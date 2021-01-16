We have reached the goal. Speaking for ghostcat, thank you!
1.
So, so perfectly BJ. :-)
2.
🎉
3.
I missed the whole thing. My heart is warm now.
4.
@johngcole
Mine’s still in process. So there.
5.
If only Congress could act so fast.
6.
my bad. I just donated anyway (it was only a little : )
I love that in 2 hours, we made a difference for a good person and her 4 good kitties.
8.
PSA: The first inaugural event is today at 7 ET.
https://bideninaugural.org/schedule/
America United: An Inauguration Welcome Event Celebrating America’s Changemakers
The PIC will host a welcome event to celebrate America, reflect and honor our history, and highlight the incredible diversity of the nation. Featuring musical performances, celebrity appearances, and remarks from some of the most popular leaders from across the country, the event will kick off five days of programming leading into the inauguration.
9.
Aw shucks – go riding for a couple hours, a distress signal goes up, and I find out you all have got it covered before I can even pull my boots off.
You’re the nicest pack of jackals anyone could ever have!
11.
@Miss Bianca: All while watching the dreaded football.
13.
Excellent news, now we need regular kitteh updates from ghost cat
14.
Dusty in here.
I just got home from doing the Golden Eagle Survey in Wisconsin and read that post and before you know it, a kind person and her four kitties have been given a chance for a good life together.
16.
@pat: wait, what, you have golden eagles in Wisconsin?
Are they widespread?
17.
Damn, by the time I get the Zelle thing set up you yell at us to stop! All set for the next bleg.
18.
@Raven: is it colder down here or up at Lambeau? I liked to froze walking my dog this afternoon. The wind whipping off Lake Oconee was brutal—surely more powerful than the breeze coming off Lake Michigan!
20.
@Steve in the ATL: It’s about the same, cold enough to freeze the balls off a brass monkey, colder than a well diggers ass in Alaska!
21.
Two hours and 11 minutes on a Saturday afternoon! What a crew
