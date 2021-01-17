Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Easy Targets Open Thread: Florida Lit'rary Man…

Who better qualified for the task than Dan Scavino, Trump’s former caddy and devoted keeper (until it was permabanned) of Trump’s personal Twitter account.

Anyone who ‘donates’ as much as fifteen cents in hard currency to this particular grift is either a willing mark or someone looking for a favor… but how many favors will be Trump’s to grant, once he’s escorted off the White House premises?

Per the original Washington Post article:

Speculation is also coursing through Trump World about a possible presidential library and museum. No announcements have been made, but two people familiar with internal discussions said it is likely to be located in Florida and run by Dan Scavino, one of Trump’s longest-serving and most loyal aides who advises him on social media and most recently served as deputy White House chief of staff.

One of these people, who was a top fundraiser on Trump’s campaign, said the president has told supporters he wants to raise $2 billion for the library — a far greater sum than has been raised for past presidential libraries — and thinks he can collect it in small-dollar donations from his grass-roots supporters.

“I thought to myself, what is this alternative fantasy life you’re living?” this fundraiser said. “I have no clue where they think they’ll get this money raised. Anyone who gives to him will be radioactive.”

Asked about raising money for the library, another former top Trump fundraiser wrote in a text message: “Insane.” This person noted that, “except for the wackos, everybody’s running for the hills.”…

The part that will keep a horde of paralegals busy for years is sorting out which funds were misappropriated by Trump family members and cronies, which were misappropriated-without-permission-from-Himself ditto, and which never existed beyond some weasel words and a line on some photocopied ‘financial document’.

More schadenfreude:

By migrating… to Palm Beach, Fla., Trump plans to inhabit an alternative reality of adoration and affirmation. The defeated president will take up residence at his gilded Mar-a-Lago Club, where dues-paying members applaud him whenever he eats meals or mingles on the deck. He is sure to take in the same celebratory fervor whenever he plays golf at one of the two Trump-branded courses nearby…

Trump may have imagined a mischief-making, mega-rally farewell — complete with a tease about reclaiming the White House in 2024 — to draw attention from President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and to remind fellow Republicans that he still rules the roost.

But there will be no such grand departure in the wake of the Capitol insurrection…

… Trump has been consumed with anger over his impeachment Wednesday by the House for inciting the Capitol riot, advisers said. He is also upset by the silence from many of his most vigorous defenders, and is nursing feelings of betrayal from Republican congressional leaders, they said…

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, are shopping for a house in Jupiter, Fla., about 15 miles from Palm Beach, according to a person familiar with their plans, confirming a New York Post report. Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa, and their five children moved to the area last year, this person said.

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, both White House senior advisers, recently purchased land owned by pop star Julio Iglesias in Indian Creek, a gated private island near Miami that is home to celebrities, business figures and professional athletes, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé and football star Tom Brady.

Daughter Tiffany Trump also is shopping for property in Miami, according to Page Six

At least they’ll all be corralled in one place, where the rest of us can keep an eye on them. Condolences on your new neighbors, Betty, Adam, other Floridian jackals…

    81Comments

    4. 4.

      Ryan

      Unfortunately, there are no more tweets to print out and bind into volumes.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      … By migrating… to Palm Beach, Fla., Trump plans to inhabit an alternative reality of adoration and affirmation. The defeated president will take up residence at his gilded Mar-a-Lago Club, where dues-paying members applaud him whenever he eats meals or mingles on the deck. He is sure to take in the same celebratory fervor whenever he plays golf at one of the two Trump-branded courses nearby…

      Methinks Mar-a-Largo is going to be having an exodus of dues-paying members

      Reply
    8. 8.

