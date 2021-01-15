Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cold, gray, predawn, squishable morning thread

Cold, gray, predawn, squishable morning thread

If you missed Biden’s speech last night, do yourself a favor and watch it when you have a moment:

The mister and I, cynical and jaded as we are, nearly wept with relief at hearing a normal elected official discuss national policy in a sane and coherent manner. It kind of felt like this:

To continue the Shawshank Redemption theme, enduring the Trump era has been like “crawling through five hundred yards of shit smelling foulness I can’t even imagine,” but the end is in sight. This time next week, we might no longer be seized with dread at each news alert on our phones or reflexively cringe when the President of the United States speaks. Hope.

Open thread.

PS: Media folks are speculating about whether or not Trump will leave a letter in the Resolute Desk for Biden. Allegedly there have been discussions in the West Wing about it. I hope not because, even if composed entirely in words with no illustrations, Trump’s note would be the equivalent of a crude crayon drawing of male genitalia.

But the speculation got me thinking about the note President Obama left for Trump, which included this:

[W]e are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions – like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties – that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it’s up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.

Just like the rest of us, Obama saw the train wreck coming.

      Biden just keeps growing on me.  His speeches keep getting better and his gravitas keeps growing.  I think we really lucked out here.

