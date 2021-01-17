I retweeted this thread earlier with no comment. But please look at these numbers. They are why we must tackle the pandemic directly and rapidly. Even if they are off by an order of magnitude, they are still enormous. https://t.co/vKqd3B82hh — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) January 16, 2021





Covid has now killed more than 10x as many people as car accidents https://t.co/udXcorqiMH — drew (@ImNotOwned) January 16, 2021

The US had +202,767 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 24.3 million. The 7-day moving average continued to decline to just over 228,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/JKPRw3cj1Q — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 17, 2021

Zients continued: "You know, there was a lot of focus, obviously, on development and then sort of drop-shipping to states. There was zero focus on helping states with what people call the last mile or the last quarter mile, which is actually shots in arms." — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) January 16, 2021

He said: "we're planning for that. And we've done all of the homework we can do with the cooperation or lack thereof that we've gotten. We remain very confident in our ability to do 100 million shots in 100 days." — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) January 16, 2021

A perfect 18-word summary of where we stand with the U.S. #COVID19 crisis: https://t.co/i2dI34Xlnq — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 16, 2021

======

Alongside the variant discovered in Britain, at least three other troubling variants are spreading less widely. Countries worldwide are now bracing for the impact of more contagious #coronavirus variants https://t.co/PVnw422G7q — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 17, 2021

China has finished building a 1500-room hospital in 5 days after a surge in #coronavirus cases. The hospital is 1 of 6 being built in Nangong near Beijing in Hebei province. Altogether the new hospitals provide a total of 6500 new rooms https://t.co/ojdtgcG6Lx via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 16, 2021

China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases to keep concerns simmering before Lunar New Year https://t.co/M0Sn37u1pM pic.twitter.com/uZ3epkaghr — Reuters (@Reuters) January 17, 2021

In Tokyo's lockdown, some drink on even after authorities call time https://t.co/bJVqjA0iBO pic.twitter.com/OntoyfGxCP — Reuters (@Reuters) January 17, 2021

Even though India has launched what could be the world’s largest vaccination campaign, it’s unclear if one of the vaccines works https://t.co/fFbOSuHwsc — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 17, 2021

Denmark on Saturday found its first case of a more contagious coronavirus variant from South Africa, and saw a rise in the number of infections with the highly transmissible B117 variant first identified in Britain, health authorities said.​ https://t.co/Kz1Fq3s7Qw — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) January 16, 2021

Portuguese hospitals under pressure as COVID-19 cases reach record https://t.co/6wZcm3ME8P pic.twitter.com/Dw4TrHJN3p — Reuters (@Reuters) January 16, 2021

Argentina detects its first case of the UK #coronavirus variant https://t.co/U4Fqa4TdOt via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 17, 2021

Brazil has won renown for its decades of immunization campaigns, but not in this pandemic. This is the story behind how Brazil's government bungled Covid-19 immunization planning. https://t.co/7k9ttogztL — The Associated Press (@AP) January 16, 2021

Mexico records deadliest coronavirus week yet with 7,000 deaths https://t.co/9MEohTHmoK pic.twitter.com/PsMU3tqq0l — Reuters (@Reuters) January 17, 2021

======

Rapid blood test identifies #COVID19 patients at high risk of severe disease https://t.co/Wbp3SQt4TJ via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 17, 2021

Variants: Gene-mapping champion Iceland is leading the way in hunt to pinpoint new variants of SARSCoV2 https://t.co/Gny634idNI — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 16, 2021

How British Scientists Found the More Infectious Coronavirus Variant. Britain sequences #coronavirus samples en masse. The country produces 1/2 the world’s inventory of coronavirus genomes.https://t.co/Xd9lLVPKUd — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) January 16, 2021

Rolling two windows down can sharply reduce the Covid-19 risk in cars https://t.co/Evm3OrGjRf — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 16, 2021

======

Thousands of Covid-19 vaccines are ending up in the garbage because of federal and state guidelines. https://t.co/jxNk9DkvaC — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 16, 2021

California now reporting ~525 #coronavirus deaths daily. Nationally, we can expect more than 400k dead from Covid by Inauguration Day https://t.co/d8OMCuwdp0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 16, 2021

Top work by @LaurenWeberHP & @KHNews team, exposing racial dynamics across the USA in white vs black #COVID19 #vaccination rates. As I noted yesterday, getting access to vax is ^ingly about tech savvy — the same computer issues that are leaving poorer US kids behind in school. https://t.co/CYAj3p07ZF — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 16, 2021

In the most striking difference, 1.2 percent of white Pennsylvanians had been vaccinated as of Jan. 14, compared with 0.3 percent of Black Pennsylvanians. Only 18 percent of those vaccinated in Mississippi so far are Black, in a state that’s 38 percent Black. pic.twitter.com/uVhfYzzNkK — Lauren Weber (@LaurenWeberHP) January 16, 2021

It might be faster to administer 100 vaccinations in a drive-thru location than a rural clinic, but that doesn’t ensure equity. “Those with time, computer systems and transportation are going to get vaccines more than other folks — that’s just the reality of it” @TCBPubHealth — Lauren Weber (@LaurenWeberHP) January 16, 2021