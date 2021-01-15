Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – Paris 10/10

On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – Paris 10/10

by

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

🌺  And now, back to Steve from Mendocino, thank you for taking us back to Paris!

Steve from Mendocino

So long and thanks for all the fish!

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 10/10 7

Once again, I have a photo of a building I can’t identify.  It was taken 45 years ago at a time that I relied on Anne-Marie to know the wheres and whats relating to my pictures.  I’m pretty sure I took this on my way to lunch with a friend who worked in the financial district, but I have no idea what that building is.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 10/10 6

Place Vendome, location of the big jewelry stores like Van Cleef & Arpels, Dior, etc., as well as the Ritz hotel.  Fun to window shop, but the idea of real jewelry seems daffy to me.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 10/10 5

More narrow street with lots of cars.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 10/10 4

A shopping arcade 50 years ago.  I look at this and wonder what it must have been like 100 years ago.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 10/10 3

Paris bistro interior.  There are many many like this in Paris, and they are frequently very pleasant spots to rest one’s legs and get a little something to eat or drink while soaking up the neighborhood activity.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 10/10 2

Anne-Marie’s aunt and uncle’s restaurant had a ladder behind the bar that dropped down to this cellar where supplies were stored – sausages brought in from Burgundy, barrels of wine from Morgon, Beaujolais and from Cotes du Rhone, and other goodies.  Shipments came in through a door accessible from a back courtyard, but during service, the aunt would occasionally climb down the ladder to get some supplies.

On Sundays, the uncle would sit down there refilling bottles from the barrels.  The floor was dirt.  The whole operation was an eye opener to me in 1968.  Glasses at the bar were “cleaned” after use by dipping them in cold water and wiping them thoroughly with a dish towel.  Nobody ever got sick to my knowledge, but those practices were unheard of in the U.S. at that time.

There was a premium horse meat store across the street from the restaurant, and for lunch one day the uncle prepared a pepper steak for me substituting horse without telling me until afterward.  That sort of thing doesn’t freak me out.  The meat was very similar to beef, indistinguishable if you’re not expecting it.  For me it struck me as “why bother”.  I suspect it was cheaper, and a hold over from the hardships of the war.  I’m sure those shops are now long gone.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 10/10 1

Your befuddled tour guide struggling with the Paris street guide, trying to find a recommended falafel restaurant in the warren of short, tiny streets in the Marais.  My daughter took this.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 10/10

My other sunset photo marks the end of my Paris.  I hope it provided some of you with entertainment.  I’ll see you all again in some other place in France or in Mendocino or someplace else I dig out of my archives.

Thanks for joining me.

Steve

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Lapassionara

      Thank you again. Your first photo looks like the Pantheon. I wonder why it is supposed to be in the financial district?

    4. 4.

      Steve from Mendocino

      @Lapassionara: It’s in the financial district because my initial memory of it was vague and decades have passed since then.  For me it exists now as an interesting photo in a city I love.  Thank you for identifying it for me.  I’ve wondered for years.

    7. 7.

      JanieM

      but the idea of real jewelry seems daffy to me.

      I laughed out loud at this. I wouldn’t have thought of saying “daffy” — but I know what you mean. Jewelry doesn’t move me at all, except possibly something like a simple sapphire earring. The only real luxury category of objects I have any emotional reaction to is Oriental rugs.

      This set of pics — surprise, my fave is the narrow street with lots of cars. Just like last night. But they’re all great, and the stories are wonderful, especially the one about the restaurant, the ladder, and the dish towel. Reminds me of things I wondered about when I traveled in China — the standards for safety and cleanliness were so obviously not what I was used to. But I never got sick

      ETA: right-click “search for image on Google” gave the same result for that building that everyone else has given. That’s a new toy for me — amazing, but kind of creepy, too.

    8. 8.

      TS (the original)

      The shopping arcade 50 years ago would be c. 1970 and in my part of the world people were still doing major shopping in city centres. Suburban shopping was just beginning. I wonder what it is like today & would hazard a guess it would be less crowded.

      Enjoying the pictures and memories – thanks

    11. 11.

      JanieM

      Afterthought — the sunset picture is beautiful. Trying to figure out why it seems so haunting, I realized that it reminds me of Stonehenge. If that’s weird, sorry, but it’s like a dream scene, and anything goes in dreams, right?

    14. 14.

      Comrade Colette

      I think that “mall” is the Passage de Choiseul. Here’s what it looks like now – less neon, less character. This page features a fantastic antique photo of it; the caption claims erroneously it’s 1829, but from the clothing I would guess 1889.

      Damn, I miss Paris. Thanks for the memories, Steve.

