because IMO, they had a great candidate for the job — a woman with tons of experience who turned things around in the county where I used to live. That would have been change. This looks like more of the same. Oh well.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @debbie: Why would you think that having been in the military would make people more aware of the consequences of stealing police property than anyone else?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      I think state parties are more invisible because everyone focuses on the national agenda.  That has improved us nationally but hurt us locally. I’m as guilty of it as anyone else.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Immanentize

      @Omnes Omnibus: I thought that Debbie was giving the officer a benefit of doubt.

      But I’m willing to adopt your view that Airforce officers are dumb as rocks about property, law enforcement, criming, etc.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Immanentize

      @debbie: me too.  I know what it would mean in a prison — both ex-military and likely a heroin user.  Never saw the one overlaid on the other before, tho.

      Ever see the movie Rush?  Such a great film.  His thinness and tattoo made me think of Rush.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      germy

      Lots of jokes about the My Pillow guy but ask yourself this: does anyone know who Biden’s pillow guy is? we’re about to have a president who has no advisors from the pillow industry, let that sink in

      — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) January 16, 2021

      Reply
    56. 56.

      raven

      @Omnes Omnibus:

       

      @debbie:

      You should have seen the institutionalized theft of property in Korea and Vietnam.  See William O Wooldridge, Top Soldier of the US Army

      n 1969, while command sergeant major of the Military Assistance Command, Vietnam, Wooldridge was accused in a congressional inquiry of fraud and corruption related to the military club system, amounting to more than $150 million annually.[2] In 1973 the Department of Justice and Wooldridge reached an agreement whereby Wooldridge pleaded guilty to accepting stock equity from a corporation engaged in providing merchandise to the non-commissioned officers’ clubs in Vietnam. The government did not find any wrongdoing on his part while serving as the Sergeant Major of the Army.

      Wooldridge had earlier been awarded the Army Distinguished Service Medal, but it was withdrawn following this episode. In Robin Moore’s novel Khaki Mafia, a fictional character in a criminal cartel is based on Wooldridge in Vietnam.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @debbie: Because you are assuming that they have a higher level of legal knowledge than they probably have.  I was wondering on what you based that assumption.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      MomSense

      @Baud:

      Locally the town democratic committee complained about OFA using the combined campaign office and having more volunteers, etc.  They were accusing us of somehow stealing their volunteers, too. The town committee members were making a stink about it at an after campaign meeting until the combined campaign field organizer mentioned that the OFA volunteers made more local phone calls than the Democratic committee members.  My personal experience was a lot of sour grapes because we outhustled the regulars.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Immanentize: Without even making Air force jokes, I would say that this is a place where you should assume then military experience gives a person any extra knowledge.  So assume that they are just as dumb about what they were doing as Dances With Karens.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @p.a.: My only thought (and calling it a thought is being generous) was, “I want to live.” and I was capable of doing anything towards that goal. Mostly I was just trying to get the fuck out of there, but if somebody got in my way I was more than capable of doing whatever it took to get them out of my way, up to and including killing them. Fear will do that to a person.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      raven

      So Tapper just said the second doses won’t be available because of the second shipment fubar. Phizer says it’s bullshit.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Immanentize

      @raven: WHICH REMINDS ME!!!

      I saw a paragraph somewhere that explained that the old ARVN flag being waived by some at the Capitol were supposed to signify their deep anti-communism feelings.  Meant to tell you yesterday, but forgot.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Zinsky

      I know this isn’t a “PC” (patriotically correct) viewpoint to hold but I blame the right-wing bent of many urban police departments on a decades-long glorification of the military and a society brutalized and emotionally stunted by years of endless war.  The US has been at war basically continuously since WWII.  A few breaks here and there, but essentially endless war.

      Social psychologists and sociologists have noted the strong correlation between domestic violence, violent crime, child abuse and murders of passion in societies that are constantly at war.  A recent article in that vein:

      https://www.pnas.org/content/115/37/9181

      Violent governments lead to violent populations.

      Reply

