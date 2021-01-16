Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Moving Along

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Moving Along

31 Comments

A shonda for the neighbors!, as my Irish-American, NYC-born Nana used to say…

DC resident –

Saturday Morning Open Thread 5

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    3. 3.

      Immanentize

      There is some tussling between L.A. and Boston about this, but the Youth Poet who will read is Boston’s Poet Lauriate.  Harvard grad (’20) during the pandemic.  I’ve heard her read — she’s great!

      Linky

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JoyceH

      Does anyone else think there’s a bunch of guys in Stockholm just on the edge of their seats waiting for Biden to do something even mildly humanitarian on the world stage so they can leap up and award him a Peace Prize?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      John [email protected]
      new Pew Research poll on how Americans view President Trump’s job performance five days before he leaves office:

      whites w/no college degree
      44% approve
      52% disapprove

      everyone else
      19% approve
      79% disapprove

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Quinerly

      Catching up on threads. Am I understanding Trump doesn’t have a working private airplane anymore? I have to assume as rich as Kushner is he must have one/access to one. I just don’t see any of the family flying commercial after 1/20. I guess I woke up with odd things on my mind but that plane with his name on it was such a part of his personal image. Had a lot to do with his celebrity on that show. Has the entire family been flying around on govt planes for 4 years?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      hueyplong

      @JoyceH:  As Biden completes the oath, the host on whatever network you’re watching should say, “And that wraps up this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.”

      Then the spouse and I will turn to each other and say, in unison, “It shoulda been Stacy Abrams.” And take a sip of Courvoissier.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Quinerly

      @hueyplong:  I was going to get to that point next. I think Lara Trump’s hopes to be the next Senator from NC have been dashed. She has to be able to actually get back to her home state. For some reason, I dislike her almost as much as I dislike Ivanka.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Narya

      Delayed vaccine reaction after a week! Yesterday arm got swollen at the site, and warm/red; it looks like one hive. Will monitor and document, and passing along here. (I had Moderna.)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Bruuuuce

      With any luck, President Biden will be able to say that while his inauguration had one of the smallest in-person crowds in modern history, the TV ratings will be the highest ever. That should hit Donnie the Third Rate Reality Star right where it hurts.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      PST

      Fresh snow here in Chicago this morning. It’s fun to make the first footprints. That’s a joy people without dogs can’t appreciate.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      germy

      Joe Biden appears to actually care if people get vaccinated and don't die from COVID, and is putting the power of the federal government behind the effort, which is kind of the first step.

      — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) January 15, 2021

      Reply
    23. 23.

      hueyplong

      @Quinerly: As a NC resident, I really, really hope you are correct.

      Representation is bad enough as is

      And sorry for stepping on  your punch line.  It’s almost like big-footing a post.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Anne Laurie

      @JoyceH: Does anyone else think there’s a bunch of guys in Stockholm just on the edge of their seats waiting for Biden to do something even mildly humanitarian on the world stage so they can leap up and award him a Peace Prize?

      ‘Sweeping immigration reform’, maybe?

      (I suspect it won’t happen… at least not immediately.  But I’m sure the Nobel Committee is watching!)

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Matt McIrvin

      @JoyceH: There was so much complaint about Obama not deserving it from across the political spectrum (including mild puzzlement from Obama himself) that I’ve been assuming they’re not going to repeat that.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Quinerly

      @hueyplong: you didn’t really step on my punch line. As I have mentioned before I’m “born and breaded in NC.” (h/T my beloved Bojangles and those country ham biscuits😎) Now back to the logistics shit for Family Trump. I guess if one of them starts running for an office quickly, the “campaign” will pay for everyone jet setting around to who knows where. “Grifters gotta grift.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Quinerly:

      Has the entire family been flying around on govt planes for 4 years?

      Yes. And airplanes have to be maintained. What are the odds Trump paid for maintenance of an airplane he didn’t use? I don’t know much about aviation, but I’d be surprised if that Trump jet were still current on its certifications.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      debbie

      @JoyceH:

      I’d like to think they’re smart enough to wait a bit longer. Frankly, they should be focusing on suing Trump for that fake Nobel Prize he awarded himself.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Gin & Tonic

      For those who follow international ice hockey (I don’t) or events in Eastern Europe (I do) this is big news. The IIHF President just paid a visit to Belarus and very publicly kissed Lukashenko’s ass in preparation for their co-hosting the world championships. So one of the prime sponsors said “we’re out.”

      We’ve been a proud partner to the @IIHFHockey World Championship for 28 years. But we also respect & promote all human rights. Therefore, #SKODA will withdraw from sponsoring the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship if #Belarus is confirmed to be co-hosting the event. pic.twitter.com/fC3ZMbY2cG
      — ŠKODA AUTO NEWS (@skodaautonews) January 16, 2021

      Reply

