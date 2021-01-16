Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Lighten up, Francis.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Everybody saw this coming.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

The house always wins.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Just a few bad apples.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Women: they get shit done

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

This is how realignments happen…

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / ‘ghost cat’ and Her Kitties Could Use Our Help

‘ghost cat’ and Her Kitties Could Use Our Help

by | 58 Comments

This post is in: , ,

ghost cat wrote to us with a problem, hoping we could offer advice on how to re-home her 4 bonded cats that she desperately does not want to give up.  With your help, we hope to be able to do one better than that, because rehoming the cats would solve one problem but would most likely create another emergency, which you will understand if you continue reading.

ghost cat did not write asking for money, but if we can come up with $2,500 together, that will get ghost cat on her feet and allow her to keep her family together.

If you want to help, you can use any of the site donation options – look for the *red balloon in the sidebar – and john will send ghost cat a cashiers check.

'ghost cat' and Her Kitties Could Use Our Help 5  'ghost cat' and Her Kitties Could Use Our Help 3
PHOTOS OF LYRA AND PAN

From ghost cat:

I’m in a very difficult position in my life at the moment and need advice about possibly rehoming my four cats. They are my prescribed emotional support animals, and they also play a major role in my therapy for major depressive disorder and complex PTSD from long-term child abuse.

I need to find a new place to live for the reasons listed below, and my current financial situation is very poor, and I’m worried that I can’t give my cats the care they need. As much as I don’t want to, I may need to give up my cats.

I’m asking for advice because it’s highly unlikely that I’ll be able to find a new home locally that would take my whole family of four bonded cats.

After not being able to pay my rent in full for a few months, I got a notice to vacate my apartment, effective November 30, and then I got a summons to a trial. (The eviction moratoriums don’t protect people who have a month-to-month lease.) This was a huge blow at one of the worst possible times.

Fortunately I was able to get an attorney from NM Legal Aid for the trial, and the case was dismissed.

I still need to move, but I do not owe back rent. I’m facing the usual costs of moving—two month’s rent, damage deposit, transfer of utilities and Internet, etc.—and of course, in the category of when it rains it pours, I also need to replace my laptop, which has a bulging battery that has cracked my trackpad.

One property management company has accepted my application, and they’re OK with the cats (with increased rent and damage deposit).

I’m beyond stressed about finances. Regardless of how much I depend on my cats for my emotional well-being, I can’t see when that will improve. Right now, if one of them needed veterinary care beyond required vaccinations, I couldn’t afford it.

Thank you for any advice you guys could give me at this time.


PHOTOS OF OLIVER

'ghost cat' and Her Kitties Could Use Our Help 2 'ghost cat' and Her Kitties Could Use Our Help 6
PHOTOS OF NOZOMI

More about ghost cat and the kitties:

I adopted two cats, Oliver and Nozomi, each around 9 months to a year old, from our municipal shelter in September 2019. A few months later I started fostering two 8-week-old bonded kittens who needed some help with human socialization, also part of my therapy.

In New Mexico, community spread of COVID was confirmed and the animal shelters shut down around the time I needed to decide whether to formally adopt these kittens. I work from home as a freelance medical editor and copy editor and was doing OK financially.

By that time, all four cats were fully bonded and acting like true siblings, so I adopted the two kittens. They are Lyra and Pantalaimon. My experiment in building a harmonious cat family succeeded beyond my expectations.

All four usually sleep together in a cuddle puddle on the bed or next to me on the sofa loveseat where I usually sit to work. They all groom each other, and they groom me, which I find quite flattering. I love them all and will have a very difficult time coping if I have to give them up, but I feel obligated to put their needs ahead of mine at the moment.

I never imagined the pandemic was going to be this awful and drag on for so long, and I really underestimated how much it would affect my mental health, which has fallen off a cliff, along with my ability to make a living.

Thankfully, freelance work is picking back up, and ghost cat will be able to afford rent and care for the kitties, if she can just get over this bump in the road.

