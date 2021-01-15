Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Actual policy again

The incoming Biden administration released a very big blue-print for COVID disaster relief, vaccination and testing last night.  The package also contained significant policy proposals to lower the net premiums paid by some Americans for health insurance and also to reduce transitions of coverage:

 


 

COBRA subsidies were used in 2009-2010. I had one when I was out of work. COBRA was still unaffordable. COBRA is good to reduce transitions of care, learning costs and out of pocket resets. It also tends to be very expensive for everyone involved with notable administrative burden on both the recipient and the group manager. In the context where we expect jobs to rapidly come back as we envision COVID-19 as a global, slow moving hurricane instead of a massive burst of exogenous creative destruction, COBRA keeps people tied to their former and plausibly future employer and reduces transaction and transition costs. If we think that the pre-COVID jobs won’t come back and new businesses will need to form first to absorb the currently unemployed and underemployed people in the workforce, then making the ACA more attractive makes a lot more sense.

8.5% of income for a standard silver plan is a lot of premium for a modest plan. It is also a boon to families making over 300% FPL. Families that make over 400% FPL would be newly exposed to a lot of low to no premium bronze plans and these families are likely to have either the assets or the access to non-onerous credit to make a high deductible plan design a reasonable-ish choice. Senator Cassidy’s friend from Louisiana would be prime beneficiaries of this policy:

They work so much they don’t get a subsidy. There is a fellow back home with a special-needs child. He’s paid over $40,000 a year for his premiums…
This year, he said, his premium for a Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Max plan is $2,654 a month, for a yearly total of $31,848. His deductible is $3,300. Under the law, the out-of-pocket maximum for 2017 is $14,300 for a family plan, so the family would easily hit that with the cost of medicine. So, that’s a total of almost $46,150.

Capping benchmark premiums to 8.5% will mostly make the ACA more attractive to upper income families. It won’t help low income families who make up the majority of currently uninsured and underinsured. Improvement in risk adjustment methods to boost silver benchmarks over gold is needed. Lubrication for the squeaky points of incidental and deliberate administrative friction is needed. Reducing choice confusion is needed. Reducing out of pocket spending for common care is needed. Lots of things are needed to make the ACA as useful and practical as possible.

But last night, we started to engage in an actual policy process again.

    1. 1.

      Emperor Lew

      Back in 2009 I was laid-off. That COBRA subsidy was a (metaphorical, no heath crises popped up while I was out of work) life saver for my family. I’ve voted “D” ever since and am glad the wheels are turning for other people to get the same help!

    3. 3.

      debbie

      COBRA was a real life saver back when I was laid off in 1994. The second year of COBRA, however, led me to 15 years of being uninsured.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      This is part of the emergency package. I’d imagine there will be a separate push for comprehensive ACA improvements at some point.

      The other nice thing about the GA wins is that, if the oral arguments were not indicative and the Supreme Court does invalidate the ACA, we have it in our power to restore it.

    5. 5.

      Ohio Mom

      Different topic:

      Did I read somewhere recently that people using the Medicaid part of the ACA will have their estates subject to payback?

      What a PR disaster in the making, especially for people who will only be using this option for a short period — for their heirs to find out decades later that they are on the hook. Lots of people will be feeling taken advantage of, that they were baited and switched.

      (As a disabled person, Ohio Son has Medicaid, and dealing with the payback provision was included in our family’s estate planning — which was more complicated than that of a family with all typical members.)

    6. 6.

      Punchy

      Capping benchmark premiums to 8.5% will mostly make the ACA more attractive to upper income families.

      This makes no practical sense, in my experience.  “Upper income families” are those with well-paying jobs.  Well-paying jobs are–almost universally–jobs with benefits, so not those needing to enroll in ACA.  Other than maybe a few high-paid self-employers (musicians, artists), who makes north of $100K/yr but doesn’t have employer-based insurance?

    7. 7.

      taumaturgo

      Cosmetics patches to a disfigured, retrograde construct. Cobra is a money bomb for the insurers, beyond the exorbitant premium, there is an insulting tax called a deductible. The Democrats must stand for the patients, not the health care cartel members, and this tinkering around the edges is more of the same.

    8. 8.

      jonas

      @Punchy: Lots of small business owners and freelancers fall into that category. If you own, say, a small contracting firm and clear a 100-200k a year, your options for affordable health insurance — in a risky job category — are pretty slim.

    9. 9.

