218-51/60-1-5

Just a reminder.

The minimum winning coalition for long term legislative change in the United States is:

  • 218 votes in the House
  • 51 or 60 votes in the Senate depending on what rule set a bill is being advanced under
  • 1 signature at the White House
  • 5 votes on the Supreme Court.

218-51-1-5 is the minimum coalition that can pass and sustain legislative change in the United States.

These are the realities that define possibility spaces.  Democrats will have significant power in ten days.  There will be a liberal friendly signer in the White House.  There will be liberals controlling both the Senate and House floor calendars.  These are real powers.  However the power of a majority is partially a function of how many votes a faction can afford to lose.  In 2009, Senator Majority Leader Reid had no spare votes in his back pocket.  In 2021, Senate Majority Leader Schumer would also have no spare votes in his back pocket.  His working majority is contingent on perfect health of both his caucus and no travel disruptions.  In 2009, Speaker Pelosi could afford to lose dozens of votes.  In 2021, she can afford to lose four or five votes.

5 is going to be the biggest challenge compared to 2009-2019.

Keep 215-51-1-5 in mind on what is actually possible.

    2. 2.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      I think it’s insane to think anything substantial has changed legislatively just because we deposed President Shitbag. Best to keep expectations low.

    3. 3.

      Kent

      As a former Fed involved with both writing legislation (I worked on 3 separate fisheries and marine mammal protection statutes) and endless work writing implementing regulations, I would also make the following point:

      The Federal government and executive branch already have tremendous statutory and regulatory power that has simply been allowed to atrophy, or has been deliberately and maliciously vandalized. There are enormous swaths of progressive outcomes that can be achieved by simply dusting off and using the executive power that already exists. Not every problem requires a spanking new law from Congress to address.

      Think of the Executive Branch as a a very ornate old mansion with all kinds of gables and annexes and such. The kitchen might still have avocado colored appliances, formica countertops, and linoleum floors. And you might wish for a complete remodel with lots of new stainless appliances and granite and center islands and such. But with the right chefs, the old girl can still cook up a storm, even if it is on a 1970s avocado colored electric range with beat up old cookware.

      What the Trump Administration has done for the past 4 years is put drunken malicious frat boys into every room in the house, and they have been busy spraying graffiti everywhere, ripping up the carpets, taking shits in the corner and smearing it on the walls, and every other malicious thing they can think of. But the old girl still has good bones. And with a lot of elbow grease and hard work, the Biden folks can bring her back to life and back to effective operation without having to go to Congress to ask for a brand new wing be added on.  That is why it is crucial for Biden to bring in experienced hands who can hit the ground running and know how to use the tools that already exist.

      Obama had a GOP congress for the last 6 of his 8 years in office but still did a lot of good. They were not bad years. Progress was made. Just because we don’t have 218/60/1/5 doesn’t mean the Biden Administration can’t make tremendous progress in nearly every area of policy with the tools it already has at its disposal.

    7. 7.

      gvg

      I believe we have at least 3 currently down with covid positive tests one in the hospital. 2 not sworn in yet. Democrats are said to be allowing some kind of proxy voting though because of the virus the the GOP wasn’t until the certification…so I am not sure how that changes things going forward, perhaps permanently in the modern age,

    9. 9.

      Roger Moore

      One thing the Democrats should definitely be doing behind the scenes is trying to pry any persuadable Republican out of their caucus.  I don’t know what the chances of success are, but life would definitely be easier with an extra vote in the Senate or a couple of extra votes in the House.

    10. 10.

      Kent

      To expand on my previous point above.  Even if we did have 218/60/1/5 there is only so much watershed legislation that one Congress can do.  Two or maybe three major pieces of legislation are about all that is reasonable to expect even when we hold all the levers of power:  Immigration, Criminal Justice Reform, Health Care, Taxes, Climate Change, Transportation, Education.  Pick your top two because that is realistically all you are going to get.

      It doesn’t mean you don’t make progress in all those other areas.  Obama did (DACA, Clean Power Plan, Paris Accord, etc.)  It just means that a lot of the work of the Biden Administration, even under the best of circumstances, is going to largely involve using the tools that already exist.

    12. 12.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Kent:

      and they have been busy spraying graffiti everywhere, ripping up the carpets, taking shits in the corner and smearing it on the walls

      literally, as it turns out.

    13. 13.

      wvng

      I would say more like 218-60-1-5 until we have a majority willing to end the filibuster, which we do NOT have right now. Without that, we know how a republican minority obstructs, because we saw them do it in the Obama years.  We also know from the Obama years that the mathematical truth that Dems can only get a Senate majority by running conservatives in red states, and winning seats, which gives those conservatives enormous power to limit what can be done. I vividly remember Senator Nelson (D-NE) going on Maddow’s show in 2009 saying he would not support a stimulus larger than $800 billion. She pressed him on why he was set on that number, and he basically said “just because.”  She kept pressing, he got huffy, and never returned to her show.  But he had that leverage.

       

      But thanks for this. I go a lot of crap for saying something similar on Facebook last week (no magical wish ponies).

