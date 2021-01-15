Anne-Marie’s aunt and uncle’s restaurant had a ladder behind the bar that dropped down to this cellar where supplies were stored – sausages brought in from Burgundy, barrels of wine from Morgon, Beaujolais and from Cotes du Rhone, and other goodies. Shipments came in through a door accessible from a back courtyard, but during service, the aunt would occasionally climb down the ladder to get some supplies.

On Sundays, the uncle would sit down there refilling bottles from the barrels. The floor was dirt. The whole operation was an eye opener to me in 1968. Glasses at the bar were “cleaned” after use by dipping them in cold water and wiping them thoroughly with a dish towel. Nobody ever got sick to my knowledge, but those practices were unheard of in the U.S. at that time.

There was a premium horse meat store across the street from the restaurant, and for lunch one day the uncle prepared a pepper steak for me substituting horse without telling me until afterward. That sort of thing doesn’t freak me out. The meat was very similar to beef, indistinguishable if you’re not expecting it. For me it struck me as “why bother”. I suspect it was cheaper, and a hold over from the hardships of the war. I’m sure those shops are now long gone.