Open Thread: How Was Your Day?

I’ve decided 2020 has broken me. I’m finding it more and more difficult to focus each day. I’ve had a lot of complicated financial work to do and have been second-guessing myself on the more complicated documents. I’m just keeping my head down and hoping it gets better.

I did get my parents on the list to get their vaccine as soon as their county goes to level 1B. The woman I spoke with said it wouldn’t be long – but that was before the horrible news broke today that, shocker, the orange disease administration lied about the vaccine numbers.

I’m also on a list, only because Kaiser is gearing up to start vaccines (again, before news broke today). I have absolutely no qualifications – age, pre-existing or work related reasons –  and I’ve already had Covid, so I’m okay being at the end of the line. There have been very few reported cases of re-infection, so masks and distance it will be for the foreseeable future.

 

I stumbled upon this video from Twitter and I wanted to share. Two blue-eyed white comedians go undercover to the insurrection rally thinking they’d do what they’ve done many times before – record funny bits for their comedy vlogs. What really happened, well, it’s worth a watch, especially to the end. I fast-forwarded through most of the really awful magats, but the commentary and riot video around it was worth wading through that.

I hear the awful-one wants a big send-off on Wednesday. I think, despite the reporting, it won’t happen, but they’re telling him this to get him to the plane. Like dropping M&Ms one by one for him to follow until they can slam the door shut behind him and signal the pilot to gun it and take off.

I will try to post some respite this weekend. I’ve got some cute animal photos…maybe some food. We’ll see.

Meanwhile, open thread

ETA:
I meant to add, Leslie Jones live tweeting TV gives me life.

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      TV going on and on about how close Pence was to being captured by the insurrectionists and I’m like, yeah, that woulda been a damned shame, lol.

      Josie

      I was furious at the idea of the red carpet and the military band, etc., so I hope you are right that they won’t actually give in to his ridiculous fantasy.  I guess it would be worth it to finally get rid of him, but it really pisses me off.

      Brachiator

      I’ve decided 2020 has broken me. I’m finding it more and more difficult to focus each day

      I know the feeling. I was feeling more relaxed and chipper knowing that Biden had won, but the madness of January 6 is still wearing on me.

      Hang in there. It will get better.

      ETA: My tax related work is going to get crazier.  Last year, electronic filing started on January 27. This year, because of Covid and last minute tax law changes, it won’t be starting until February 12.

      The filing deadline will still be April 15.

      The Ohio Department of Taxation warns that if people there file paper returns, it might be months before they are processed.

      SiubhanDuinne

      On The West Wing, “How Was Your Day?” was “What Kind of Day Has It Been?”

      “What Kind of Day Has It Been?” is also the name of the first-season finales of both the series Sports Night and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, as well as the series finale of The Newsroom, all of which were created by Aaron Sorkin.

      (ETA: Second paragraph lifted from Wikipedia.)

      MobiusKlein

      My day was good.
      Had a useful & productive meeting,
      Nice lunch with fabulous bread and roasted chicken, with arugula and such. Took the tree out (finally) and the day was warm and balmy – warmer than summer (SF is nutty sometimes)

      Not that folks with bad days are at fault, but I’m seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Slowly.
      We’re going to make it, and cook some great things this year along the way

      Baud

      Haha.

      “The people that helped me, thank you, but fuck you for being there.”

      Capitol police officer on Chris Hayes.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Baud: DC Police Officer.  Your’e talking about Officer Fanone, right?  He’s MPD I’m pretty sure.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Baud: No worries.  It hasn’t been discussed much, ,how DC’s MPD came to the rescue of Capitol Hill Police, when nobody else would.  They really saved the day.

      Reply
      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Just Some Fuckhead: Hayes mentioned that Pence’s family was with him when he was taken into hiding a minute before the trump mob chanting “Hang Pence!” broke into the Senate chamber. I heard some reports that Rep Greg Pence was one of the family who was with the Veep. This article makes no mention of that, but Greg still voted with trump later that same day

      COLUMBUS, Ind. — Rep. Greg Pence, R-Indiana, voted to object to presidential Electoral College results in Pennsylvania hours after a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed attempt to overturn America’s presidential election and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

      After the clouds of tear gas and dissipated and heavily armed officers pushed the mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists off the Capitol grounds, Pence returned to the House floor and joined 138 House Republicans and seven Republican senators in objecting to Electoral College tallies in Pennsylvania, where nearly 7 million Americans cast ballots. …

      In a statement, Pence said his votes “reflect both my support of the Constitution and the disenfranchised voters of the Sixth District.”

      The voters of Pennsylvania somehow “disenfranchised” the voters (which means… they voted, they exercised the franchise) of his district, from Bumblefuck to Hanover to French Lick.

      It hasn’t gotten enough attention, but good on ol’ Tim Kaine for calling out the historically abusive use of the word “disenfrachised” by the Sedition Caucuses and their allies.

