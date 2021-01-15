Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Schadenfreude Open Thread: Final Daze

After this week, we’ve all earned some easy targets…

In his final days in office, President Donald Trump has found the parts of the job he loved replaced by cold legal warnings, forced video addresses and a shrinking circle of downtrodden aides, all anxiously wondering what life will be like after noon on January 20.

Gone are the clicks of flashing cameras. Absent is the roar of a cheering crowd. Instead of a commanding final full week of winning, the President is playing the role of victim and not a gracious leader departing office.

Trump has been consumed by the unraveling of his presidency during his last days in office, according to people around him, which included a casual discussion among advisers recently about a possible resignation…

He told one adviser during an expletive-laden conversation recently never to bring up the ex-president ever again. During the passing mention of resigning this week, Trump told people he couldn’t count on Vice President Mike Pence to pardon him like Gerald Ford did Nixon, anyway…

Inside the building, Trump has been weathering a second impeachment and growing isolation from his onetime allies in sullen desolation. He has grown more and more worried about what legal or financial calamities may await him when he is no longer president, people who have spoken to him said, fueled by warnings from lawyers and advisers. He is weighing pardons, including for himself and his family, as he attempts to muster a legal team for another impeachment trial. And he is resentful of Republicans who he feels abandoned him in his hour of need, including the GOP leaders of the House and Senate…

As one of their final acts, Trump’s team is working to organize a crowd to see him off on the morning of Biden’s inauguration, when he plans to depart Washington while still president and is expecting a major send-off. Even though some of his allies had encouraged him to attend Biden’s inauguration, and Trump quizzed his circle on whether he should, few ever expected him to participate in the swearing-in of his successor.

Trump told people he did not like the idea of departing Washington for a final time as an ex-president, flying aboard an airplane no longer known as Air Force One. He also did not particularly like the thought of requesting the use of the plane from Biden, according to a person familiar with the matter…

Lots more at the link.

Reuters also puts the boot in — “Inside Trump’s final days: Aides struggle to contain an angry, isolated president“:

Trump had wanted to join the thousands of hardcore followers who assembled at Capitol Hill on Jan. 6. He told aides in the days leading up to the rally that he planned to accompany them to demonstrate his ire at Congress as it moved to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s November election victory.

But the Secret Service kept warning him that agents could not guarantee his safety if he went ahead, according to two people familiar with the matter. Trump relented and instead hunkered down at the White House to watch television images of the mob rioting he is accused of triggering…

Trump has suffered a sudden rupture with his vice president, the departure of disgusted senior advisers, his abandonment by a small but growing number of Republican lawmakers, the loss of his cherished Twitter megaphone, and a rush by corporations and others to distance themselves from him and his businesses…

Trump’s focus on claims of voter fraud, egged on by personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, consumed most of his days. Two days after the election, said a source familiar with the meeting, daughter Ivanka Trump was in a meeting with senior White House staff and said words to the effect that, “We accomplished so much and we had a great run.” A representative for Ivanka Trump declined to comment.

But no one in Trump’s orbit could convince him to explicitly acknowledge defeat and use his remaining weeks in office to hold events to tout accomplishments that he and his aides are proud of…

Even before the riot, Trump’s mood had been darkening as dozens of court cases filed by his legal team and surrogates failed to overturn the voting results in key swing states, people familiar with the matter said.

Aides who would enjoy dropping by the Oval Office to check on Trump found themselves avoiding him lest he give them an assignment related to voter fraud that they knew was impossible, three sources said…

Pence and Trump did not speak for days after the Capitol riot. The vice president had to be spirited to safety in the Capitol basement after rioters, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” penetrated the building…

    4. 4.

      Cameron

      He did nothing for four years, and is now angry at all of the traitors who…made him do nothing?

    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      As one of their final acts, Trump’s team is working to organize a crowd to see him off on the morning of Biden’s inauguration, when he plans to depart Washington while still president and is expecting a major send-off.

      Take heart. The average competence level of the Trump team is dropping by the minute and they …didn’t exactly start at a high level. It will very possibly be a clusterfuck at the level of that infamous Tulsa rally.

    9. 9.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      and Trump quizzed his circle on whether he should

      one of the things that interest me about him: almost every story you read has a line like this, calling people to ask what he should do, did they see him on TV and what did they think, etc

      “We accomplished so much and we had a great run.” A representative for Ivanka Trump declined to comment.

