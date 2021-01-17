It’s not surprising that as the feds roll up insurrectionists, they’re finding cops who participated in the Beer Gut Putsch (and stupidly posted evidence of their crimes online). Police and military organizations have had an unaddressed right-wing extremism problem forever. Here’s hoping the Biden-Harris admin’s police reform initiatives include a robust de-Nazification component.

There are also stories of police heroism emerging from the failed coup, including the quick thinking of Officer Eugene Goodman, who at great personal risk lured the violent mob up a staircase and away from an unguarded door to the Senate chamber, possibly saving lives. Goodman will probably receive a Congressional Gold Medal for his bravery.

And here’s another brave cop, Officer Daniel Hodges, in a clip that includes one of the most disturbing images from that day. Incredibly, he wasn’t badly injured:

“If it wasn’t my job I would do it for free. It was absolutely my pleasure to crush a white nationalist insurrection,” he said. “And we’ll do it as many times as it takes.” pic.twitter.com/XxzwGkwL12 — Liam Stack (@liamstack) January 16, 2021

I’m grateful for Hodges’ bravery in the face of that mob and also thankful that he called the insurrection by its proper name. If we’re to pull this country back from the precipice, we’ll need to tell the truth about what brought us to this point.

Open thread.