      PaulWartenberg

      I blogged earlier about the reality of a trump library. The nonprofit setup for it will collapse on itself because trump and his peeps CAN’T BE TRUSTED WITH A NONPROFIT. Theres few places he can place something like that without controversy even in Florida. If he tries Mar A Lago the National Archives will reject it as vulnerable to hurricanes and floods. And it will never be a true library it will be a gift shop selling MAGA towels and trump branded golf clubs.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Anne Laurie

      @Litlebritdifrnt: Maybe his favorite daughter and her loving hubbie will let Daddie use their guest house… for a consideration, of course.

      (He may have to share the bathroom with their Secret Service detail, though.)

      Actually, I doubt the Palm Beach authorities will be able to enforce the ‘no more than 21 days occupancy’ rule without spending more on legal fees than it would be worth.  But if they can figure out how to fine him on a regular basis, now…

      Reply
    18. 18.

      matt the semi-reasonable

      I can imagine something like Scientology’s glitzy centers, but for QAnon. And maybe an archive of Trump’s entire Twitter output.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anonymous At Work

      Two hard questions, not one, for the donors:

      1. How many favors *can* Trump grant, even assuming he stays out of prison and bankruptcy?
      2. How many favors *would* Trump grant to anyone that is not Donald J Trump?

      Also, kinda curious why Trump didn’t try to get an entire Chapter of Bankruptcy Code set aside for him…

      Reply
    22. 22.

      danielx

      …and is nursing feelings of betrayal from Republican congressional leaders, they said…

      Cannot describe how tired I am of hearing about the Toddler in Chief’s wounded fee-fees.

      It will be ever so refreshing to know that the fate of untold numbers of people does not rest upon the shitgibbon’s mood swings.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Parfigliano:

       

      I thought the scumbag cant reside at Mar A Lago.

      Taking a wild guess here, this arrangement started as a property tax discount. Since past presidents are rather difficult to dislodge, I suspect it will end as a revocation of any tax favors he was granted and become a tax collection issue. This will end up getting resolved when the property is sold (or defaults to the state).

      ETA: Also at risk are permits to host large gatherings and liquor licences.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      JMG

      As one of my son’s friends said right after the 2016 election, the Trump Library will have “the loosest slots in town!”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      danielx

      “This is the end that he would have scripted for himself, actually,” D’Antonio said. “He has always imagined himself as an embattled person. He’s talked about life itself being a constant struggle for survival and how he’s surrounded by enemies . . . that the world conspires against him and that he is a lonely hero who is underappreciated and besieged.”

      Maybe he can have a ghostwriter pen a book for him. It could even have a simple title, say Mein Kampf…er, My Struggle.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      dm

      I expect one wing will be a residence, and possibly an adjoining golf course.

      and there’ll be a “ten-thousand seat” (with one thousand folding chairs) auditorium where he can hold rallies each week.

      Also, a mock-up of the “server in Ukraine” with … what was it?  Biden emails or something?

      Plus a special display with mockups of photographs of ballots in ditches and a shipping container from China with already-filled-in Biden ballots.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SFAW

      @Mallard Filmore:

      I figured the Murderer-in-Chief would get around the Mar-a-Grifto “can’t live there” thing by having Pam Bondi declare it to be OK by her. But then I discovered she’s no longer Florida AG. But your comments make sense.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Condolences on your new neighbors, Betty, Adam, other Floridian jackals…

      You must have been really bad people in a previous life.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Anonymous At Work

      @SFAW:  AG isn’t in charge of that, zoning board is and Trump would have a hard time getting around it, since ZB is run by retired attorneys with nothing better to do than harass neighbors over perceived slights to property values.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      SFAW

      For a number of years, I’ve suggested that Texas get renamed “Dumbfuckistan,” and have all the RWMFs deported there, followed by the construction of a “big, beautiful wall” to keep them in. [Might consider turning Austin and Houston into latter-day West Berlins, because they seem to be Blue centers. But with the Traitor-in-Chief and his spawn all moving to FLA, I’m thinking that might be a better location. And with sea levels rising, hilarity would ensue. [NB: Naturally, there’d have to be some sort of accommodation made for Betty Cracker, Adam Silverman, and the rest of the Florida Juicers.]

