Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The math demands it!

Naturally gregarious and alpha

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

How has Obama failed you today?

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

This is how realignments happen…

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Too inconsequential to be sued

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Yes we did.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

The willow is too close to the house.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

No one could have predicted…

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Lighten up, Francis.

Shocking, but not surprising

Let there be snark.

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Readership Capture / STOP DONATING!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • Currants
  • Damned_at_Random
  • Elma
  • JanieM
  • Joy in FL
  • LuciaMia
  • Miss Bianca
  • mrmoshpotato
  • pat
  • PIGL
  • Raven
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Steve in the ATL
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    4. 4.

      Currants

      @johngcole

      Mine’s still in process. So there.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Joy in FL

      my bad. I just donated anyway  (it was only a little : )

      I love that in 2 hours, we made a difference for a good person and her 4 good kitties.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      PSA: The first inaugural event is today at 7 ET.

      https://bideninaugural.org/schedule/

      America United: An Inauguration Welcome Event Celebrating America’s Changemakers

       

      The PIC will host a welcome event to celebrate America, reflect and honor our history, and highlight the incredible diversity of the nation. Featuring musical performances, celebrity appearances, and remarks from some of the most popular leaders from across the country, the event will kick off five days of programming leading into the inauguration.

       

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Miss Bianca

      Aw shucks – go riding for a couple hours, a distress signal goes up, and I find out you all have got it covered before I can even pull my boots off.

      You’re the nicest pack of jackals anyone could ever have!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      pat

      Dusty in here.

      I just got home from doing the Golden Eagle Survey in Wisconsin and read that post and before you know it, a kind person and her four kitties have been given a chance for a good life together.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Raven: is it colder down here or up at Lambeau?  I liked to froze walking my dog this afternoon. The wind whipping off Lake Oconee was brutal—surely more powerful than the breeze coming off Lake Michigan!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.