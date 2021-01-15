Major Biden leading his chosen human. Taken at Delaware Humane Association

Major Biden will be the first shelter dog to live in the White House. His shelter, the Delaware Humane Association, is having a Zoom party on Sunday to celebrate. You and your dog are invited, for a contribution of $10.

‘Zoom’ in with your pup to: Major Biden’s Indoguration Party Hosted by the Today Show’s Jill Martin with special guest Sir Darius Brown Sunday, January 17 at 3pm EST A $10 minimum donation is required to attend this event. 100% of donations go to DHA’s relief efforts during this difficult time. RSVP here and Claim Your Spot Now

That last link should take you to the registration page.

Major’s backstory (adorable picture of puppies at link):

In early 2018, the shelter received a litter of six German shepherd puppies, including the future first dog. The puppies were in a medical crisis.

“They were very sick,” said Patrick Carroll, executive director of the Delaware Humane Association. “They had gotten into a toxic substance. We’re not sure what.

“The dogs were lethargic, vomiting and hospitalized for a few days,” Carroll says.

The pups bounced back. They recovered with fluids and medication. The shelter posted to Facebook in March 2018 in search of foster homes. According to Carroll, Ashley Biden sent the post to her father, knowing he was looking for a companion for the aging Champ.

Joe Biden showed up.

“He just dropped in on Easter Sunday of all days,” Carroll said, “and wanted to meet the puppies.”

Soon, Major was in foster with the Bidens. Within months, the news broke that he had found his forever (fur-ever?) home. Biden returned to the shelter with a grown Major to officially adopt him in November 2018.

Open thread for pleasant stuff.