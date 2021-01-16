I’ve been out and about and missed this, but you can start at the beginning (18:32) and the team is talking now:
germy
His science team will be scientists. This is my prediction.
Refreshing, after four years of pillow salesmen and snake oil practitioners.
PsiFighter37
I do hope that once all these people are in place and have the full lay of the land, they highlight just how destructive the Trump maladministration was when it came to any semblance of competence in managing these federal agencies. Most of these people are undoubtedly competent at the jobs they are signing up for, but they have to know that a big portion of what they will be doing is rebuilding the institutions and the morale of the executive branch.
Brachiator
It will be nice to have sciency scientists doing science, understanding science, explaining science.
Ohio Mom
germy @1:
Somewhere in the blogosphere I saw someone remarking that Mr. Pillowman resembled Fred Trump. Maybe that is why he is a favorite?
Kent
They have an enormous task on their hands. First, to rip out all of the anti-science material that the Trump folks have embedded everywhere into the Federal government from climate to environmental protection to health care. second, to bring science back into the forefront in Federal decision-making instead of the anti-science fundamentalist and pro corporate profits tilt that has been there for the past four years. And third, to elevate the role and stature of science in our larger society. The know-nothing anti-intellectual tilt of the GOP has been extremely damaging in so many areas from climate denial to anti-vax nonsense.
Scout211
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/harris-sworn-justice-sonia-sotomayor-inauguration/story?id=75296716
I love this!
The Vice President-elect will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, another historic female first. Sotomayor is the first Latina Supreme Court Justice.
germy
Access Sally (thanks to Roy Edroso for that name) has some inside info in her thread:
I got a bit more information about the Lindell meeting. It was a brief meeting, Trump sent him upstairs to the WH counsel's office to be escorted by an admin official sitting next to Lindell in the meeting. That official, according to another official, was Robert O'Brien.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 16, 2021
Brachiator
Biden will introduce Eric Lander, his nominee for director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and a presidential science adviser-designate; Alondra Nelson, his pick for OSTP deputy director for science and society; and Frances Arnold and Maria Zuber, his picks for co-chairs of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.
Arnold won the 2018 Nobel Prize in chemistry. Some people say that Trump was up for that Nobel as well.
//
germy
No, Trump got the Noble prize.
Completely different competition.
@germy: Access Sally! LOLOL
cain
It won’t matter – as long as they continue to be exposed to right wing propaganda – they’ll follow whatever is being said by the propagandist.
We have to really figure out how to muzzle Fox News.
O. Felix Culpa
@Brachiator: Lander is a college classmate. Brilliant guy and a good person to boot.
Almost Retired
Tuesday night – Trump and Melania’s last night in the White House.
He discreetly helicopters to Walter Reed for a intravenous cocktail of vitamins, steroids and ED medication in the hope that Melania neglects to double bar her well-fortified bedroom door. The door is unlocked. She sighs and accepts his advances, determined, as always, to make the experience seem as much like necrophilia as possible. She feels nothing but his sweat dripping onto her liposuction scars. To make the experience somewhat bearable, she follows the advice of a wise illegal alien (her mother) to “lie back and think of Slovenia.”
Eventually, Trump makes a guttural grunting noise — akin to the death rattle of elephants poached by his sons – and finishes the vile act with a quick emission of dust. He leaves. Melania gets up and pours herself a strong one. And she thinks about a boy she knew in school….
There you go. Fan fiction of a sort…….
Brachiator
Lander is a college classmate. Brilliant guy and a good person to boot.
Very cool.
@Baud: A bias towards reality, sounds dangerous.
Lander is not without controversy. I won’t go into it here, but don’t be surprised to see criticism. As a Berkeley alum, I take the other side. But he will be infinitely better than anyone Trump came up with.
Also too, he is a life scientist, the first to be a presidential advisor. The physicists think the job belongs to them, but their credit comes from a long time ago, and a life scientist is the right choice now.
germy
Now do McConnell and Chao.
Just One More Canuck
@Almost Retired: OMG – seek help please!
The Eagles reference was a good touch
zhena gogolia
OT, my new hero:
“It was absolutely my pleasure to crush a white nationalist insurrection… and we’ll do it as many times as it takes.” pic.twitter.com/bsLt7zL36X— Ben Taub (@bentaub91) January 16, 2021
Gin & Tonic
@Almost Retired: I hate you.
zhena gogolia
Hmmm. I wonder if you knew my husband.
Almost Retired
@Gin & Tonic: …with time, the mental images will fade…
evodevo
@Almost Retired: I might alter that to “thinks about Justin Trudeau” lol
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@germy: It was a moment of intimacy she dreaded, although she knew it would be brief. It was the deal her parents had wanted, and she had wanted. She had married one of the most powerful men in the country, and the family business had prospered as she had hoped, as she had known, it would. Still, the physical contact filled her with a vague feeling of distaste.
They approached in the hallway outside her bedroom. Mitch’s face was, as always, blank, no sign of what he thought about the approaching moment when they would come together as husband and wife.
Mitch extended his hand, she took in hers, both hands cool and dry.
“Sleep well, Elaine,” said Mitch in a quiet, calm voice.
“Thank you, Mitch. Good night to you.”
They shook hands and separated. Mitch turned and walked down the hall to his own room. Elaine entered her own room, closing the door behind her with a sigh of relief. She decided to finish The Crown before sleeping.
Haroldo
That’s just flat out evil. Can’t put that shit back into the tube.
Spanky
Lander is a college classmate. Brilliant guy and a good person to boot.
And his relatives “Moon” and “Mars” are pretty great at science too!
Ken
@Almost Retired: …with time, the mental images will fade…
I understand that destruction of the optic lobes of the brain speeds the process.
Yutsano
@evodevo: Remember the Army sergeant* she danced with at the inauguration? Any chance she “kept up” with him. It would indeed be irresponsible not to speculate. It was the on;y time she had genuinely smiled that whole evening.
*I honestly do not remember his rank. I do recall he was enlisted.
Yutsano
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: YOU KNOCK THAT SHIT OFF MISTER!!!
Don’t even make me turn this blog around.
Ken
@germy: According to Haberman,
Said some of it related to reports Trump is now unable to see because he doesn’t have Twitter.
As has been said many times, he’s the President of the United States, with (what was once) the finest intelligence services on the planet standing ready to provide him any information he wants; yet he gets everything from twitter, facebook, and select cable outlets.
CaseyL
@zhena gogolia: Me, too! More like this, please.