      I really, really hope she fades into obscurity after having had to pay some massive fines for tax fraud

    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      Two thoughts:

      1. Rothkopf forgot that the orange moron golfed for over an entire fucking year of his 4-year term
      2. I think trumpov’s send-off is going to be more pathetic that even we BJers can imagine (and that’s saying something)

      Please, various law enforcement agencies, DAs, and whomever else can bring charges against every last one of these malicious motherfuckers: DO IT

    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      “If it wasn’t my job I would do it for free. It was absolutely my pleasure to crush a white nationalist insurrection,” he said. “And we’ll do it as many times as it takes.”

      [ Daniel Hodges – DC Police ]

      pic.twitter.com/XxzwGkwL12— Liam Stack (@liamstack) January 16, 2021

      +1

      “… all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

      (via Popehat)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    12. 12.

      They Call Me Blue

      Be honest. As bad you expected things to be back in November 2016, did you really think he would #+&$ things up as much as he has in four years?

      *I’ve posted here in frequently for years under the nym Kilgore Trout but in deference to whoever uses that on Twitter I’ll align myself with my Twitter profile as well.

    13. 13.

      NotMax

      Gotta rankle that as of noon on the 20th, Biden becomes (broadly speaking) the landlord of Dolt 45’s D.C. hotel.

      He wants a bang-up finale episode of what he views as a reality show. What he’s going to get in that time spot is the extended equivalent of this on the screen.

    14. 14.

      Jeffro

      Btw…weird that it took me this long to realize it…has anyone else noticed that the MyPillow guy is just about a dead ringer for Fred Trumpov?

    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      @They Call Me Blue:As bad you expected things to be back in November 2016, did you really think he would #+&$ things up as much as he has in four years?

      Did not expect 400K Americans dead from a global pandemic, no.

      Fully expected the economy would be fucked up in some way from ridiculous tax giveaways to the wealthy, yes.

      Did not expect a Capitol (and now, 50-state capitol) insurrection, no.

      Fully expected he would find ways to leave us more divided than ever, yes.

    17. 17.

      Wapiti

      My daydream for January 20th: after a late start, Donald “Worse than Nixon” Trump is somewhere over South Carolina at 12 noon. The plane makes an emergency landing in Atlanta Hartsfield, setting out the former President and his picked Secret Service Team, with well wishes in finding transportation for the remainder of their planned travel…

      They are joined at Mar-a-Lago by the disgraced Supervisor John “Mad Shitter” Smith who as been added to Trump’s detail.

    18. 18.

      Emma from FL

      Am I the only one that might have a nervous breakdown the moment that damn plane takes off? It’s like we’re safe, finally, Holy Mother, his damn mini-paws are off all the levers, buttons, and ropes. Buffy blew up the Hellmouth. Jack Harkness closed off the Rift. The Doctor crushed the Daleks inside the Void. Choose your favorite superhero ending.

    20. 20.

      retiredeng

      @Jeffro: This is the last straw with Republican’s disdain for America. No “coming back together”. They need to pay dearly for this fool and his enablers.

    21. 21.

      Steeplejack

      For the night owls: The Third Man (1949) coming up on TCM at 12:15 EST. Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten and Alida Valli in postwar Vienna. Directed by Carol Reed and written by Graham Greene.

    25. 25.

      ruemara

      Well, someone noticed the Lincoln bust being spirited out the door of the White House, so I’d check ebay in a week for official White House souvenirs. I hate this man and everyone connected to him plus his base in a level of cold detachment that’s dangerous.

       

      @Steeplejack:

      Had to watch that for film crit class. I liked it but that bouzouki music…

    26. 26.

      DCA

      Note that since Monday is a federal holiday, and so is Wednesday (in DC) any agency that wants to stall anything last-minute has to only contend with eight hours of saying “no, Mr Trump Appointee, we can’t get that done today”. I wouldn’t be surprised by a lot of sick days on Tuesday.

    28. 28.

      danielx

      I’m also giving Trump a major send-off, I’m just not sure I can build the catapult fast enough. https://t.co/7jiTTcHs9a
      — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) January 15, 2021

      would he settle for me launching water balloons filled with cat piss at him as he’s wheeled out of town in a garbage can https://t.co/QtqNmum4ri
      — kilgore trout, brad r’s brother (@KT_So_It_Goes) January 15, 2021

      Hard to decide, but I like the trebuchet idea. Wonder if they could compromise – put him in a garbage can filled with cat piss, and then launch the garbage can?

      ETA: oops

    31. 31.

