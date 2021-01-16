Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: The Case For Hope

Open Thread: The Case For Hope

by | 71 Comments

Cat Blogging

It’s scary out there right now. It’s going to be scary for some time to come. What has been unleashed, what has been revealed, is ugly. It is what makes democracies die.

In the despair, it is easy to lose perspective. I certainly do all the time. But from time to time, I step back and try to remember where we are as a country on the arc of things.

And I see then that this is both a very dark time and, potentially, a very bright time. It’s important to hold these truths together.

When I look down at the ground of the present right now, I feel depressed. If I lift my head to the horizon, I see a different picture.

This is not the chaos of the beginning of something. This is the chaos of the end of something.

 

When I’m not overtired and overwhelmed, this has been my feeling. I keep hoping to have the energy to turn back to climate solution research and action.

Here’s a kitty, hoping against hope it will be warm enough for the patio door to be opened (they won’t stay outside if the door is closed because, I don’t know, cats?) As long as they stay in the backyard and come when I call, they will continue to have backyard privileges. Just not when it’s 30 degrees out.

    71Comments

    3. 3.

      Barbara

      @Walker: Yes.  Somehow white supremacy has an exceedingly long tail.  It doesn’t help that our political system was intentionally structured (at its inception) and has randomly evolved to magnify its power.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Walker: Liberalism didn’t die out during the conservative/revanchist ascendancy that has taken up much if my life time.  We can’t expect the reverse.  We, however, can work to make sure that they are voices squeaking from the sidelines.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Nicole

      The past weeks I keep thinking about how, while I was growing up in the 1980s, the idea of same-sex marriage was absolutely inconceivable. Like, the idea of two men being legally married or two women being legally married was not a thought in anyone’s head, certainly not in the area I grew up. And now, 35 years later, it’s the law of the land.

      Hell, when I was born a married woman still couldn’t have a credit card in her own name.

      I think it becomes easy to look at the ugliness, and the cruelty of white patriarchy, and miss the fact that it has steadily been losing ground for a long time now. We still have a long way to go. But are things better now for people who aren’t white, Christian, heterosexual men than they were when I was a kid? Yes. And I believe they’ll be even better when I’m an old lady, too.

      Counterrevolutions are scary, and we’ve just lived through 4 years of one, but, for all the ways Trump and Trumpism shattered a lot of my optimistic views about America, fact is, a majority of Americans NEVER wanted him. A majority of Americans voted for progress and fairness, and it’s just rules set in place by white patriarchs hundreds of years ago that let this happen in 2016. And by 2020, we were ready to fight that system and we beat it, and had a plan in place to take the Senate while we were at it. Not too shabby.

      Racism has hundreds of years of history here, and sexism has thousands, but while my high school French teacher could have been fired had it got out into public knowledge that he was gay, my son’s 4th grade teacher cheerfully shared with the class on Monday the things he and his boyfriend had gone out to do over the weekend. That’s what I hold onto.

      Plenty of work still ahead, but that’s okay. May we all follow the campsite rule of life, and try to leave things a little better than how we found them.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Nicole: Plenty of work still ahead, but that’s okay. May we all follow the campsite rule of life, and try to leave things a little better than how we found them.

      Just wanted to see it again.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      We, however, can work to make sure that they are voices squeaking from the sidelines.

      74 million voices can squeak pretty damn loudly, especially when many of them are armed.

      We will ultimately win this one, but it could be messy for awhile.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Brachiator

      @Nicole:

      The past weeks I keep thinking about how, while I was growing up in the 1980s, the idea of same-sex marriage was absolutely inconceivable. Like, the idea of two men being legally married or two women being legally married was not a thought in anyone’s head, certainly not in the area I grew up. And now, 35 years later, it’s the law of the land.

      Yep. It was also interesting to see how public shifted into acceptance. And even during the Obama administration, there were people complaining that Obama was really against same-sex marriage, or was too slow at changing things, but things just moved ahead.

      I also recall a number of conservatives insisting that Western society would collapse if there was same-sex marriage.

      And we are all still here.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      @Brachiator:

      I also recall a number of conservatives insisting that Western society would collapse if there was same-sex marriage

       
      Well, we did get Trump. What conservatives didn’t tell us is that they would be the instrument of the collapse.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Other MJS

      Wherever we may be on the long arc of justice, tRump has had four years at his bullshit pulpit telling the yahoos that they have “their” country back, so we’re gonna be in damage control mode for some time.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Hungry Joe

      Jumpy and on edge here, waiting for pardons to be launched. Only four days left, we know they’re coming, just DO IT, already.

