President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal and said bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy and speed up the response to the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/0nYbANYqg2 pic.twitter.com/MveIhYkeuP — Reuters (@Reuters) January 15, 2021

This is, as Uncle Joe would say, a BFD — and deserves to be celebrated as such!

.@JoeBiden rolls out $1.9T "rescue plan" – $400B vaccine/schools

– Stimulus to $2K

– $400/week UI

– $30B rental aid

– 15% SNAP boost

– EITC boost

– $25B child care

– $20B public transit

– $35B small biz/grants

– Fund COBRA thru Sept

– Boost ACA subsidy

– $15 minimum wage

+ more — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 14, 2021

This is key–> Biden team wants to extend most aid through SEPTEMBER 2021. -Unemployment (UI/PUA) through Sept

-Eviction/foreclosure moratorium through Sept

-SNAP 15% increase through Sept

-Paid leave through Septhttps://t.co/dLo2es65VI — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) January 14, 2021

I’ll work with President-elect Biden to strengthen and pass this package immediately. But let’s be clear: if the Republicans want to drag their feet while working families struggle, the Democratic majority should use every legislative tool available to pass it. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 15, 2021

Biden including a $15 minimum wage in his stimulus plan is huge Biden moving to abolish the tipped minimum wage and sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities in his stimulus package is even bigger IMO — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) January 15, 2021

it's kind of refreshing to talk about actual government business. politically, if you subtract the turmoil of trump's waning presidency, there are echoes of 2009, when obama/the dems were able to pull the economy out of its tailspin https://t.co/7Le5ZECIOd — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) January 15, 2021

My inbox and twitter timeline are flooded with statements from Democrats (and even the Chamber of Commerce) in support of the Biden COVID rescue plan. I had almost forgotten what a coordinated policy rollout looks like. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 15, 2021

I don't want this to get lost in all the numbers: The President-elect's plan would cut child poverty in half. https://t.co/G0zSez6kXC — Bharat Ramamurti (@BharatRamamurti) January 14, 2021

So presumably Biden anticipates getting his initial plan signed into law very fast. Fingers crossed. https://t.co/tYPTi94b6N — 5?? Days Until Trump Is Gone?? (@snowmanomics) January 15, 2021

True, there's basically nothing* in this Biden proposal for you unless you're unemployed or poor or work in state & local government or have kids in school or are facing eviction or would like to be vaccinated against Covid-19. * Except $1,400https://t.co/VtMZMeCBem — Matthew Yglesias ?? (@mattyglesias) January 15, 2021