If you want to help, you can use any of the site donation options – look for the red balloon in the sidebar.   john will send ghost cat a cashiers check.

*I see a red balloon, but Gin & Tonic sees a black balloon.  Gotta love a million device/browser combinations.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Ann Marie
  • arrieve
  • Beautifulplumage
  • BruceFromOhio
  • BruceJ
  • caphilldcne
  • CaseyL
  • Di
  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Haroldo
  • JaySinWA
  • Kattails
  • Laura Too
  • Luthiengineer
  • mali muso
  • MisterForkbeard
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • Percysowner
  • PIGL
  • Raven
  • RedDirtGirl
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • SFBayAreaGal
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • skerry
  • Steve Stuart Stonestacker
  • Timill
  • TomatoQueen
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Cascades

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    58Comments

    4. 4.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      Done! Such lovely kitties.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Luthiengineer

      I sent some. Cute cats!

      I miss having 4, we’re down to one. But I turned allergic to cats after I rescued two when I was an adult. Kept them around until they gave out, poor kitties, after 16 and 18 years. Wife brought two home early on when we were dating. Only one of hers is left.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Beautifulplumage: I love Venmo, which I had to get because my law guy wanted to be paid that way.  I hate PayPal, but they are apparently owned by the same company.  On the other hand, Venmo has to be done from an app, and PayPal can be done from the computer.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Luthiengineer

      @Beautifulplumage:

      I like paypal, though Zelle is often a part of your banking app now. If you use an app for your bank, you should check. You might only have to register from within your app, and it’s usually safe because it’s part of the banking app. Harder to get scammed maybe?

       

      edit: Run on sentences are a thing that I do.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Laura Too

      I’m in, I added a note but I’m sure John knows what it’s for. Beautiful kitties, grateful thaat I am finally able to help!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @Raven: Yeah, with Venmo you have the choice of just seeing your transactions or all transactions with anyone you have a transaction with.

      Click the single face instead of the two faces and you’ll only see yours.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MisterForkbeard

      Weirdly, the BJ PayPal Links sidebar just throws me a “your session has expired” in PayPal. No ide what that’s about as I’ve logged in a few times and had the same issue.

      I think the link was made incorrectly, maybe

      Reply
    17. 17.

      TomatoQueen

      Red balloon, Firefox 84.0.2 (64-bit) Win10 with a new and obstreperous update (it meant business), Lenovo ThinkPad. Glad to help out.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Percysowner

      I chipped in. I was pleased to see Cole has a Patreon now. I love using that for people I follow, so I signed on to that as well.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      West of the Cascades

      Pitched in. Thank you for letting us know about ghost cat’s situation and her beautiful kitties.

      (also – on this site – wouldn’t a green balloon be a better attention-grabber than a red balloon?)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WaterGirl

      @narya: I think you would go in and make a one-time donation, just like you would if you were paying someone you didn’t have a monthly donation with.  But someone who has done that with PayPal might have a better answer.

      Appreciate the monthly donation!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Beautifulplumage

      OK, finally catching up with kids with a payment app.

      Best wishes for ghost cat and their lovely kitties who should not be split up!

       

      And fuck 2020 for what it did to our mental health. Blech

      Reply
    48. 48.

      SiubhanDuinne

      The balloon is red. 🎈

      I’m in. I hope Ghost Cat and her kitties can stay together for a long time to come.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      SiubhanDuinne

      O/T question for Water Girl: Is it too late for me to order one more BJ calendar? I ordered and received both versions, but gave one of them to a friend, and I’ve decided I really want to own both.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Steve Stuart Stonestacker

      Well this finally got me to de-lurk.  It’s only been 5 years or so.  Can’t stand to see ghost cat and the kittens scattered to the four winds. I hope my bit helps.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      BruceJ

      @narya:  Just make a one-time donation it doesn’t change the monthly thing, which is a different transaction.

       

      Also sent some $$ Balloon Juice’s way, keeping a family together is important.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Kattails

      I can only chip in a bit right now, need to see how my cat’s checkup does on Monday but will add more if things are ok.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.