      Part of me — there’s a small sliver of Pollyanna in here somewhere — hopes that the vindictive bastard is figuring that if he goes down, everybody goes down, so he’ll just try to pardon himself, and let everybody else reap the sharknado. But he’ll probably include his immediate crime family, if for no other reason than not to do so would make him look bad.

      Texas Realtor lady who winged her way to the Capitol shindig in a private jet now says she meant no harm, she was just supporting her President — and deserves a pardon. There either are no words, or there aren’t nearly enough of them.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SteveinSC

      Well, I for one think this is all hyped out of proportion. First, we have never had a piece of shit in the WH (closest second was GWB) who used the presidency to foment unrest.  Second, the crowd that busted into the Capitol were gun-nuts, 2nd amendment loons, and the only person shot was a loon.  Most of the “insurrectionists” were dressed in clown suits.  The current fortification of the nation’s capital is embarrassing and overkill.  Whoever allowed the mob access or gave guidance and support should be prosecuted rigorously.  But, let’s easy off on the hysteria.  For those of us old enough to remember, bayonets at the Pentagon and dead students at Kent State show how really dangerous things can get.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Nicole

      @Baud:

      Well, we did get Trump. What conservatives didn’t tell us is that they would be the instrument of the collapse.

      After an argument with my father-in-law one night, who trotted out the Right Wing Greatest Hits, including (cue scary music) SAUL ALINSKY, I went out and read Rules for Radicals to see what the fuss was about.  What I remember most from the book is Alinsky saying that for every revolution, there’s a counterrevolution and despite this hard and fast rule, revolutionaries are never ready for it.  I think none of us recognized what a revolution Obama’s election was, probably because the idea of a white guy not being in charge wasn’t frightening to us, so why should have frightened anyone else?  Trump was the counterrevolution.  On the bright side, the revolutionaries got it together over the past four years.  We just have to stay persistent and recognize the revolution is never done.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @TaMara (HFG): There was a reason I took a break from this place for a couple of weeks.  I know that expecting the worst is some people’s coping strategy, but for those who don’t use it for protection it just grinds one down.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Nicole

      @TaMara (HFG): I don’t think it triggered at all- or, not in a bad way.  I am hopeful about the next four years, and I’m finding the hope motivating.  I’m not a Christian, but I really like the bit in James 2 about faith without works.  The hope is the faith, and the work is my responsibility to my faith in a more perfect union, and that’s okay with me.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Cathie from Canada

      Just dropping by to say the “last gasp” phrasing is wishful thinking.

      It will take a lot of work and leadership from politicians, teachers, reporters and editors, business leaders, etc to turn around the racisim that is destroying American society.

      Here in Canada, dealing with systemic racism against First Nations has been seriously worked on for the last three decades and its still going on, in a “two-steps-forward, one-step-back” way. It was leadership from our Liberal prime ministers, from Aboriginal organizations, from schools and universities, from business organizations that identified the priorities and took steps, sometimes baby steps, but progress anyway, to make a difference. And we still have such enormous challenges.

      One thing that may end up helping is that, after 1/6, Americans may now be realizing the magnitude of the problem.  Google “Oka crisis” to see what gave Canada a wake-up call in 1990.

      1/6 is not the end, nor is it the beginning of the end, but it may be the end of the beginning.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Scout211

      @Nicole:

      Racism has hundreds of years of history here, and sexism has thousands, but while my high school French teacher could have been fired had it got out into public knowledge that he was gay, my son’s 4th grade teacher cheerfully shared with the class on Monday the things he and his boyfriend had gone out to do over the weekend. That’s what I hold onto.

      Plenty of work still ahead, but that’s okay. May we all follow the campsite rule of life, and try to leave things a little better than how we found them.

      Thank you for this.  Well stated.

      I have to add that my sibling’s child (mid 30s now) is the happiest they have ever been in their life right now.  They finally came out as gender queer and finally at peace with themselves.  It has been wonderful to see and experience.

      That would never have happened 30 years ago.  The world is definitely in a better place right now for people who need to feel okay and at peace for who they are.

      More needs to be done, of course.  But things have changed for the better and the future is full of hope.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      zhena gogolia

      We need Woodrow/Asim here to remind us that if Black people gave up as easily as we do, things would be quite different.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      topclimber

      @zhena gogolia: Who has the mythos that moves people? I like the chances of those who espouse personal liberty, economic justice, democracy for all, a belief in our global commonwealth (aka our environment) and an openness to the contributions of all cultures. There is a worldwide constituency for this vision.

