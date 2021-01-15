Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Morning Reads

This piece on the defense of the West Terrace of the Capitol is worth reading and keeping bookmarked when the inevitable revisionist history starts up.  Those officers fought for their lives, some were almost killed, and one of the reasons they didn’t use deadly force is that they knew the terrorists were armed and they didn’t know if they’d prevail in a gunfight.

Lauren Boebert acts like the dumbest kid hauled into the Principal’s office and pre-emptively identifies herself as one of the MoCs who led constituent tours prior to the riots.

Also, you guys are smart enough to know this, but I see some discussions in social media where there’s a belief that MoCs are immune from prosecution.  Tell that to Chris Collins.  I’m guessing Boebert is going to face some consequence, hopefully lying to the FBI, because, well, she’s a fucking liar.  That will let her clear the field for Kristi Noem in 2024.

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I don’t think the Speech and Debate clause covers conspiracy to engage in insurrection. I’m less sure about whether it covers their straight-up lying about the election.

    2. 2.

      JanieM

      That will let her clear the field for Kristi Noem in 2024.

      Does this mean you think Boebert would otherwise run for president in 2024? Pre-Clickbait, I would have said that suggests a self-awareness quotient down near absolute zero. But now — I suppose maybe.

    3. 3.

      randy khan

      It is true that you can’t arrest a Senator or Member on the floor or on the way to and from the Capitol for a session.  But of course that means you can arrest them any other time, and also does not immunize them for crimes committed in either chamber or anywhere else in the Capitol.  (If, hypothetically, Bernie Sanders bludgeoned Ted Cruz to death on the Senate floor for being Ted Cruz, he could be prosecuted if you could find any Senator or staffer to testify against Sanders.)

      And, of course, the Speech and Debate clause concerns only statements made on the floor of either house, not actions or anything said anywhere else.

    4. 4.

      debbie

      there’s a belief that MoCs are immune from prosecution

      This needs to be tested as soon as possible, if only to put the fear of consequences in every one of those assholes.

    8. 8.

      danielx

      @JanieM:

      After Trump, or for that matter Republican presidential primaries over the last few election cycles, you can’t really blame her for looking in the mirror and seeing presidential timber. It’s already been established that there are substantial numbers of people out there who are willing to vote for total dipshits.

    12. 12.

      danielx

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      As most of his former constituents in his home state would testify. There was a reason he agreed to become Trump’s running mate, that being he knew he’d get his ass handed to him if he ran for governor again.

      But he does have magnificent political hair. There is in fact a school of thought that maintains his hair is the smartest part of him.

