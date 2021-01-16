Last night I felt the temps dropping early and it started to rain, and I said to myself “it’s going to snow,” so I promptly pulled a pork shoulder out to defrost. It did in fact snow, and I spent a nice day napping, reading, playing video games, and cleaning, and paid ZERO attention to the news as the smells of delicious pork and sauerkraut wafted through the air and slow but steadily made my ANIMALS MENTAL. By the time it was mostly done they were all in the kitchen getting underfoot and I shooed them all out. Except Lily, who was allowed to come back in because in this benevolent dictatorship I’m the dictator and I make the damned rules.

It was delicious, btw. I made some mashed potatoes, too, and had a simple dinner of just the three of them. For dessert I had not one but two Asian pears, and they were most excellent even though it is the dead of winter.

That was a wonderful thing you all did today, btw. Thank you so much for helping her out and providing a way for her to keep her loved ones. I feel so lucky to be associated with you fuckers. I will never forget what you did for me an Lily.

Oh, last call for the reader submissions on what you are looking forward to both personally and legislatively in the new administration. Get those in because I would like to have them as part of the BJ inaugural festivities.

I’m off to shadowlands.