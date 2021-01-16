Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Open Thread

Saturday Night Open Thread

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: 

Last night I felt the temps dropping early and it started to rain, and I said to myself “it’s going to snow,” so I promptly pulled a pork shoulder out to defrost. It did in fact snow, and I spent a nice day napping, reading, playing video games, and cleaning, and paid ZERO attention to the news as the smells of delicious pork and sauerkraut wafted through the air and slow but steadily made my ANIMALS MENTAL. By the time it was mostly done they were all in the kitchen getting underfoot and I shooed them all out. Except Lily, who was allowed to come back in because in this benevolent dictatorship I’m the dictator and I make the damned rules.

It was delicious, btw. I made some mashed potatoes, too, and had a simple dinner of just the three of them. For dessert I had not one but two Asian pears, and they were most excellent even though it is the dead of winter.

That was a wonderful thing you all did today, btw. Thank you so much for helping her out and providing a way for her to keep her loved ones. I feel so lucky to be associated with you fuckers. I will never forget what you did for me an Lily.

Oh, last call for the reader submissions on what you are looking forward to both personally and legislatively in the new administration. Get those in because I would like to have them as part of the BJ inaugural festivities.

I’m off to shadowlands.

  • Comrade Colette
  • Fair Economist
  • Lapassionara
  • NotMax
  • Origuy
  • Poptartacus
  • seefleur

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      Lapassionara

      I don’t know about you guys, but I am really grateful for our Blog Father, and the Front Pagers, and the Regular Commenters.

    3. 3.

      Fair Economist

      My rabbit goes mental at the smell of roses. I’m afraid to have them in the house. I’d feed him some but I suspect they’re loaded with pesticides not intended for mammalian consumption.

    4. 4.

      seefleur

      Dear Mr. Cole,

      As a long-time lurker and sometime commenter, I have to post this: You sir, are a mensch. Period. Even though you probably don’t want to be titled as that. Tough shit, you ARE.  Without this site and a couple of others, I would have committed Hari Kari  years ago. My spouse is intensely jealous of the fact that I head to your blogsite religiously (and as an atheist, that’s kinda amazing) because he says that I pay more attention to this blog than I do to him. Yeah, whatever, if only he were as amusing/amazing as the posters here… meantime, THANK YOU for keeping me out of the local headlines – “Local Woman Goes BONKERS due to dealing with ASSHOLES in the neighborhood with tRump flags”. Not a good look for someone with working ties to law enforcement… Just sayin”…

    8. 8.

      Fair Economist

      @Comrade Colette: I got some dried rose petals which are supposed to be safe for human consumption and he loves them. But he doesn’t go mental for them, which I can understand because the fragrance for live roses (the ones with scents, anyway) is much more enticing than for the dried petals, which just smell nice.

