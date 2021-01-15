I’ve decided 2020 has broken me. I’m finding it more and more difficult to focus each day. I’ve had a lot of complicated financial work to do and have been second-guessing myself on the more complicated documents. I’m just keeping my head down and hoping it gets better.

I did get my parents on the list to get their vaccine as soon as their county goes to level 1B. The woman I spoke with said it wouldn’t be long – but that was before the horrible news broke today that, shocker, the orange disease administration lied about the vaccine numbers.

I’m also on a list, only because Kaiser is gearing up to start vaccines (again, before news broke today). I have absolutely no qualifications – age, pre-existing or work related reasons – and I’ve already had Covid, so I’m okay being at the end of the line. There have been very few reported cases of re-infection, so masks and distance it will be for the foreseeable future.

I stumbled upon this video from Twitter and I wanted to share. Two blue-eyed white comedians go undercover to the insurrection rally thinking they’d do what they’ve done many times before – record funny bits for their comedy vlogs. What really happened, well, it’s worth a watch, especially to the end. I fast-forwarded through most of the really awful magats, but the commentary and riot video around it was worth wading through that.

I hear the awful-one wants a big send-off on Wednesday. I think, despite the reporting, it won’t happen, but they’re telling him this to get him to the plane. Like dropping M&Ms one by one for him to follow until they can slam the door shut behind him and signal the pilot to gun it and take off.

I will try to post some respite this weekend. I’ve got some cute animal photos…maybe some food. We’ll see.

I meant to add, Leslie Jones live tweeting TV gives me life.

Ok Jason filling in!! Juanita you dressed up for Jason? pic.twitter.com/7UDUBO7XF7 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 15, 2021