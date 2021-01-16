Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No one could have predicted…

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

This blog goes to 11…

Too inconsequential to be sued

Mission Accomplished!

Lighten up, Francis.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

This blog will pay for itself.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

What fresh hell is this?

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

The willow is too close to the house.

The house always wins.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Consistently wrong since 2002

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Inauguration: Welcoming Event Right Now

Inauguration: Welcoming Event Right Now

by | 34 Comments

This post is in: ,

America United: An Inauguration Welcome Event Celebrating America’s Changemakers

Tune in for a welcome event to celebrate America, reflect and honor our history, and highlight the incredible diversity of the nation.

First song was beautiful!

Watch

There is now a section in the sidebar for the inauguration and Inauguration activities.
All the official events can be viewed from the website, which is the first link under the new section.

Let me know if there’s anything that should be added.

OPEN THREAD.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • HRA
  • HumboldtBlue
  • japa21
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • Lacuna Synechdoche
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Punchy
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Steve in the ATL
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    34Comments

    6. 6.

      Punchy

      @Baud: Focus REALLY hard on Stacey Abrams, for otherwise we’d be forever living in Mitch’s world.  That hep cat and her crew are the true stars of the Dems right now.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Lacuna Synechdoche

      Current NYT Front Page Headline:

      Biden Seeks Quick Start With Executive Actions and Aggressive Legislation

      • President-elect Joe Biden plans to roll out dozens of executive orders in his first 10 days on top of a stimulus plan and an immigration bill.
      • The blitz of orders signify a clean break from the Trump era as Mr. Biden inherits a collection of crises unlike any in generations.

      Unlike any since the last Republican President left office.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      Now they’re on to union testimonials.

      No music interludes.  It’s nice to see real people, but not entertaining.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      japa21

      @Baud: Only if they make it to the Super Bowl.  What the Pack did to the number one defense in the league was ridiculous. And it could have, and should have, been even worse.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Baud: hell yeah—I’m wearing a pair of a Stacy Adams shoes right now!

      j/k of course—I don’t wear shoes that are sold at JC Penney’s!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.