Proud to Be A Democrat: President Biden's Rescue Plan

Proud to Be A Democrat: President Biden’s Rescue Plan

This is, as Uncle Joe would say, a BFD — and deserves to be celebrated as such!

Cue the meeping, from the usual suspects…

Not forgetting our ‘progressive’ alt-left Betters (May God turn their hearts, or at least their ankles, so we’ll know them by their limping… )

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38 Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      The US fiscal response to COVID is easily among the most generous in the world

      Makes sense, since our response to COVID has been the worst.

      People who treat the 1400 vs 2000 thing as a betrayal should never be taken seriously again

      This is our first test to see if we can stand up to the Trumpers of the left.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      @danielx:

      The response to anyone who raises that “concern” is to ask them why they want the pandemic and recession to linger on.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Cameron

      My understanding was that this package was going to be introduced in pieces, with the additional $1400 going first as it was most likely to get bipartisan support.  If that’s true, Rubio’s full of it.  But what else is new?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      kindness

      Sorry to see Congressional Republicans crapping on it already.  Republicans are hard wired to only allow their own leaders to actually lead.  Wish the MSM called them on it.  Still, I’m hopeful.  Uncle Joe pulling a Bernie on America.  Well played.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      mvr

      Got in a Twitter fight yesterday over whether $1400 + $600 = $2,000. Apparently a number of people think it doesn’t.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MattF

      Real interest rates are currently (and, unbelieveably) negative. That means the federal govt would make money by leaving borrowed money in pots on the street.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      @Cameron: I haven’t seen any definite reports one way or the other on specific legislation. It might be better to pass as a package, just because the Republicans will oppose almost all of it anyway and it’d be better to have the fight once rather than a dozen separate times.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      danielx

      @debbie:

      That is correct. On the other hand, you just know that in certain circles the deficit will become THE WORST CRISIS EVAR – worse than war, plague, famine and death – as of January 21, 2021.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NotMax

      Betting pool now open on when Florida will announce plans to replace one of the two statues in the Capitol to which it is entitled with an image of Dolt 45.

      //

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Cowboy Diva

      I think it’s fair to point out that Warnock and Ossoff campaigned on checks for $2K, not checks for $600 under the current administration and $1.4K when we’re in charge.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Toomey is already railing against the Biden plan. Guess no one told him yet that he’s supposed to be newly bipartisan because of the insurrection.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ken

      @p.a.: What’s the punishment for vandalism on federal property?

      You’re hailed as a patriotic hero on Fox, and your GoFundMe account raises hundreds of thousands.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Brachiator

      President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal and said bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy and speed up the response to the coronavirus pandemic

      I like much of Biden’s plan. It is a good start, though not as innovative as I would like.

      But a lot of economists and pundits are stuck in old ways of thinking.  It is stupid to talk about “jump starting an economy” that has been deliberately shut down and will continue to be slow until the pandemic has passed by enough people having received the vaccine.

      And even here, much of the economy may strongly rebound simply because a substantial portion of the workforce has been able to carry on.  However, significant sectors of the economy have been stifled and it is unclear whether they will ever return in the same way as before. Traditional movie theaters, for example, and all the people employed there, might never come back as before. But new business opportunities will emerge.

      So, at best, and this is a good thing, Biden’s plan may help people sustain themselves, and help prepare for any economic recovery.

      I also like the people on Biden’s economic team, especially Janet Yellen, and think that they will be able to respond to what happens next.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Spanky

      The US fiscal response to COVID is easily among the most generous in the world

      … Because we started out from nothing.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      NotMax

      @dmsilev

      Just checked, and Florida’s two current statues are of a doctor and (soo-prize, soo-prize) a Confederate general.

      Doesn’t take The Amazing Kreskin to predict which would be chosen to stay put.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Lacuna Synechdoche

      So … I don’t know if anyone else has noticed-slash-commented on this yet, but, uh, erection is trending this morning on Twitter.

      Seems Harry Litman (now with the LA Times, apparently) was writing about Trump being charged with election tampering and, umm, you see, there was a typo

      Not much doubt that Trump will be up to his eyeballs defending suits from this period for rest of his life; But this one is up there with the New York DA for jeopardy to him.Tampering with erection, a crime in Georgia, in his call to the Secretary of State

      Which I suppose is the mother of all Freudian slips (see what I did there?).

      I mean, seriously, look down at your typing hands – R is nowhere near L on the keyboard. It’s not even on the same hand.

      Anyhoo, enough people started making just enough twitter jokes about it to make it trend, and, of course, from there it took off, because everyone who looked at the trending What’s Happening? sidebar (including yours truly) thought, “What the hell is … ? Why is erection trending?”, clicked on it, and, well, you can figure out the rest from there.

      So now, when you see erection trending on Twitter this morning, you’ll know why and won’t have to click on it. Unless, of course, you really want to …

      ——

      Harry has since corrected it:

      Had to correct that typo but I was tempted to let it go and send around the 10 best responses because you guys were killing it.

       

      (Reposted from previous thread, because it’s so late in the thread, and a public service announcement like this does no good if no one sees it.)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Brachiator

      The US fiscal response to COVID is easily among the most generous in the world

      I am not sure that this is entirely true, but in any event, the statement is largely meaningless. The point is to have an effective response, not just a “big” one.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @mvr: accepting that kind of third-grade level math would make them…. I can barely bring myself to type it… normie Democrats!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud:

      People who treat the 1400 vs 2000 thing as a betrayal should never be taken seriously again

      This is our first test to see if we can stand up to the Trumpers of the left.

      One of the very rare moments in my life when I’ve been ahead of any curve.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      different-church-lady

      When the first panemic aid package passed (when was that, six years ago now?) I was thinking, yes we need to do it, but how the hell are we going to pay for it? Today I’m thinking, fuck it, we gotta throw everything and the kitchen sink in this hole and figure out how we’re going to deal with finance charges later. 

      Reply
    35. 35.

      taumaturgo

      This was Joe in Georgia:

      “If you send Jon and the Reverend to Washington,” Biden said, “those $2,000 checks will go out the door restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now. And if you send Senators Perdue and Loeffler back to Washington, those checks will never get there. It’s just that simple. The power is literally in your hands.”

      Simple, clear message except for the actual convoluted math. Notice he mentioned $2,000 checks, nothing about minus $600. Remember, Trump, improved over 20 percentage points among Latinos, Brown, Black, and Asian. Teasing and malarkey talking your own voters ain’t an auspicious start.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      patrick II

      I am thrilled that there will be some adults in charge, particularly at this moment, in charge of the vaccine distribution which will lead to so many other good things.  However wonderful the distribution plans, will we have the vaccine to distribute?  I have been reading that (naturally) the Trump admin doesn’t actually have the vaccine they have been promising.  Are we making a new deal with the manufacturers? Is there a new vaccine about to come online?

      Asking for an old man staying mostly staying at home.

      Reply

