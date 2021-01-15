Now, health officials across the country who had anticipated their extremely limited vaccine supply as much as doubling beginning next week are confronting the reality that their allocations will not immediately increase, dashing hopes of dramatically expanding eligibility for millions of elderly people and those with high-risk medical conditions. Health officials in some cities and states were informed in recent days about the reality of the situation, while others are still in the dark.
Reader Interactions
49Comments
-
1.
Some happy news. (The video clip is just reporting. No pictures of their disgusting, cave-inable faces.)
JUST NOW: @IvankaTrump and Jared Kushner are “”in a bit of a panic” about their future.New Reporting from @KateBennett_DCpic.twitter.com/K0jsHFU33T— John Berman (@JohnBerman) January 15, 2021
-
2.
@mrmoshpotato: Well, yes, the principles of failed coups tend not to fare well in the aftermath. News like this post don’t improve their odds of escaping striped uniforms and communal bathrooms either.
-
3.
I was wondering if a KN95 was pretty much the equivalent of an N95 mask.
Ordered a 20-pack from Amazon, after seeing that Vox article yesterday. Have been using the paper surgical masks with a wire at the top for a closer fit.
-
4.
Always wear a mask, try to avoid crowds, and wait for the vaccines. All we can do.
On a related note, there’s apparently lots more novel viruses waiting in the wings. We’re going to need those masks for the foreseeable future.
-
5.
Money quotes for me from the Vox story (no paywall):
“Shopping for five minutes in the grocery store is a lot better — six times better — than shopping for 30 minutes,” said Tom Frieden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since the odds of becoming infected rise the longer you’re exposed. “Picking up groceries at the curbside is even better, and having them delivered is even better still.” (If you’re able to get groceries delivered or pick up curbside, it will also help reduce the risk for those who can’t.)
….
When you do have to be around other people, use a mask — but not just any mask. The other lesson of the new variants, Frieden told Vox, is that we need to get better at masking.
“The fact that [the variants] are so infectious suggests to me having a better mask is a good idea,” Frieden said. When it comes to avoiding an infection, “a surgical mask is better than a cloth mask, a tight-fitting surgical mask is better than a loose-fitting mask, and an N95 is better than a surgical mask.”
Most Americans, however, still rely on cloth masks. Part of the problem is that the CDC continues to recommend cloth masks — what should have been a stopgap measure while the government procured better, medical-grade masks for citizens, Zeynep Tufekci and Jeremy Howard pointed out in the Atlantic.
This is a failure at a time when other countries around the world have managed to follow the evidence and get high-quality face coverings to people. It’s also an opportunity for the Biden administration to show leadership and learn from other countries.
-
6.
I went bi-weekly grocery shopping after 10:00 pm at a large store near my home Wednesday night. There were just three cars in the lot when I pulled up, and when I went in I could see no one but a cashier and a guard over to the side. No one else was around. I began shopping for vegetables, and was at a tomato stand selecting firm tomatoes when a guy comes up from behind, stands next to me, should to shoulder — do you mind? he says — and starts selecting tomatoes. Fuck! 80,000 square feet and he has to be right there at that moment because evidently he needs tomatoes right now and nothing else will do.
I didn’t yell. getting in a yelling match about COVID while two feet apart would be too dumb. So, I just walked away, waited for him to finish and move on, and then went back to get some tomatoes.
I can’t believe people sometimes. He was probably there for the same reason as I — to avoid crowds — but he just couldn’t wait 30 seconds while I finished.
-
7.
@RepubAnon: Yes. I think COVID is our wakeup call. More pandemics coming, and we could do a lot better.
Asian countries do so much better because they had their wakeup call with SARS earlier a decade or so ago, and they comply with mask-wearing. They’re used to living in crowded urban settings, too, which calls for more cooperation and consideration.
Something alien to too many selfish American “exceptionalists.”
-
8.
mrmoshpotato:
Eh, they still have Jared’s slumlord business to fall back on.
And they’ll eventually be invited back into their old social circles, everyone of their old chums has similarly dirty hands, even if they’ve managed to be more discreet about the crimes behind their fortunes.
-
9.
I got on the list with Sentera (my local hospital chain) for my immunization. I am 72. I asked when the vaccine might be available to me. “Sometime this spring”.
Great. At least six more grocery shopping trips.
-
10.
I am curious. When Alex Azar announced this release was he lying, or did he not know that there was no reserve? Neither one makes him look particularly competent.
-
11.
Cultures get tested by social competition and physical reality. Our culture of every-man-for-himself seems to have found its limits.
-
12.
@patrick II: Could you hire a college student (masked!) to do your shopping for you?
How much could that person fuck up with selecting tomatoes?
-
13.
Over 65 in SoCal: about 10 days ago I cancelled all optional medical appointments; already doing only curbside grocery once a week at 7 AM, and daily walk, early morning, in a very quiet neighborhood. Otherwise, shelter in place, get delivery, and spend too much time reading blogs. I’m very fortunate, I know.
-
14.
