We’ve been good, warmhearted, gracious jackals for a whole afternoon, so here’s some quality snark!

“Hey, CivilWarHumor, have we been here before — an inauguration beset with assassination plots and insurrection, with doubts raised about the loyalty of law enforcement, troops, and even congresspeople?” Of course! But back then, Winfield Scott was on the case. /THREAD pic.twitter.com/MNEMsgqdKR — Civil War Humor (@CivilWarHumor) January 13, 2021

Matt Palmquist, “writer/editor. Connoisseur of the last Civil War. Here’s hoping we avoid another one“:

Scott is oft-derided as old or gout-ridden or gluttonous (hey, he was America’s first true gourmand). But in the waning days of Buchanan’s administration, when dark plots swirled in the halls of the Capitol, Scott stood virtually alone — and made DAMN SURE Lincoln got sworn in. pic.twitter.com/XqM1ag3ilW — Civil War Humor (@CivilWarHumor) January 13, 2021

The whole thread is worth reading, not least for the illustrations. Click over, you won’t regret it!

At that time, there were only a couple hundred Marines in D.C. — which, remember, was between two slave states and loaded with secessionists. Prominent unionists like Seward and Stanton were getting nervous about a coup, and they couldn’t trust the local militia. pic.twitter.com/rmmpzsgVV1 — Civil War Humor (@CivilWarHumor) January 13, 2021



[snip]

Without those new, loyal troops, Stone said, “Mr. Lincoln would never have been inaugurated.” Stone’s detectives also foiled a plot amongst the militia to seize public buildings and official government seals — please, I’M BEGGING YOU, STOP ME IF THIS SOUNDS FAMILIAR. pic.twitter.com/M37kM6NZvf — Civil War Humor (@CivilWarHumor) January 13, 2021



[continued…]