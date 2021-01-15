Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Verified, but limited!

Everybody saw this coming.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Women: they get shit done

This is how realignments happen…

No one could have predicted…

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Major Biden’s Indoguration Party – Sunday!

Major Biden’s Indoguration Party – Sunday!

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Major Biden leading his chosen human. Taken at Delaware Humane Association

Major Biden will be the first shelter dog to live in the White House. His shelter, the Delaware Humane Association, is having a Zoom party on Sunday to celebrate. You and your dog are invited, for a contribution of $10.

‘Zoom’ in with your pup to:

Major Biden’s Indoguration Party 

Hosted by the Today Show’s Jill Martin with special guest Sir Darius Brown 

Sunday, January 17 at 3pm EST

A $10 minimum donation is required to attend this event.

100% of donations go to DHA’s relief efforts during this difficult time.

RSVP here and Claim Your Spot Now

That last link should take you to the registration page.

Major’s backstory (adorable picture of puppies at link):

In early 2018, the shelter received a litter of six German shepherd puppies, including the future first dog. The puppies were in a medical crisis.

“They were very sick,” said Patrick Carroll, executive director of the Delaware Humane Association. “They had gotten into a toxic substance. We’re not sure what.

“The dogs were lethargic, vomiting and hospitalized for a few days,” Carroll says.

The pups bounced back. They recovered with fluids and medication. The shelter posted to Facebook in March 2018 in search of foster homes. According to Carroll, Ashley Biden sent the post to her father, knowing he was looking for a companion for the aging Champ.

Joe Biden showed up.

“He just dropped in on Easter Sunday of all days,” Carroll said, “and wanted to meet the puppies.”

Soon, Major was in foster with the Bidens. Within months, the news broke that he had found his forever (fur-ever?) home. Biden returned to the shelter with a grown Major to officially adopt him in November 2018.

Open thread for pleasant stuff.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • artem1s
  • Baud
  • debbie
  • Elizabelle
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • JCJ
  • JPL
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • karen marie
  • Ken
  • LurkerNoLonger
  • Mary G
  • Nicole
  • randy khan
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Skepticat
  • trollhattan
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      I keep getting Major Biden confused with Major Garrett. Which one responds to single commands immediately, again?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mary G

      I’m touched that all the money goes to the Humane Society and none to Biden. I can’t imagine Twitler ever doing such a thing.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      I’m at a loss at how to react to a normal, nice person in the White House. And dogs! Need to work on that.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      randy khan

      That is really lovely.  And it’s great to have a rescue pet in the White House.  Kind of a metaphor, if you know what I mean.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Aw, what a nice story! It’ll be nice to have pets in the WH again

      Reply
    10. 10.

      artem1s

      The amount willingness by people and organizations to think creatively about online events during the pandemic has just floored me. I was so tickled to see that Biden was a rescue kind of guy.  And that he is willing to share the spotlight with his dog on his big day so that this very deserving organization can fundraise – dammit – so normal but just so humane.  This simple act of kindness will now be the new normal – thank Dog and the FSM.

      IOW, No more stinky tweets about what a loser event this will be, not bigly perfect like MY inauguration!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ken

      @Mary G: I can’t imagine Twitler ever doing such a thing.

      On the other hand, we don’t have to imagine him doing the opposite.  He raised money for a veterans organization during the 2016 campaign, and kept it for months.

      And remind me, why can’t his kids run a charity in New York state any more?  Pediatric cancer, was it?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Nicole

      That was a great article!  I still love best the photo of Biden and Major the day Biden adopted him, where someone pointed out that Joe Biden’s dog looked like the Joe Biden of dogs. Ha!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Elizabelle

      Joe Biden, showing up at the shelter by himself, no announcement, and fostering a busy puppy.  No word on how thrilled Champ was at the time, with that turn of events.

      Happy to have a regular guy mensch back in the White House.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.