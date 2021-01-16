My administration will move Heaven and Earth to: – Allow more people to get vaccinated

– Create more places for them to get vaccinated

– Mobilize more medical teams to get shots in arms

– Increase vaccine supply and get it out the door as soon as possible — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 15, 2021





Biden: "The honest truth is this, things will get worse before they get better. I told you I'll always level with you. The policy changes that we're going to be making are going to take time to show up in the COVID statistics. They're not just statistics, it's people's lives." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 15, 2021

Total #coronavirus cases in the US climb to 23 million (1/4 of the global tally), marking the 3rd consecutive 4-day cycle with 1 million new cases. The US confirmed 3 million new cases in the past 12 days.https://t.co/Ngg0ZVjWdw — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) January 15, 2021

Here are 5 things we can do to prevent that starting right now. https://t.co/aG7fzdVLa7 — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) January 15, 2021

For those of you too young to recall Kessler's tenure as @US_FDA Comiss (1990-97) he famously took on Big Tobacco & tried to get nicotine registered as an addictive drug. https://t.co/zY5gk4YTfh https://t.co/fX4p4jWAL7 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 15, 2021

Curious choice: former FDA commish David Kessler, who doesn't have a background in vaccine development or mass vaccination efforts, to lead whatever Operation Warp Speed morphs into in the Biden administration. https://t.co/lAe7X2JMPI — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 15, 2021

BREAKING: The global death toll from the coronavirus has topped 2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University data. https://t.co/qfFQEaJr9U — The Associated Press (@AP) January 15, 2021

Jan 11 2020: China reports first death from novel coronavirus. Jan 15 2021: Global death toll from Covid rises to 2 million https://t.co/q3lSg4kvjm — COVID19 (@V2019N) January 15, 2021

China has finished building a 1,500-room hospital for COVID-19 patients to fight a surge in infections the government said are harder to contain and that it blamed on infected people or goods from abroad. https://t.co/ZW9WImw4ZA — The Associated Press (@AP) January 16, 2021

Ice cream tests positive for coronavirus in China https://t.co/RyAWwEp5jG — The Independent (@Independent) January 16, 2021

Russia reported 590 coronavirus deaths Saturday, putting the total number of reported fatalities above 65,000 https://t.co/vkbtNfTxJb — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 16, 2021

Nearly half of Russian regions have limited access to the coronavirus vaccine, according to a Russian think tank reporthttps://t.co/Ag6fJonuwS — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 16, 2021

60 percent of Russians are still unwilling to take the coronavirus vaccine, despite the country's national vaccination drive gaining steamhttps://t.co/yvFhlGldxj — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 15, 2021

India begins the world's largest inoculation drive with health and frontline workers being first in line for the jabshttps://t.co/Td0KkQEoMk — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 16, 2021

Sanitation worker gets first shot as India launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign https://t.co/udaeT8Updv pic.twitter.com/rHvB7YUvvt — Reuters (@Reuters) January 16, 2021

A black market for illegal coronavirus vaccines is thriving in the Philippines https://t.co/79zwZMArgD — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 16, 2021

Nigeria warns against fake COVID vaccines https://t.co/xI3m5rpJVe pic.twitter.com/VsvBOpObo3 — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) January 15, 2021

Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight, arrivals to quarantine https://t.co/uKsG7A2Hw1 pic.twitter.com/G00YmV0BXM — Reuters (@Reuters) January 16, 2021

Canada has secured more vaccine doses per capita than anyone else, but it’s been slow to administer them https://t.co/Pw92MNUMI9 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 15, 2021

1 of 2 #coronavirus variants first detected in Brazil has been found in the UK. But the version discovered is not the "variant of concern" from Brazil, detected in travelers to Japan, which is thought to be more infectious.https://t.co/8icCTxQnBr — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) January 15, 2021

Human behavior more than variants will affect how #SARSCoV2 spreads, a top WHO official said Friday. "It's just too easy to lay the blame on the variant & say the virus did it," Dr. Michael Ryan said. "Unfortunately it's also what we didn't do that did it" https://t.co/CYndnxRJMM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 15, 2021

By March, the rapidly spreading UK #coronavirus variant -B.1.1.7- is on track to become the prevailing version in the U.S. This is preventable if people would heed mask mandates & social distancing guidance, but the pandemic, for stupid reasons has become politicized https://t.co/CKMAc3P6J9 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 15, 2021

Companies are scrambling to expand the #coronavirus vaccine supply https://t.co/qaBSYerR60 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 15, 2021

Several EU countries receiving significantly fewer doses of the Pfizer Covid vaccine than expected, after the US firm slowed shipments https://t.co/vX0vc9Uf4S — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 15, 2021

A single dose of Johnson & Johnson's Ad26.COV2.S vax appears to be safe & to induce a robust immune response in key age groups 18 to 55, & 65 and up. 800 total randomized to low-dose or high-dose vaccines or placebo. Antibody titers high in both vax groups https://t.co/WdjrTVVa2E pic.twitter.com/Ovemf9bXk4 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 15, 2021

Pfizer will deliver fewer doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in the next three to four weeks as it works to renovate a factory in Belgium https://t.co/7uIyDS8WGR — Bloomberg (@business) January 15, 2021

Health authorities in Norway say 13 ppl over 80 yrs old, living in nursing homes, have died as a result of @pfizer #COVID19 vaccination. They caution: this should not deter vaccine use: People >80 rarely get vaccines of any kind, and deceased were frail.https://t.co/JYjmq3B8VH — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 15, 2021

Almost 23M cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the U.S. so far. And now we're facing a rocky vaccine rollout. Using data from the COVID Tracking Project, we’re following how each state is responding to Covid-19. Here's where we stand this morning 👇 https://t.co/r0HDQiaN3Z pic.twitter.com/ZXQPBaODJv — POLITICO (@politico) January 15, 2021

The incidence of COVID19 has increased among children & young adults since September. New CDC report says to enable safer in-person learning, communities should fully implement & adhere to mitigation strategies, especially universal mask wearing https://t.co/uk4wlTWpX1 pic.twitter.com/JSR3ONE7Wt — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 15, 2021

“With the first wave, LA was the poster child on how to do things right. Then we blew the lead." @ushamcfarling explores how LA's #Covid19 response reached the point where the National Guard had to be be called in to handle corpses.

Cautionary tale. https://t.co/MYHHxyrsWb — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 15, 2021