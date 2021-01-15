The US now has over 9.3 million active cases, and rising. pic.twitter.com/NqwrrhoOs5 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 15, 2021





More than 40,000 people have died from #Covid19 in the United States in the first 14 days of 2021.

40,000 in 14 days.

That's more than double Canada's death toll for the entire pandemic to date. pic.twitter.com/DOvWnQMzHd — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 14, 2021

At the current rate, by the time the sun sets on Biden's Inauguration Day, about as many Americans will have died from COVID-19 as in all of World War II, military and civilian (419,000). — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 15, 2021

The US had +230,457 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 23.8 million. The 7-day moving average continued to come down from its latest peak to below 244,000 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/eNXZvp0J3m — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 15, 2021

The Trump WH, tonight, proposed cutting $4b in funding from a group trying to distribute COVID vaccines globally. https://t.co/1zZb0qvC6o — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 15, 2021

Alex Azar, the U.S. secretary of health and human services, acknowledged for the first time that a top CDC official was correct when she warned in February that the coronavirus might cause a severe disruption to American lives.https://t.co/SMiqXAiF2k — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 14, 2021

Trump manages to kill people on the way out due to pettiness. https://t.co/d8hgvysvMw — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 15, 2021

======

China COVID-19 cases surge to over 10-month high; travel discouraged https://t.co/TJHk0XyJL7 pic.twitter.com/dHYzMADNMj — Reuters (@Reuters) January 15, 2021

A city in northern China is building a 3,000-unit quarantine facility to deal with an anticipated overflow of patients as COVID-19 cases rise ahead of the Lunar New Year travel rush. https://t.co/A616rpPpZm — The Associated Press (@AP) January 15, 2021

India's Kumbh Mela festival, widely considered to be the world's largest human gathering, begins amid Covid concerns https://t.co/kp2HXXN06D — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 14, 2021

Japan's Hiroshima to conduct large-scale PCR tests to battle COVID-19 https://t.co/X0KH780vO0 pic.twitter.com/WihSpTHerM — Reuters (@Reuters) January 15, 2021

Caught off-guard by scant testing, Japan battered by COVID winter https://t.co/a8XTK6zzbA pic.twitter.com/9lY4KgUSQR — Reuters (@Reuters) January 15, 2021

Philippines extends travel ban, steps up safeguards over COVID-19 variant https://t.co/gDXALfSZ7Q pic.twitter.com/EtBCKtZ9Ip — Reuters (@Reuters) January 15, 2021

Russia confirmed 24,715 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total caseload to 3,520,531https://t.co/gMzh2LT6IC — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 15, 2021

French prime minister announces tighter curfew and new travel restrictions, amid "worrying" Covid infection rates https://t.co/plkqCGTfIo — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 14, 2021

Almost half of all Covid cases in Ireland reported in last two weeks https://t.co/fEBGmZhVDE — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 14, 2021

Manaus is a big city in Brazil. In May, Covid ripped through the city resulting in one of the highest infection rates in the world If "natural herd immunity" was going to happen anywhere,it would be there Manaus is now in a second wave which has caused more deaths than in May https://t.co/d9BZTTjXLH — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) January 14, 2021

The Amazon rainforest's biggest city has watched as its stock of oxygen tanks for COVID-19 patients dwindled. The situation has turned desperate, and more than 200 patients will be airlifted to hospitals in other Brazilian states.https://t.co/3pKQAr9cZK — The Associated Press (@AP) January 14, 2021

======

Study from Israel finds rapid vax effect: After 14d from first shot, infection rates fell 33% among 200K 60+ year-olds vaccinated vs 200K not. Of 1.7M vaccinated, just 1,127, or 0.06%, reported side effects, such as weakness, headaches, dizziness, fever, or site pain/swelling. https://t.co/gVTaQtrydK — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) January 15, 2021

We're at such a critical stage with #Covid19. Everyone is tired & wants to go back to pre-Covid life. But that's not an option right now. The new, more transmissible variants will take us to a fresh circle of hell if we don't fight back. By @DrewQJoseph. https://t.co/yJHa22QCb3 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 14, 2021

Population density and emerging coronavirus variants will determine how soon regions can resume normal life https://t.co/EZ3naNJiBd via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 14, 2021

Metformin, a widely prescribed diabetes drug that costs only pennies per dose, appears to reduce the risk of death for patients with COVID19 and type 2 diabetes https://t.co/5islVpuLsV via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 14, 2021

Microsoft, Oracle and Salesforce join a push for digital vaccination credentials https://t.co/PQGbAVUD9V — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 15, 2021

How worried should we be about the different Covid variants? https://t.co/HqPNh08I5X — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 15, 2021

Thread:

While we can't rule out a laboratory origin for the COVID-19 pandemic, the evidence to date suggests zoonotic emergence. Objective investigations have been derailed by politics and conspiracy theories. I wrote this perspective piece in @NatureMedicine.https://t.co/YyeWDKSB3y — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) January 14, 2021

======

The coronavirus vaccines have been rolled out unevenly across the U.S., but some states in the Deep South have had particularly dismal inoculation rates. https://t.co/o6v1mv3Dns — The Associated Press (@AP) January 15, 2021

Governors across the U.S. are increasingly turning to the National Guard to help distribute coronavirus vaccines more quickly. At least 16 states and territories are using Guard members to give shots, while others are using them for logistical tasks.https://t.co/cjpdOjdzqB — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 15, 2021

The rapid expansion of COVID-19 vaccinations to senior citizens across the U.S. has led to bottlenecks, system crashes and hard feelings in many states because of overwhelming demand for the shots. https://t.co/hFqMvvrAyg — The Associated Press (@AP) January 14, 2021

California just made it easier for people to get vaccinated. For many, it feels harder than ever https://t.co/ZJfEOGuONQ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 15, 2021