      Mo Salad

      @Brachiator: And add to it PPP2 loan applications, PPP1 forgiveness applications and the retroactive opening of the Employee Retention Credit to those who received PPP loans in 2020, my office is dying.

      If you were ignoring the ERC because of the PPP, look into amending client’s 941s immediately. The numbers are massive. You just have to not use the same wages for the credit and for PPP forgiveness, so some excel work with some @if formulas will be needed to sort the wages out.

      JMG

      I find I’ve been going to bed earlier and getting up later since New Year’s. That might just be seasonal, but it’s a new thing for me. Also, I feel so damn tired. Had to make a town dump run this morning and it left me feeling drained. The idea that the outside world, hell, the outside, presents a possible deadly threat wears you down.

      Nicole

      I saw a tweet where someone said they think that 2021 may just be three 2020s in a trenchcoat and I think that’s the best thing I’m going to read for quite a while.

      frosty

      Yesterday we started southbound  on our 7th Annual Snowbird Road  Trip / 2nd Annual COVID National Park Challenge. When we made the reservations over the last year it seemed like things would be better. Currently sitting in the trailer in a South Carolina State Park sipping a cocktail.

      We’ll see how this works out. Traveling this way isn’t much different than being home. However, based on the post this morning we’ll be doing more curbside pickup this time around.

      lamh36

      I’ve been tasked with this project at work that involves created something via Excel.

      I’m pretty good at Excel, but some parts of the project I need a bit more tricks.

      Any recommendations on a good all purpose/all inclusive reference book for Excel?

      I prefer paperback instead of a Kindle read since I plan to highlight and write notes directly on the pages.

      laura

      Tonight is cavalcade of leftovers – I just put the scraps of cheese and ham and spinach quiche in the oven for dinner with a salad. Spouse is having loco moko with last night’s egg fu yung gravy and we’re watching hockey. Our neighbor is buying breakfast from a restaurant up the street for wednesday morning and we’re going to stand at the curb’s edge apart together and toast the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Tomorrow I’m planting some tulip bulbs that I didnt know how much I needed.

      It feels like crawling from the wreckage of a bad accident what with the waves of disorientation and all.

      frosty

      @raven: Me too. I’m not going to be able to score the masks everyone recommends. I read all the comparisons over the summer and the cotton ones I got were good enough. Damned if i know what to do – just try to keep away from people even more I guess.

      raven

      (CNN)Justice Department prosecutors have formally walked back their assertion in a court filing that said Capitol rioters sought to “capture and assassinate elected officials.”

      A federal prosecutor in Arizona asked a magistrate judge in a hearing on Friday to strike the line in a recent court filing about defendant Jacob Anthony Chansley, a man who is alleged to have led some in the crowd in the first wave into the Capitol with a bullhorn while carrying a spear and wearing a fur headdress.

      Key arrests so far from the Capitol riot

      The entire line the prosecutors want to omit from their court filing is: “Strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States Government.”
      The stunning move comes a few hours after the Michael Sherwin, the acting US attorney in Washington, DC, said at a press conference there was “no direct evidence of kill and capture teams” at this time in the siege of the Capitol building.

      Doc Sardonic

      So far 2021 has been 2020 wearing a pork pie, sunglasses, trench coat and some taped on pants legs. Wandering around trying to get you to take a look at the $6 Rolexs.

      westyny

      Not just 2020, but the last four years.  Nevertheless, I love the Match.com ads where Satan and 2020 are dating.

      frosty

      @raven: The one about the more transmissable variant and being more careful and oh yeah, your mask is no good. Mainly the Vox article that was linked.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Seth Masket @smotus·3h
      Two presidencies today
      Biden: “Here’s my plan for getting the Covid vaccine distributed quickly and rebuilding the economy.”
      Trump: “I’m conferring with a pillow salesman about imposing martial law.”

      also many phone calls, until late into the evening

      Mike in NC

      Military sendoff? Take Fat Bastard up for a joyride in a B-52 and drop him out of the bomb bay like Slim Pickens in “Doctor Strangelove”.

      Anotherlurker

      Decent day, today.  I registered with the Contra Costa County Health Dept for a vaccine appointment.  I’m 68, in good health with no co-morbidities.  According to the site, I figure I’m about 150,000th in line, in my county.  This was before the horrible, but predictable news of trump’s people’s incompetence or malice regarding the vaccine supply.

      Got in about 3 miles of walking with Addie, my Chinese rescue Golden Retriever and spent a good hour at the dog park, letting her get to know other dogs and scoping in on who has the treats.

      raven

      @frosty: Fuck, I read the info, ordered masks and then evidence was produced evidence that they aren’t effective.  I just don’t think I’m going to start doing anything different now that I’m getting the damn vaccine.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @lamh36: Google has all the Excel help you could ever need. Today I had to work out a formula to return the fiscal year based on a date. I used a nested If/And statement. Turns out there was a short formula that would do it only a google search away.

