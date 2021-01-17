Disappointing that so many people are assuming this is a scam and not a sign of the President’s deep love of literature and learning. When did we all become so cynical? https://t.co/1yaoQG3Rc9 — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) January 17, 2021

Who better qualified for the task than Dan Scavino, Trump’s former caddy and devoted keeper (until it was permabanned) of Trump’s personal Twitter account.

Anyone who ‘donates’ as much as fifteen cents in hard currency to this particular grift is either a willing mark or someone looking for a favor… but how many favors will be Trump’s to grant, once he’s escorted off the White House premises?

Per the original Washington Post article:

… Speculation is also coursing through Trump World about a possible presidential library and museum. No announcements have been made, but two people familiar with internal discussions said it is likely to be located in Florida and run by Dan Scavino, one of Trump’s longest-serving and most loyal aides who advises him on social media and most recently served as deputy White House chief of staff. One of these people, who was a top fundraiser on Trump’s campaign, said the president has told supporters he wants to raise $2 billion for the library — a far greater sum than has been raised for past presidential libraries — and thinks he can collect it in small-dollar donations from his grass-roots supporters. “I thought to myself, what is this alternative fantasy life you’re living?” this fundraiser said. “I have no clue where they think they’ll get this money raised. Anyone who gives to him will be radioactive.” Asked about raising money for the library, another former top Trump fundraiser wrote in a text message: “Insane.” This person noted that, “except for the wackos, everybody’s running for the hills.”…

There’s gonna be a network of shell LLCs that spends $2 billion to make an Arby’s with a single copy of Art of the Deal in it and the financial reports will look like a sudoku filled in by a manic orangutan https://t.co/GtqTGjc1y2 — Mark Agee (@MarkAgee) January 17, 2021

The part that will keep a horde of paralegals busy for years is sorting out which funds were misappropriated by Trump family members and cronies, which were misappropriated-without-permission-from-Himself ditto, and which never existed beyond some weasel words and a line on some photocopied ‘financial document’.

“It fits in with Florida’s overall character of being the magnet for all insanity in the universe … Florida, in some freakish, horrible way, is the Trumpiest of states. This is the logical place for them to come,” ?@TheRickWilson? https://t.co/2OciZchLXg — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) January 17, 2021

More schadenfreude:

… By migrating… to Palm Beach, Fla., Trump plans to inhabit an alternative reality of adoration and affirmation. The defeated president will take up residence at his gilded Mar-a-Lago Club, where dues-paying members applaud him whenever he eats meals or mingles on the deck. He is sure to take in the same celebratory fervor whenever he plays golf at one of the two Trump-branded courses nearby… Trump may have imagined a mischief-making, mega-rally farewell — complete with a tease about reclaiming the White House in 2024 — to draw attention from President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and to remind fellow Republicans that he still rules the roost. But there will be no such grand departure in the wake of the Capitol insurrection… … Trump has been consumed with anger over his impeachment Wednesday by the House for inciting the Capitol riot, advisers said. He is also upset by the silence from many of his most vigorous defenders, and is nursing feelings of betrayal from Republican congressional leaders, they said… Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, are shopping for a house in Jupiter, Fla., about 15 miles from Palm Beach, according to a person familiar with their plans, confirming a New York Post report. Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa, and their five children moved to the area last year, this person said. Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, both White House senior advisers, recently purchased land owned by pop star Julio Iglesias in Indian Creek, a gated private island near Miami that is home to celebrities, business figures and professional athletes, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé and football star Tom Brady. Daughter Tiffany Trump also is shopping for property in Miami, according to Page Six…

At least they’ll all be corralled in one place, where the rest of us can keep an eye on them. Condolences on your new neighbors, Betty, Adam, other Floridian jackals…