      Fascists, intolerant religionists and those who insist that white males alone can make America great–they hold a losing hand. They have a ton of capital to burn on the game, but our better odds will eventually trump that.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Nicole

      @Baud:

      @eclare:

      I’m glad it brightened your day.  I have had some serious dark nights of the soul these past 4 years over power, and how it lets so many people escape responsibility (I got especially ragey and gloomy every time Trump pardoned another crook), but hearing that Biden is taking Harris’ advice on everything, and seeing Warren praising the Biden-Harris relief package, and oh my God, what all of the citizens working together did in Georgia- all those feet on the ground, all the phone calls, and the postcards (which I wrote some for!) – all aimed at overwhelming the entrenched power structure by the sheer numbers of people without power who showed up to demand their voice be heard, too.  It’s inspiring.

      I was so frightened in 2016, seeing the GOP win the White House and both houses of Congress, but… for all the terrible things they did, they failed.  They didn’t kill the ACA; they didn’t take away marriage equality; their terrible behavior further highlighted the cruelties of racism and sexism so that even average Americans, some REPUBLICANS even, started to say, “You know, I don’t that’s fair…”.  They failed.  They failed.  And if the goddamn Trump judges try to block progress, we’ll deal with that too.  We’re on the good side of history; we’ll keep working for it.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      NotoriousJRT

      Sometimes funerals for ideas take a long time. The point is not there is no reason for despair, but to try not to give in to it.  Rather, continue to advocate for progress.  It’s a tug of war and you can react to despair with surrender or more resolve (so I tell myself when it starts to be too much).

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Cathie from Canada:  Just dropping by to say the “last gasp” phrasing is wishful thinking.

      It will take a lot of work and leadership from politicians, teachers, reporters and editors, business leaders, etc to turn around the racisim that is destroying American society.

      Thanks for dropping by.  As far as the rest goes, yeah, we know.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Dan

      It’s times like these when I think of Anne Frank, who said “It’s really a wonder that I haven’t dropped all my ideals, because they seem so absurd and impossible to carry out. Yet I keep them, because in spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart.” And then they killed her.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      lapassionara

      @Nicole: Georgia was inspirational for me too.  I had thought maybe Biden would choose Stacey Abrams to be the chair of the DNC, but I see that he has chosen Jaime Harrison for that post.  In any event, we need a strong focus on state and local Democratic parties. We should start working on the 2022 mid-terms.  I for one am committed to seeing my awful Republican rep lose her job.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      schrodingers_cat

      Anand Mountain Servant is as phony as they come. He used to cover India for the NYT and the cat’s got his tongue since Modi came to power. He loves waxing eloquent about white privilege and ranting about billionaires (never millionaires, because he is one) but I have not heard a peep from him about his own caste privilege.

      And he had a sad when MacKenzie Scott donated billions to HBC

      BS media bro is as phony as the senator

      ETA: As for the death of white supremacy I will believe it when I see it. We have a fight ahead of us in the years to come. Meanwhile I am celebrating our federal trifecta at the November elections.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Barbara

      @TaMara (HFG): Sorry, I think many of us are reacting to the piece on the “last gasp” of white supremacy.  I am the one who tries to cheer up my husband’s gloomy outlook on tribalism and race in America.  I do think things have changed.  For instance, I admit to being very fearful about the potential impact of BLM protests and “defund the police” slogans on elections.  And tbh, I do think there was some impact, but by and large, the drumbeat of police killings of unarmed civilians, mostly with dark skin, seems to have kindled some positive energy for reform among a wider slice of society.  That’s good. I hope and suspect that the out of control mob of white people invading the Capitol is going to make it impossible for conservatives to continue coddling violent white supremacists, which they have been doing for decades.  I certainly hope that’s the case.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      JanieM

      @Nicole:

      We just have to stay persistent and recognize the revolution is never done.

      Thanks for this and all your other comments in this thread. It’s nice to have some hopefulness to spread around.

      I was thinking the other day about “the revolution is never done” idea, which has been on my mind in a vague way over these past several years (several decades? anyone remember Ronald Reagan?) as the Rs have tried to undo the New Deal and a lot that followed it. It has felt recently as if all the gains we’ve made on various fronts (some deeply personal to me since I’m gay) were like modernizing the second floor of the house while rot ate the basement and we didn’t notice.

