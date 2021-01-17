Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Breaking: Alexei Navalny’s Plane Landed Safely In Russia; He Was Immediately Arrested

27 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Here’s Sky News video of the arrival. There’s a much shorter clip of the arrest as the tram reaches the terminal in the first tweet below the YouTube embed.

I don’t have much more to add other than he and his family have real courage to continue to fight this fight.

Open thread!

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      “Vatt, you’re not dead? Then you now under arrest are!”

      IDK why he was so determined to go back, knowing this would happen. Brave man.

      OT Phil Spector died. His musical legacy lives on but there’s that whole murder thing, too.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Cervantes

      Either courageous or insane. I don’t really see what he’s hoping to accomplish by putting himself in a dungeon or getting himself killed. Maybe he has a plan but I’m not seeing it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Adam L Silverman

      @trollhattan: Given the way Putin has the criminal justice system working in Russia, it would not surprise me to find that they charge him with wasting state resources because he did not die when Putin had him poisoned. And I wish I could say I’m joking.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Emma from FL

      The man is a real honest-to-Captain-America hero. I haven’t seriously prayed for anyone since my mother died, but tonight I will pray for Alexei Navalny.

      (added) it seems to be a Russian thing, to use one’s life as a weapon. Price no object.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      germy

      Police already arrested Navalny’s brother and some of his closest aides, seemingly for the crime of waiting for him at the airport https://t.co/f2y8A38Sdr
      — max seddon (@maxseddon) January 17, 2021

      Also at the airport: an apparent rent-a-mob ostensibly there to meet influencer Olga Buzova, who, judging by her Instagram stories, is none the wiser about it. The “fans” include shady-looking men hiding their faces with bouquets as they photo reporters pic.twitter.com/5Gi1LfD40M
      — max seddon (@maxseddon) January 17, 2021

      Reply
    10. 10.

      germy

      And police arrested Navalny the minute he crossed over into Russian soil. Hardly a surprise, but the whole circus the Kremlin set up today – arresting supporters, hiring a rent-a-mob, and diverting all planes from an entire airport – shows you how much they fear him. https://t.co/tMkm1ylRkl
      — max seddon (@maxseddon) January 17, 2021

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Gin & Tonic

      For a guy who Putin says is unimportant and has very few supporters, they sure are devoting a lot of resources.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Cervantes

      @OGLiberal: Indeed. In addition to the minor matter of murder, there’s this from Wikipedia:

      According to Ronnie, Phil subjected her to years of psychological torment and sabotaged her career by forbidding her to perform. He surrounded the house with barbed wire and guard dogs, and he confiscated her shoes to prevent her from leaving.[33] On the rare occasions he allowed her out alone, she had to drive with a life-size dummy of Phil.[32] She began drinking and attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings to escape the house. She recalled that Phil installed a gold coffin with a glass top in the basement, promising that he would kill her and display her corpse if she ever left him.[34] In 1998, Ronnie testified that Phil had frequently pulled a gun on her during their marriage and threatened to kill her unless she surrendered custody of their children.[33] In their 1974 divorce settlement Ronnie forfeited all future record earnings because Phil threatened to have a hit man kill her.[33] She received $25,000, a used car, and monthly alimony of $2,500 for five years.[33]

      Reply
    14. 14.

      West of the Cascades

      Might have been better for him to wait until Biden is President – although this would be a good way for Biden to break cleanly with the President-for-less-than-three-more-days by imposing sanctions on Moscow to force Navalny’s release.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kent

      In other news, CNN is reporting a Trump-related pay for pardon scheme.  Not Trump himself, but Trump-adjacent attorneys who were taking tens of thousands of dollars from desperate folks seeking clemency and selling their access and connections to the president with the promise of having their clemency requests elevated to the president’s ear.

      They are ALL scum.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      trollhattan

      Pence (and Mother) out pretending he still has a jerb.

      Vice President Mike Pence thanked U.S. Navy sailors and their families for their commitment to protecting the nation as he visited Lemoore Naval Air Station on Saturday afternoon.

      Pence, accompanied by his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, spoke for about 20 minutes on the tarmac of the Navy base in one of his last official stops before his term as vice president, along with that of President Donald Trump, comes to an end Wednesday.

      Pence’s stage was set up in front of a pair of Navy jets that are part of the Pacific Strike Fighter Wing headquartered at Lemoore: an F-35 Lightning and an F-18E Super Hornet.
      https://www.sacbee.com/article248540260.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    19. 19.

      trollhattan

      Adam, since you’re in the house any thoughts about this?

      The National Security Agency is “moving forward” to install Michael Ellis, a former GOP political operative and White House official, as the agency’s top lawyer, the Washington Post reports.

      It comes just a few days before President Trump leaves office, and complicates the Biden administration’s options for immediately replacing him.

      https://politicalwire.com/2021/01/17/nsa-moves-to-install-gop-operative-as-top-lawyer/

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MisterForkbeard

      @trollhattan: This is really frustrating. Installing a GOP operative TWO DAYS before the inauguration is the ultimate in bad faith and a real emblem for the entire corrupt administration.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      My first order if I were Biden would be to block the Russian Federation, Byelorussia and Cyprus from SWIFT transactions. Lock ‘em out of international commerce as a transnational criminal state.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      laura

      He reminds me of Mario Savio and he will live beyond his life.

      There’s a time when the operation of the machine becomes so odious—makes you so sick at heart—that you can’t take part. You can’t even passively take part. And you’ve got to put your bodies upon the gears and upon the wheels, upon the levers, upon all the apparatus, and you’ve got to make it stop. And you’ve got to indicate to the people who run it, to the people who own it that unless you’re free, the machine will be prevented from working at all.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Another Scott

      Navalny is a continuing example of selfless courage in the face of tyranny.  He called the people who tried to kill him and talked with them while being recorded.  He refuses to back down.

      The Russian people need to know that he’s willing to give his life for them.

      He’s an example for all of us.  Resistance is the only way to defeat tyranny.  I hope he, and the sensible people of Russia, succeed sooner rather than later.

      I suspect that Biden’s people will be watching this very carefully.  Here’s hoping Navalny and his supporters have a large show of international support very quickly.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