@sab: It doesn’t matter what Azar looks like. He is fucking incompetent.
-
15.
This is just wildly off-topic, but I’m going nuts here, and it is an open thread.
There’s a commercial/series of commercials for CarShield, which appears to be some kind of supplemental auto insurance. There are several variants of the ad, but one of them has a guy who says — this is what I’m hearing (Mondegreen), I don’t think he’s actually saying this: “ANIMALS! WHO DOES THAT!?” My query to the BJ hive mind: What is he saying that I’m hearing as “Animals!”?
-
16.
@sab: When Alex Azar announced this release was he lying, or did he not know that there was no reserve?
The usual response is “why not both”, but I’m having trouble figuring out a way to make that work. Maybe he didn’t know there was a reserve, but was also lying because they weren’t actually going to release it?
-
17.
@Elizabelle: I’ve been using the 3 layer medical style which works out to about 20 cents a mask lately.
I tried buying a pack of the KN95 at about $2 a piece and the the earloop strap is so tight it pulls off by bending my ear.
Testing seems to show those 3 layers are actually very effective anyway, and maybe someone else in my family with less floppy ears can use those KN95s.
-
18.
@Elizabelle: I have been using KN95s for awhile. Got from a medical supply place. Around $3.50 a piece. Had read so many on Amazon were fake/poorly made. Details on yours?
-
19.
I have been using KN-95’s for a while and I’m baffled at how little attention they’re getting. The filtering specs seem trivially different from N-95s; the only downside are the ear loops, but once i get it in place it conforms to my face nicely. Also, it “tents” over my mouth, which is more comfortable for me than a cloth mask. I use one for each day of the week as long as they appear in near-mint condition.
-
20.
I can’t believe people sometimes. He was probably there for the same reason as I — to avoid crowds — but he just couldn’t wait 30 seconds while I finished.
I have been doing grocery shopping later on weeknights, and that has been good. Because you’re right…. a couple of times I’d been at Aldi or wherever and some douchecanoe decided that they needed the one thing I was looking at or standing near. Like…. I already am over here by myself, FUCK OFF.
-
21.
@patrick II: Do any of your groceries have curbside pickup. I just started doing that a couple of weeks ago and it is great.
Of course there is a learning curve. Every store is different. My big local grocery store I ordered what I thought was a bunch of leeks, and got one small leek. My local organic grocery I ordered what I thought was a single bell pepper and got a pound. (A pound is a lot of bell peppers.) But they are consistent within their own rules. And as you scroll through the tedious menus you learn about products they have that you never actually noticed on the shelves.
-
22.
I told you. There was no plan. No real plan for ACTUAL distribution.
Remember, we have already been told – they turned down possible additional doses from Pfizer AND Moderna.
They had the scam ready to re-create the Hunger Games with the states.
Some sort of middle man for the ‘scarce’ vaccine was being set up.
STOP STOP STOP STOP
believing that this was incompetence.
It’s being done EXACTLY as it was designed to do.
Only 46’s Election put the bricks on their plan.
And, now, they are left scrambling to try and cover for their TRUE intentions.
Cause, their TRUE intentions SHOULD LAND THEM IN JAIL.
-
23.
I recently switched from cloth to paper masks because they’re better at not fogging up my #@$! glasses. I tried everything I could think of (defogging fluid, tucking underneath bottom of glasses, using adhesive nose wires), but nothing worked. Odd bit of good luck I did switch, I guess.
-
24.
@mrmoshpotato: They have none. Next.
-
25.
Every time I see Azar’s name I think of Frank Azar, Colorado’s most well-known ambulance chaser. Pretty sure Saul Goodman was modeled on him, except for the character they added a soul.
-
26.
@sab: I love curbside Aldi’s. Will continue with it in the future when this ends.
-
27.
@Doug R: maybe someone else in my family with less floppy ears can use those KN95s.
I’ve been considering Vulcanoplasty.
-
28.
@John S.: So lobbyists do not grow up to be the best administrators.
-
29.
A few weeks ago I voted in the Georgia Senate runoffs. Stood in line for about 45 minutes outside, another 15-20 in the building. When I joined the line, I stood a good 6’ from the woman in front of me. But the woman who joined behind me kept encroaching in my space. I would turn around and glare at her and she would back off. Then, a few minutes later, she’d push up close behind me again. Another glare from me, another back off from her. Rinse, repeat, probably at least half a dozen times. I expect I should have said something, but despite my reputation here, I’m not very confrontational. But it pissed me off, and I put her down in my mind as a Trumper, just because.
-
30.
@rikyrah: Their plan was to get themselves vaccinated. That was all there was to their plan.
-
31.
@SiubhanDuinne: Dunno.
iSpot.TV is a good site for looking at commercials.
https://www.ispot.tv/brands/ZE0/carshield
Which one is it?
HTH a little.
Cheers,
Scott.
-
32.
Soul Goodman?
-
33.
I’ll stay with the cloth mask Mrs Kelly sewed for me in the beginning of this mess. Two layers of moderately heavy cotton fabric custom fit to enclose my beard. Commercial masks would be leaky around my beard. Not gonna shave. No one has seen my chin since 1975.
