Here’s Sky News video of the arrival. There’s a much shorter clip of the arrest as the tram reaches the terminal in the first tweet below the YouTube embed.

🇷🇺 — BREAKING: JUST IN: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested just moments after landing in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/ET9xXdcPpA — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) January 17, 2021

A spokesperson for Alexi Navalny says his location is now unknown and Russian authorities are not sharing any information regarding his whereabouts or why he was detained. https://t.co/UubWTR4er2 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) January 17, 2021

When you think what likely awaits Navalny, these are heartbreaking photos. https://t.co/oxBdcpmRVI — Ben Judah (@b_judah) January 17, 2021

I don’t have much more to add other than he and his family have real courage to continue to fight this fight.

