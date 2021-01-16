Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    1. 1.

      germy

      His science team will be scientists.  This is my prediction.

      Refreshing, after four years of pillow salesmen and snake oil practitioners.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      PsiFighter37

      I do hope that once all these people are in place and have the full lay of the land, they highlight just how destructive the Trump maladministration was when it came to any semblance of competence in managing these federal agencies. Most of these people are undoubtedly competent at the jobs they are signing up for, but they have to know that a big portion of what they will be doing is rebuilding the institutions and the morale of the executive branch.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Brachiator

      It will be nice to have sciency scientists doing science, understanding science, explaining science.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ohio Mom

      germy @1:
      Somewhere in the blogosphere I saw someone remarking that Mr. Pillowman resembled Fred Trump. Maybe that is why he is a favorite?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kent

      They have an enormous task on their hands.  First, to rip out all of the anti-science material that the Trump folks have embedded everywhere into the Federal government from climate to environmental protection to health care.  second, to bring science back into the forefront in Federal decision-making instead of the anti-science fundamentalist and pro corporate profits tilt that has been there for the past four years.  And third, to elevate the role and stature of science in our larger society.  The know-nothing anti-intellectual tilt of the GOP has been extremely damaging in so many areas from climate denial to anti-vax nonsense.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      germy

      @Ohio Mom:

      It’s a possibility.

      I’ve always disliked him.  HIs commercials and his outlandish claims for his product. (In one commercial, he promised his pillows would cure sleep apnea.)  Inventing a “sleep institute” just so it could endorse his ridiculous pillows.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kent

      @Baud: Only scientists? Sounds biased.

      Not one fundamentalist preacher or coal lobbyist in the bunch.  How unbalanced!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mary G

      @Scout211: Squeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!

      Justice Sotomayor wrote a blistering denunciation of Barr’s rush to execute more people this administration than we had in the last 60 years. Love this.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy

      Access Sally (thanks to Roy Edroso for that name) has some inside info in her thread:

      I got a bit more information about the Lindell meeting. It was a brief meeting, Trump sent him upstairs to the WH counsel's office to be escorted by an admin official sitting next to Lindell in the meeting. That official, according to another official, was Robert O'Brien.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 16, 2021

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Brachiator

      Biden will introduce Eric Lander, his nominee for director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and a presidential science adviser-designate; Alondra Nelson, his pick for OSTP deputy director for science and society; and Frances Arnold and Maria Zuber, his picks for co-chairs of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

      Arnold won the 2018 Nobel Prize in chemistry. Some people say that Trump was up for that Nobel as well.

      //

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cain

      @PsiFighter37:

      It won’t matter – as long as they continue to be exposed to right wing propaganda – they’ll follow whatever is being said by the propagandist.

      We have to really figure out how to muzzle Fox News.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      germy

      @cain:

      They’ve moved beyond fox news.  Jenna Ellis is on twitter gloating about their drop in ratings.

      The hate/anger stuff is all over the web and social media now.  And local and syndicated talk radio.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Almost Retired

      Tuesday night – Trump and Melania’s last night in the White House.

      He discreetly helicopters to Walter Reed for a intravenous cocktail of vitamins, steroids and ED medication in the hope that Melania neglects to double bar her well-fortified bedroom door. The door is unlocked. She sighs and accepts his advances, determined, as always, to make the experience seem as much like necrophilia as possible. She feels nothing but his sweat dripping onto her liposuction scars. To make the experience somewhat bearable, she follows the advice of a wise illegal alien (her mother) to “lie back and think of Slovenia.”

      Eventually, Trump makes a guttural grunting noise — akin to the death rattle of elephants poached by his sons – and finishes the vile act with a quick emission of dust. He leaves. Melania gets up and pours herself a strong one. And she thinks about a boy she knew in school….

      There you go. Fan fiction of a sort…….

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Lander is not without controversy. I won’t go into it here, but don’t be surprised to see criticism. As a Berkeley alum, I take the other side. But he will be infinitely better than anyone Trump came up with.

      Also too, he is a life scientist, the first to be a presidential advisor. The physicists think the job belongs to them, but their credit comes from a long time ago, and a life scientist is the right choice now.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @germy: It was a moment of intimacy she dreaded, although she knew it would be brief. It was the deal her parents had wanted, and she had wanted. She had married one of the most powerful men in the country, and the family business had prospered as she had hoped, as she had known, it would. Still, the physical contact filled her with a vague feeling of distaste.

      They approached in the hallway outside her bedroom. Mitch’s face was, as always, blank, no sign of what he thought about the approaching moment when they would come together as husband and wife.

      Mitch extended his hand, she took in hers, both hands cool and dry.

      “Sleep well, Elaine,” said Mitch in a quiet, calm voice.

      “Thank you, Mitch. Good night to you.”

      They shook hands and separated. Mitch turned and walked down the hall to his own room. Elaine entered her own room, closing the door behind her with a sigh of relief. She decided to finish The Crown before sleeping.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Yutsano

      @evodevo: Remember the Army sergeant* she danced with at the inauguration? Any chance she “kept up” with him. It would indeed be irresponsible not to speculate. It was the on;y time she had genuinely smiled that whole evening.

      *I honestly do not remember his rank. I do recall he was enlisted.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ken

      @germy: According to Haberman,

      Said some of it related to reports Trump is now unable to see because he doesn’t have Twitter.

      As has been said many times, he’s the President of the United States, with (what was once) the finest intelligence services on the planet standing ready to provide him any information he wants; yet he gets everything from twitter, facebook, and select cable outlets.

      Reply