-
34.
@Quinerly: Here’s what I ordered from Amazon. They’re allegedly coming in Tuesday. They’re $39 plus tax for 20.
KN95 Face Mask 20Pcs, Included on FDA EUA List, 5 Layer Design Cup Dust Safety Masks, Breathable Protection Masks Against PM2.5 Dust Bulk for Adult, Men, Women, Indoor, Outdoor Use, Black
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08KWFWXKJ/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Lot of positive reviews. We shall see.
I like the paper surgical masks, for wearing with glasses (although still problematic indoors).
Some reviewer said these KN95s work well with glasses. TBC.
-
35.
Jeeze Louise (Linton-Mnuchin) has made a movie. I think this is actually a plausible path for her to re-enter polite society. But not for hubby.
-
36.
@mrmoshpotato: At RawStory they transcribed some of the more hilarious details of that report:
Dreaming of being naked before the examining board — oh, you say you’re all awake?!
I talked to a lot of sources today who say they’re questioning everything now, from where they’re going to live after the White House to what their careers will be.
Save us and help us:
Additionally, she said that the Trump riots are making it “very difficult for them to tout any achievements they’ve made inside this administration” that they were planning to make as part of a “farewell tour.”
-
37.
@SiubhanDuinne: We had one of those in front of us when we voted in November. Fortunately he was in front of us. But unfortunate because the guy being encroached on in front of him had a Coasty Veteran hat on. My husband was a Coasty (one enlistment term, not career) and was desperate to talk to the career guy, but nut job in between prevented that.
-
38.
@Kelly: I hauled out my old camping coffee percolator, which freed up coffee filters as inserts for our cloth masks.
-
39.
@sab: J orders stuff delivered from Safeway every couple of weeks. Their website is horrible – e.g. one cannot tell if one is ordering apples by the each or by the pound. (She recently thought she was ordering a pound of apples and got 1.) They also do weird substitutions at times. She usually doesn’t know what she’ll actually get until she unloads the bags.
We tried InstaCart a few times early on. Sometimes it was great. The last few times I would get the notice that the shopping was done, drive there, get a call that the guy was delayed, wait and wait and go in the store and be told that the guy wasn’t around… It ended up taking twice as long as if I had done the shopping myself (and cost a lot more). How well it works is totally a function of the particular picker and bringer that you get.
For reasons like this, I don’t see in-store shopping going away. I still go inside TJs and Target about once a month (I try to pick off-peak times).
Cheers,
Scott.
-
40.
When my late ex-husband first grew his beard, he claimed it was to hide “a multitude of chins.”
-
41.
Nice that they have color choices!
I’ve had really good luck with United Medical Masks. They may not be as cheap as some of the garbage on Amazon, but I’d bet the quality is much higher: the nose wires on the paper masks really mold to my nose. I just ordered 10 KN95s for $35.00, less 20% for some special promotion. They also have other PPE supplies. Shipping’s great too!
-
42.
@SiubhanDuinne: I first read that as “a few years ago” and for a moment it made perfect sense.
-
43.
@Elizabelle: I like these very much. Especially the black ones. Report back. 😎 I have put in my cart but will chill on them a few days. Much cheaper than the medical site.
-
44.
@sab: Their plan was to get themselves vaccinated. That was all there was to their plan.
Oh, I’m sure there was some skimming involved too, if not theft and re-sale of vaccines. All that practice with the PPE back in March through May, you know.
-
45.
I have been using online ordering and delivery via Instacart from Aldi and Costco (making sure to tip very generously) and then supplementing any impulse buys from the Target app using their contactless curb-side pick-up. I’m not in a high-risk category, but I have no desire to catch this thing and take my chances.
-
46.
I’ve gone with Powecom’s KN-95s, which have been approved by the CDC for emergency medical use. Which means for use in medical environments with spurting blood and high loads of virus.
Available from bondfidemasks.com; they come with anti-fake seals that you can check with the manufacturer
I also shop often, but only ten minutes or less at a time.
-
47.
@debbie: that’s where I got mine. Plus the $5 face shield. I ordered mine awhile ago and missed the 20% off.
-
48.
@Elizabelle: It’s not, it’s a different standard.
The filtration level of the medium might be similar, but real N95s use elastic head straps and make a tight seal around the face. It should be slightly difficult to breath through a real N95 due to the resistance of the filter, and when you exhale you should not be able to feel any air leaking out of the sides of the mask whatsoever.
There’s no way to get a seal like that with an ear-loop KN95.
-
49.
Research professional here: KN95 masks are NOT the same as N95. The N95 designation is only for US made masks which conform to specific performance. KN95 masks are foreign-made. The review I read (my apologies, on phone at work so no link) said not only was there lot to lot variation, but variations within a lot, which shows very poor quality control. Best advice: don’t go out at all. Second best: N95 with goggles. 3rd best: 2-3 layers with googles and hope you stay lucky.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings