Friday Evening Open Thread: The NRA Tries A Strategic Retreat

Friday Evening Open Thread: The NRA Tries A Strategic Retreat

22 Comments

C.R.E.A.M.

Per the AP:

The National Rifle Association announced Friday it has filed for bankruptcy protection and will seek to incorporate the nation’s most politically influential gun-rights group in Texas instead of New York.

The announcement made on the NRA’s website comes months after New York’s attorney general sued the organization over claims that top executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures.

The coronavirus pandemic has also upended the NRA, which last year laid off dozens of employees, canceled its national convention and scuttled fundraising. The NRA’s bankruptcy filing listed between $100 million and $500 million in assets and between $100 million and $500 million in liabilities. Still, the NRA claimed in announcing the move that the organization was “in its strongest financial condition in years.”

The NRA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court in Dallas and said it planned to incorporate in Texas, where records show it formed a limited liability corporation, Sea Girt LLC, in November 2020. Sea Girt LLC made a separate bankruptcy filing Friday, listing fewer than $100,000 in liabilities.

“The move will enable long-term, sustainable growth and ensure the NRA’s continued success as the nation’s leading advocate for constitutional freedom – free from the toxic political environment of New York,” the NRA said in a statement…

MAH FREEDUMBS!!1!! He’s not even bothering to pretend it’s about gunsports any more…

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott quickly welcomed the news, tweeting: “Welcome to Texas — a state that safeguards the 2nd Amendment.” The NRA said it has more than 400,000 members in Texas and plans to hold its annual convention in Houston later this year.

I believe most of the day-to-day corporate leadership still works out of the DC suburbs (spiritual home of all lobbyist organizations), so it’s mostly kabuki at this point anyways. Due sympathy to all decent Texans, still.

Speaking of weasel words, here’s a masterpiece of the genre:

We’ve been crippling the organization with our relentless greed for years, and hope to continue for years yet to come!

  Baud
  CaseyL
  David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  debbie
  dmsilev
  Geminid
  LurkerNoLonger
  Mike in NC
  p.a.
  Poe Larity
  RepubAnon
  Roger Moore
  Scout211
  Villago Delenda Est
  WaterGirl
  🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    22 Comments

    2. 2.

      debbie

      When NPR reported this, they included a clip of Leticia James questioning the veracity of the NRA’s claim of bankruptcy.

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      I read on the other thread that the NY AG has to approve the move of the organization to TX.  Fat chance!

      Boy, I hope that’s true.  please please please

    4. 4.

      RepubAnon

      Given that the NRA probably can’t dissolve to escape the New York Attorney General’s office investigating their misdeeds, things could get interesting

      If the bankruptcy court lets the NRA escape, it’ll be a path for all corrupt charities.

    8. 8.

      Scout211

      https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/01/statement.html

      Speaking of legal issues, Dominion’s lawyers are getting things done:

      We received a lengthy letter from Dominion’s defamation lawyers explaining why they believe that their client has been the victim of defamatory statements.  Having considered the full import of the letter, we have agreed to their request that we publish the following statement:

      American Thinker and contributors Andrea Widburg, R.D. Wedge, Brian Tomlinson, and Peggy Ryan have published pieces on http://www.AmericanThinker.com that falsely accuse US Dominion Inc., Dominion Voting Systems, Inc., and Dominion Voting Systems Corporation (collectively “Dominion”) of conspiring to steal the November 2020 election from Donald Trump. These pieces rely on discredited sources who have peddled debunked theories about Dominion’s supposed ties to Venezuela, fraud on Dominion’s machines that resulted in massive vote switching or weighted votes, and other claims falsely stating that there is credible evidence that Dominion acted fraudulently.

      These statements are completely false and have no basis in fact. Industry experts and public officials alike have confirmed that Dominion conducted itself appropriately and that there is simply no evidence to support these claims.

      It was wrong for us to publish these false statements. We apologize to Dominion for all of the harm this caused them and their employees. We also apologize to our readers for abandoning 9 journalistic principles and misrepresenting Dominion’s track record and its limited role in tabulating votes for the November 2020 election. We regret this grave error. 

    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      An NRA convention in Texas, among unmasked and uninhibited gun nuts – even one “later this year” when, presumably everyone will be vaccinated?  One can hope for any number of fatalities, from any number of causes.

    12. 12.

      Roger Moore

      free from the toxic political environment of New York

      IOW, in a jurisdiction with a suitably corrupt Attorney General.  If that’s the goal, it’s obvious why Texas is the go-to place.

    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211:

      We regret this grave error.  

      We regret that you are suing the shit out of us and we are hoping against hope that by posting the groveling letter that you so graciously supplied to us, that perhaps there will be something left of the burning pile of rubble that we expect we will be when you get done with us.

    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      I don’t think it was the pandemic that led to massive looting by the upper ranks and accompanying lawsuits. I mean, I suppose it’s possible that COVID-19 has a side effect of inducing a severe case of Conservative Griftosis, but I’m not aware of any documented evidence to that effect in the medical literature.

    16. 16.

      LurkerNoLonger

      Go and run off to crazy land, NRA, but not before you have every last dime sucked up by the state of NY. Fucking evil fucks.

    18. 18.

      Geminid

      I read that the NRA hit a turning point in the 1970s. Some leading members wanted to check the organization’s involvement in politics, and return it to the original mission of teaching marksmanship and firearms safety. They proposed moving the NRA headquarters to Colorado,away from DC. But Wayne LaPierre’s crowd won the power struggle, and the organization went downhill from there. There is a lot more money to be made in politics.

    20. 20.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Shorter: the election propaganda has developed not necessarily to American Thinker’s advantage

    22. 22.

      Poe Larity

      @Scout211: They also shut down comments:

      All of us who work here agree that the choice was binary: shut down the comments or shut down the site. Or to use an analogy, amputate the limb or watch the patient die. Looked at from that perspective, there really was no choice.