      TaMara (HFG)

      Got in about 3 miles of walking with Addie, my Chinese rescue Golden Retriever and spent a good hour at the dog park, letting her get to know other dogs and scoping in on who has the treats.

      @Anotherlurker: Everything in this sentence is awesome.

      Chetan Murthy

      @raven:

      after the Michael Sherwin, the acting US attorney in Washington, DC, said at a press conference there was “no direct evidence of kill and capture teams” at this time in the siege of the Capitol building.

      20 January can’t come soon enough.  Fuck.  No evidence of kill and capture teams.  Fuck.

      Amir Khalid

      @Josie:

      It may not have occurred to Trump that a military parade of any size is not a spur-of-the-moment thing. It must take a lot of time to organise all those people and all that stuff. I can’t imagine the DoD doing a big send-off parade for POTUS on very short notice without a really good reason. If he demanded one just to upstage Biden, he was never going to get it.

      frosty

      @raven: Sounds like my plan if I was getting the vaccine. I’m crossing my fingers that we can get it in one if these states we’re going through. Florida is such a CF that I’m betting it will be there.

      Brachiator

      @TaMara (HFG):

      I’ve been doing PPP loans for clients, as well as some county grants. Then on to closing out 2020 and 1099s.

      I’ve had some clients ask me, “What is this 1099-NEC? Is it new?”

      I remind them that they are supposed to take tax law update classes, and also pay attention.

      Really, there should be ice cream in my freezer to get me through this and there isn’t. :-(

      I cycle through various types of comfort food. I had not had a pastrami sandwich in a long time. Had a very nice one yesterday.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @raven: Listening to Rachel Maddow, not watching, and very tired, but I’m pretty sure she just said a guy from Minnesota told investigators that his intention was to kill Nancy Pelosi if he could get his hands on her, I think is the phrase she quoted

      O. Felix Culpa

      Got the all clear on my mammogram this morning, so that’s good (the radiologist’s brow was furrowed at the last one). My parents are scheduled for their vaccinations in ten days, also good. We’re keeping our Christmas tree up until the end of the month because the lights give us cheer. And my term as county party chair ends in two months – yay!

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      twitter tells me that Hollywood has made a new version of Godzilla vs King Kong and the ten year-old boy inside of me is very excited. (He also wants to know how and why I got so fat. You and me both, kid. You and me both.)

      I just hope it doesn’t suck. Or at least that it sucks in all the right ways.

      BruceFromOhio

      I’m finding it more and more difficult to focus each day.

      I got so tired of this. My job and teammates were beginning to be affected by severe attention deficits, and I realized it was from a constant, low-grade fever of anxiety, anger, sadness, and isolation. I’ve started avoiding insurrection riot news, as the long grinding reach of law enforcement (as completely fornicated vertically that it is) is going to take some time to identify, charge and prosecute these soulless criminals. Same with impending impeachment. I can’t do anything about either of these except hound my stupid senators’ staff about voting to impeach the dumpster fire. So I turn it off or keep scrolling. Other than quick takes on the buckeye body count and hospitalizations, same with COVID news. Keep scrolling. Ain’t denying it, just not letting it rob my tattered focus any more than it already has for the last ten months.

      OTOH, eldest YAFromOhio has two rescue cats that are beautiful and flourishing in their new home, and she posts almost-daily pictures on IG. Gives MrsFromOhio and I both something nice to scroll to.

      My counsel is carve out small spaces to indulge in news and social media, stuff them into those spaces, and then do not let them out. Give your soul and your psyche room to breathe, and your focus will return.

      Brachiator

      @Amir Khalid:

      It may not have occurred to Trump that a military parade of any size is not a spur-of-the-moment thing. It must take a lot of time to organise all those people and all that stuff.

      Trump could go to North Korea and visit his boyfriend, Dear Leader. They have military parades all the time.  I’m sure they could accommodate him.  Maybe even strap him to a missile.

      Immanentize

      @JMG: I am totally with you re: sleep and exhaustion, but mine includes two plus hours wide awake 2-4.  We are suffering from Insurrecta-dementia and Covidheimers.

      NotMax

      Drove elderly landlady (93 y.o.) to an eye doctor appointment. Afterwards swung by the hospital so she could go in and see about setting up a vaccination appointment in person as she has no computer, no cell phone and no e-mail, the only ways listed to arrange one I could find online (plus was told same on a follow-up phone call). Well whaddaya know, they took her immediately as a walk-in and administered the first shot.

      Geminid

      @frosty: Huntington Beach! A great place to camp. Fort Pickens, near Pensacola, is as good, maybe even better. It’s part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore.                                        I hope you have a safe and happy journey.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Chetan Murthy: I mean, other than them saying they want to kill pence and pelosi, bringing zip-tie-cuffs, having organized plans to inflitrate and ‘hold’ the building…

      Yeah. Thanks, prosecutors.