      David Anderson

      @taumaturgo: Okay, go find 60 votes in the Senate, 218 in the House, a friendly president and 5 votes on the Supreme Court to get a radical reform.

      I’ll stick to improvements versus pissing into the wind for perfection… but that is just me.

    10. 10.

      Bob Hertz

      Thanks for an excellent article.

      I am amazed at some insurance premiums. A respectable company can charge $31,000+ per year for a family plan with a $3,000 deductible.

      On this basis, the insurer would collect $3.1 million from 100 insured families. One must assume that most of the $3.1 million will be paid out in claims.

      Obviously this is a very sick group of families. And that is exactly what happens as the ACA becomes more and more of a high-risk pool.

      That is not the end of the world, if high-risk insurance buyers are subsidized. The proposed expansion of ACA  subsidies beyond 400% of poverty is long overdue.

    12. 12.

      Gin & Tonic

      Kinda OT, but this is a good place to ask, since this blog has a lot of – ahem – older citizens: what do people do for dental coverage once they’re on Medicare and no longer on an employer plan that includes dental?

    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      Oh, and speaking about “wouldn’t it be nice to have competent and honest people running the government again?”,

      Vaccine reserve was already exhausted when Trump administration vowed to release it, dashing hopes of expanded access

      When Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced this week that the federal government would begin releasing coronavirus vaccine doses held in reserve for second shots, no such reserve existed, according to state and federal officials briefed on distribution plans. The Trump administration had already begun shipping out what was available beginning at the end of December, taking second doses directly off the manufacturing line.

      Now, health officials across the country who had anticipated their extremely limited vaccine supply as much as doubling beginning next week are confronting the reality that their allocations will not immediately increase, dashing hopes of dramatically expanding eligibility for millions of elderly people and those with high-risk medical conditions. Health officials in some cities and states were informed in recent days about the reality of the situation, while others are still in the dark.

      Because both of the vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States are two-dose regimens, the Trump administration’s initial policy was to hold back second doses to protect against the possibility of manufacturing disruptions. But that approach shifted in recent weeks, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter. The result is that next week’s allocations will remain flat.

    18. 18.

      taumaturgo

      @David Anderson: Okay, go find 60 votes in the Senate, 218 in the House, a friendly president and 5 votes on the Supreme Court to get a radical reform.

      Correct me if I’m wrong, Obamacare became law with 51 votes. Today, conservative Democrats, those who fatten their bank accounts with money from the cartel, are busy blocking a M4A bill from coming up for a vote in the House. None of them wish to be honest on the record opposing what an overwhelming number of Americans from both parties want. Ask for little and that’s what you’ll receive pretentious, dubious reforms.

    20. 20.

      Baud

      @taumaturgo: You are wrong.  Obamacare is two bills.  The first bill got 60 votes during the 90 days when the Dems had 60 Senators.  The follow-up law was passed through reconciliation with less than 60 votes, but I think more than 51.

    21. 21.

      JanieM

      @debbie: I think it is sometimes, but not always…? I haven’t paid much attention to Advantage plans because I knew from the start that I wanted to go the Medigap route.

    22. 22.

      stinger

      @L85NJGT: Yes, when my 94-year-old mother died, we had to prove to the state that she’d left no estate at all; otherwise, we’d have had to pay back her Medicaid expenses out of our “inheritance”.

    23. 23.

      Gin & Tonic

      @debbie: There’s a lot of different Medicare supplement plans. I don’t need a regular one, since my medical supplementary needs will continue to be covered by my soon-to-be former employer (paid out of my pension.)

    24. 24.

      dmsilev

      @taumaturgo: The original ACA bill passed the Senate with 60 votes. That’s why things like a public option had to be dropped; the 60 votes included Joe Lieberman and Ben Nelson and so on and so forth. After Ted Kennedy died and Scott Brown won the special election, the Democrats were down to 59 votes and weren’t able to pass a “fix the small technical glitches” update that would normally happen as part of the House-Senate reconciliation process.

    25. 25.

      David Anderson

      @taumaturgo: the main part of the law passed with a 60 vote threshold in the Senate with money changes passing in a 51 vote threshold reconciliation side-car.

      Doing a full reconstruction of 18% of the US economy won’t fit in as a 51 vote threshold under current rules.

      Now if there are 51 votes to blow up the filibuster, the opportunity space gets a whole lot bigger but I don’t think there are 51 votes for that for health finance bills.

