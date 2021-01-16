Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Excellent Link: Concerning Another Fraught Inauguration

by

We’ve been good, warmhearted, gracious jackals for a whole afternoon, so here’s some quality snark!

Matt Palmquist, “writer/editor. Connoisseur of the last Civil War. Here’s hoping we avoid another one“:

The whole thread is worth reading, not least for the illustrations. Click over, you won’t regret it!


    18Comments

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Just Some Fuckhead: I think they will be held accountable.  Some of them, at least.  They will be held accountable in various ways.

      It’s up to us to make sure this doesn’t get white-washed or swept under the rug, but I think we will be successful in that.

      They fucking crossed a big red line on 1/6.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jerzy Russian

      General Scott did not mention anything about punching the traitors in the face or kicking them in the nuts.  Oh well, different era I guess.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      @Jerzy Russian: His big contribution to the war was coming up with the ‘Anaconda Plan’ that ended up being a pretty good roadmap for how the Union won, so I guess he was more a crush and squeeze kind of guy.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Sister Golden Bear

      It’s a really good thread on the 1860 election.

      And I really don’t want to hear the Villagers waging their tongues about the optics of what DC looks like now when:

      The next thing to do was to certify the vote. Unlike our Top Security Minds, Scott took no chances. An angry mob gathered, but was dissuaded by FUCKING CANNONS around the Capitol.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kropacetic

      @WaterGirl: I think they will be held accountable.  Some of them, at least.  They will be held accountable in various ways.

      The worst consequences will be for the little people. Will it deter them or fire them up?

      I worry about continued violent interventions in our electoral process, even that the violdence could spill out into everyday life.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      SFAW

      I think it would be good humo(u)r if someone like Mark Milley said that he’d be OK with applying General Scott’s proposal to traitors like Cruz and Hawley.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SFAW

      @Ken:

      “Lashing them to the muzzle of a twelve-pounder” isn’t enough for you?

      It’s the $600/$1400/$2000 debate, just applied to an alternative scenario.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      BR

      @WaterGirl:

      I still think pardons are very likely, especially for the well-connected ones if not all of them. It’s super easy to do (this WH isn’t known for putting effort into things) and maximizes discord — of course they will.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Patricia Kayden

      The real double standard. Police in the US are 3X more likely to use force against leftwing protesters than rightwing. Police used teargas, rubber bullets, batons and more at 511 leftwing protests vs 33 rightwing protests since April. https://t.co/K0bo7KUBX6— Matthew Cooke (@thematthewcooke) January 14, 2021

      Reply