      MomSense

      I don’t care anymore. Let him have his fucking send off.  It’s all so pathetic.  I just want the motherfucker to hang for what he’s done and all the lives he’s destroyed.

    32. 32.

      sab

      @Quinerly: That was odd. Trump people have such a short tenure. Who would take their stuffed pheasant to work in a job where you know you will be fired within months?

    36. 36.

      burnspbesq

      One imagines that Dominion’s defamation complaint against Trump has already been drafted and is sitting on an air-gapped server at Clare Locke.

    37. 37.

      JoyceH

      @MomSense: Oh, me too! In fact, I want him to have the biggest, glitziest, brassiest send off possible – just to rub it in. Last Marine Band, asshole! Last military flight, last salute, absolutely last moment anyone is forced to pretend you’re Somebody.

    38. 38.

      Feathers

      For the The Third Man fans, my grandfather was stationed in Vienna after WWII. Watched the movie with my mother, she was 8 or so when the movie was made. What is crazy is that she talks about “Oh my friend Susy lived in a house just like that. I’d go to her house after school, stay for dinner, and then go home on the trolly car by myself.” She was kind of amused at how dark and forbidding things were at night in the movie, when she remembered roaming everywhere on her own or with school chums.

      Different world. Or maybe people could just tell that she was the daughter of a Major in the American Army. (Unsure of capitalization there.)

    45. 45.

      Punchy

      5 days until the national debt explodes and becomes immediately untenable.  Also, 5 days before Dems cause nearly 400K innocent American deaths from a virus they’ve downplayed and ignored for months.

    46. 46.

      Feathers

      @dmsilev: They are closing all of the VA to DC bridges from Tuesday to Thursday. You will only be able to cross the Potomac via the Beltway. That is some serious shit. I’m sure others have already posted this, but as someone who grew up in Virginia and could see the Washington Monument from my bedroom window, this has me really freaked out. Was there something special to cause them to do this? Or was it just to really get locals to not go to DC and fuck with anyone else planning to drive.

      I did kind of laugh at someone on the Twitters saying that it was suspicious that we hadn’t seen any security camera footage. One response was that the FBI has a backlog of geo-tagged social media video posts to work through. I had to laugh. I’ve only been reading what people have been clipping, but the FBI seem to be having fun with the charging documents, which bodes well for the investigation. By having fun, I mean not hiding what kind of fools they are dealing with. The video above really shows that, too. Thanks for posting.

      ETA: Oops, the video I’m talking about was TaMara’s downstairs. Your stuff was also great, Anne!

    50. 50.

      kindness

      McConnell got his judges.  The wealthy got a whopping tax cut.  Other than that Trump only broke stuff.  He didn’t build anything but chaos.

    52. 52.

      Another Scott

      @DCA: The District and surrounding areas are serious about wanting people to stay away.

      Four major bridges between #Virginia and downtown Washington, #DC will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 6 am EST on [Tues] Jan. 19 to 6 am on [Thurs] Jan. 21, announces @GovernorVA.

      — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 15, 2021

      (Emphasis added.)

      ( Theodore Roosevelt Bridge, Arlington Memorial Bridge, I-395 Bridge and the 14th Street Bridge are all major commuter routes. )

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    54. 54.

      dww44

      @kindness: I’ve never kenned to how so many Trump supporters, business types usually, even on CNBC, talked about all Trump’s accomplishments.  Other than the judges and the tax cuts, what pleased them?  Oh, I guess it was the gutting of so many regulations, probably lots we don’t even know about.  Surely they weren’t pleased with the cruel immigration policies.

      I do hope that the Biden Administration will be transparent about that as well.

    57. 57.

      danielx

      I was watching the Götterdämmerung scene from The Bunker last evening. The one all the Youtube Hitler parodies are based upon in which Hitler is informed all is lost and goes into a frothing rage and declares he has been betrayed by everyone, even the SS. This is starting to have a distinctly similar feel….

      Pence. Kushner. McEnany. Ingraham. Even Giuliani… Here Are All People Trump Now Reportedly Feels Have Betrayed Him https://t.co/gYVRKrAckH

      — Jacqueline (@jptrib1) January 14, 2021

    58. 58.

      mrmoshpotato

      Tonight | As he leaves office, Trump owes hundreds of millions to a bank that doesn’t want to do business with him. @davidenrich tells @caroloffcbc “He’s going to need to find money…and I frankly don’t know where he’s going to get it.”

      Did the Soviet shitpile mobster conman grift enough from this racist, fascist, shitpile supporters to cover these loans from the Russian mob?