      I had never heard the Alinsky bit about how revolutionaries are never ready for the counterrevolution ……but wow does that seem true to me as I look back over the arc of my life.

      Won’t keep rambling — will just repeat: “Thanks!”

      Reply
    48. 48.

      laura

      I’ve been thinking about this Emily Dickenson poem on the daily

      Hope is the thing with feathers
      That perches in the soul,
      And sings the tune without the words,
      And never stops at all,

      And sweetest in the gale is heard;
      And sore must be the storm
      That could abash the little bird
      That kept so many warm.

      I’ve heard it in the chillest land,
      And on the strangest sea;
      Yet, never, in extremity,
      It asked a crumb of me.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Barbara

      @lapassionara: Yes, the election outcome in Georgia is really encouraging.  I have been sitting here in Virginia waiting for the next break in the Southern armor that has been protecting Republican power at the federal level for more than a generation.  I thought it would be North Carolina, but I welcome Georgia to this very worthwhile contest!

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @lapassionara: My impression is Abrams wants to be governor of Georgia, and has (created) a realistic path. I gave Harrison quite a bit of money last cycle, thinking it was at least the first step in changing South Carolina. I don’t regret a penny of it, but I think the results showed there’s still a lot of work to do there, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in statewide office there in ten years or so. And I think Harrison’s a good choice in that he can remind some of his age cohort that as much fun as the state of twitter can be, it doesn’t actually have any electoral votes and the country as a whole doesn’t look or sound like Brooklyn or Boulder.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Nicole

      @lapassionara: I’m really glad to see there’s an ongoing focus on state and local races, too.   That’s one area I think the Dems really took our eyes off the ball over the past 30+ years and it’s going to take work, but we can get there.

      Jaime Harrison raised a ton of money, and that’s what the DNC needs, I think.  I think he’s a pretty sound choice and it’s a good next step for him.  As for Stacey Abrams- I want her to do whatever it is she wants to do.  I suspect the DNC wasn’t what she wanted to do next.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      patrick II

      Off Topic of good, but new I think — Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s mom may be the lady in the pink hat shouting out directions through a bullhorn inside the Capitol building.  She may have also gotten a tour on the fifth.

      This is speculative — that is why all of the “may haves” but the pictures I have seen of Boebert’s mom does show a resemblence.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      debbie

      @Barbara:

      Yes, but isn’t this the most extreme instance of white supremacy? Maybe I’m just hoping this is the beginning of the end. It does kind of feel that way. I’m just hoping I feel the same way this time next week after whatever shenanigans occur before then.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      CROAKER

      @Baud: I would argue but its pointless with conservatives.

      However, if you want to understand the foundations of Western Tradition look no further than the Sacred Band.  This shit really gets on my last nerve with these jingoistic asshats.

      Let’s just say for argument sake that their panoply, came in around 70 pounds, heavy armor.  Oh yeah they carried hoplon another 14+ pounds.  Add in a 8 -14 foot long spear or dory which weighed another 2-4 pounds.

      These Gay men fought with each other and died together in a Phalanx.   Shoulder to shoulder locked together.  Citizens of Thebes.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      A Ghost to Most

      If you’re looking for good news, focus on the exploding wind/solar/battery market worldwide, and the steep decline in coal. The world is responding.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      C Stars

      Perhaps this has already been said, but I’ve been mulling over the idea lately that the despair was their nuclear bomb. The ugliness and violence of the internet trolls, the former administration’s needlessly cruel policies… Whether it was just basic common sense or Russian psyops, our enemies well understood that social media was a powerful weapon of despair, and in a state of despair we are paralyzed, socially and politically. Trump & Co. were geniuses at creating chaos, confusion, and despair, remarkably able to corral the powers of social media in order to do so. The images of the crying children separated from their parents at the border, and the way we all republished those images endlessly, endlessly, despairing…that was intentional for them. Even back to the misleading Facebook groups in which they sowed doubt among oppressed populations, giving the impression that there is no hope or good in the world. And even still, I see folks on our side doing the work of the fascists by endlessly handwringing and publicizing their engineered atrocities.

      So of course it’s a revolutionary act not to give in. To hold onto hope, to consider our options optimistically. To speak in a constructive way when commenting on current events. Stacy Abrams is a clear leader in this philosophy. She knows that despair is useless–action and forward motion is the only agent of change. It’s why they are so scared of her.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @C Stars: So of course it’s a revolutionary act not to give in. To hold onto hope, to consider our options optimistically. To speak in a constructive way when commenting on current events.

      Just wanted to see that again as well.

      Reply