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Skepticat

      It fits in with Florida’s overall character of being the magnet for all insanity in the universe … Florida, in some freakish, horrible way, is the Trumpiest of states.

      A college friend always talked abut the rooftop theory—the U.S. is a house with a pitched roof, and Florida and Southern California are the gutters.

      @PaulWartenberg: And it will never be a true library it will be a gift shop selling MAGA towels and trump branded golf clubs.

      This.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Michael Cain

      @PaulWartenberg

      If he tries Mar A Lago the National Archives will reject it as vulnerable to hurricanes and floods.

      Why do you think Trump will let the National Archives have anything to do with this, or hand over any of the interesting documents? Or that this SCOTUS won’t find big chunks of the Presidential Records Act unconstitutional?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Matt McIrvin

      @SFAW: Neither Texas nor Florida is uniformly Republican enough to really deserve it. There are sections of Wyoming we could probably fence off.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      SFAW

      @Anonymous At Work:

      Although Zoning Boards have a lot of local power, I would bet a beer that various regs could get “amended,” were enough pressure brought to bear by the appropriate state politicians. And I think zoning regs have been thrown out, if they run afoul of state law/policy.

      But I get your point.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @SFAW: What are you talking about? Sentenced to entertaining a bunch of unappreciative jackals who whine about everything under the sun all day long.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      SFAW

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Neither Texas nor Florida is uniformly Republican enough to really deserve it. There are sections of Wyoming we could probably fence off.

      Fair enough. Maybe they could rename it “Nuevo Florida,” and Shitgibbon and his evil spawn would move there? [Along with all the RWMFs, of course.] Maybe they can do the same marketing/sales job that was done for Greenland, centuries ago.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @SFAW:

      Fair enough. Maybe they could rename it “Nuevo Florida,” and Shitgibbon and his evil spawn would move there? [Along with all the RWMFs, of course.] Maybe they can do the same marketing/sales job that was done for Greenland, centuries ago.

      I propose the Florida panhandle for “Nuevo Florida”. It’s pretty Trumpy/deep red

      Reply
    61. 61.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      What are you talking about? Sentenced to entertaining a bunch of unappreciative jackals who whine about everything under the sun all day long.

      Exactly. You DON’T consider that majorly penance? It’s bought them a lot of positive karma, I think, no need to add to their penance.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      SFAW

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      I propose the Florida panhandle. It’s pretty Trumpy/deep red

      Isn’t that where Betty lives? [I can never remember.] If so, don’t you think she has enough asshole neighbors already? I mean, philosophically, it’s a good point, but …

      Reply
    66. 66.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @SFAW: I take it as a sign that god really really really hates them and he will bring down such an unending tide of suffering upon them that it will make what he did to Job look like a nice leisurely spring walk in the park.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @SFAW: Nope. Woke up the next night at 11 and could not go back to sleep. Woke up last night at 10:30. And 12 midnight. And 1:15. And 4. Got up after that.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @SFAW:

      Neither can I. However, TIL that Alabama tried to annex the Panhandle throughout the 19th century so it could always be worse

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Kent

      At least they’ll all be corralled in one place, where the rest of us can keep an eye on them. Condolences on your new neighbors, Betty, Adam, other Floridian jackals…

      Sounds like they are all getting nicely lined up so that one big hurricane can take out the entire clan in one landfall.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Michael Cain

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Why would they do that?

      So that Trump and descendants can tell the National Archives to pound sand when they try to get any of the million interesting pages of records that aren’t going to be turned over.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      prufrock

      To give you an idea of how ridiculous that 2 billion number is, the new building that houses STRATCOM on Offutt AFB took years to construct and cost 1.5 billion including the massive overruns.

      And it still has issues. So what I’m saying is there is a case of getting the right contractors for the Trump library.

      Reply

