This piece on the defense of the West Terrace of the Capitol is worth reading and keeping bookmarked when the inevitable revisionist history starts up. Those officers fought for their lives, some were almost killed, and one of the reasons they didn’t use deadly force is that they knew the terrorists were armed and they didn’t know if they’d prevail in a gunfight.

Lauren Boebert acts like the dumbest kid hauled into the Principal’s office and pre-emptively identifies herself as one of the MoCs who led constituent tours prior to the riots.

Also, you guys are smart enough to know this, but I see some discussions in social media where there’s a belief that MoCs are immune from prosecution. Tell that to Chris Collins. I’m guessing Boebert is going to face some consequence, hopefully lying to the FBI, because, well, she’s a fucking liar. That will let her clear the field for Kristi Noem in 2024.