President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal and said bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy and speed up the response to the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/0nYbANYqg2 pic.twitter.com/MveIhYkeuP
— Reuters (@Reuters) January 15, 2021
This is, as Uncle Joe would say, a BFD — and deserves to be celebrated as such!
.@JoeBiden rolls out $1.9T "rescue plan"
– $400B vaccine/schools
– Stimulus to $2K
– $400/week UI
– $30B rental aid
– 15% SNAP boost
– EITC boost
– $25B child care
– $20B public transit
– $35B small biz/grants
– Fund COBRA thru Sept
– Boost ACA subsidy
– $15 minimum wage
+ more
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 14, 2021
This is key–> Biden team wants to extend most aid through SEPTEMBER 2021.
-Unemployment (UI/PUA) through Sept
-Eviction/foreclosure moratorium through Sept
-SNAP 15% increase through Sept
-Paid leave through Septhttps://t.co/dLo2es65VI
— Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) January 14, 2021
I’ll work with President-elect Biden to strengthen and pass this package immediately. But let’s be clear: if the Republicans want to drag their feet while working families struggle, the Democratic majority should use every legislative tool available to pass it.
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 15, 2021
Biden including a $15 minimum wage in his stimulus plan is huge
Biden moving to abolish the tipped minimum wage and sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities in his stimulus package is even bigger IMO
— Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) January 15, 2021
it's kind of refreshing to talk about actual government business.
politically, if you subtract the turmoil of trump's waning presidency, there are echoes of 2009, when obama/the dems were able to pull the economy out of its tailspin https://t.co/7Le5ZECIOd
— Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) January 15, 2021
My inbox and twitter timeline are flooded with statements from Democrats (and even the Chamber of Commerce) in support of the Biden COVID rescue plan. I had almost forgotten what a coordinated policy rollout looks like.
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 15, 2021
I don't want this to get lost in all the numbers:
The President-elect's plan would cut child poverty in half. https://t.co/G0zSez6kXC
— Bharat Ramamurti (@BharatRamamurti) January 14, 2021
So presumably Biden anticipates getting his initial plan signed into law very fast. Fingers crossed. https://t.co/tYPTi94b6N
— 5?? Days Until Trump Is Gone?? (@snowmanomics) January 15, 2021
Cue the meeping, from the usual suspects…
you could just… not filibuster? https://t.co/xxJNQPrQlU
— AdotSad (@AdotSad) January 15, 2021
Not forgetting our ‘progressive’ alt-left Betters (May God turn their hearts, or at least their ankles, so we’ll know them by their limping… )
True, there's basically nothing* in this Biden proposal for you unless you're unemployed or poor or work in state & local government or have kids in school or are facing eviction or would like to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
* Except $1,400https://t.co/VtMZMeCBem
— Matthew Yglesias ?? (@mattyglesias) January 15, 2021
* The US fiscal response to COVID is easily among the most generous in the world
* The superdole is more important than checks
* $$ for vaccine rollout is more important than checks
* People who treat the 1400 vs 2000 thing as a betrayal should never be taken seriously again
— Neoliberal ?? (@ne0liberal) January 15, 2021
