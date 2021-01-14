Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When I'm Finished, Bring The Yellow Tape

When I’m Finished, Bring The Yellow Tape

by

domestic terrorists 

Melissa, @LiteraryMouse on Twitter, has tracked Trumpers online for a while and attended the “march” on January 6 to document the riot as it happened. Her account…well just read the whole thing. I wish I had the skills to re-post the entire thread as a blog post but I don’t (I think you need a WP plugin called Jetpack). So click through and read it. The accounting for January 6 has to go deep and spare no one.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • citizen dave (aka mad citizen)
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Just Chuck
  • Kattails
  • Keithly
  • Miss Bianca
  • rikyrah
  • Tim F
  • trnc
  • Urza
  • Woodrow/asim

    3. 3.

      Jerzy Russian

      Also, it would be nice to have a way that is not Twitter to get information like this out.  Perhaps someone can hire a bunch of people like Melissa, collect their reports, and put them in a form that can be distributed on a daily basis.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Miss Bianca:

      That lady is a lot braver than I would have been.

       

      Over the years I have noticed that there are many people a lot braver than I am.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trnc

      Believing in conspiracy theories forces you to accept logic gaps, which likely led to the coup plotters not being able to spot the gaping holes in their plans to get Trump certified as the winner.

      The gaping holes in logic clearly ain’t limited to the coup planning.

      I appreciate that she did this, but I don’t see any indication she notified the FBI of what she was seeing online. Maybe the Folger letter should have done it, but that seems like the kind of thing they could see from crackpots every day. Side note: knock a day or two off the prison sentences for their desire to spare the Folger Library.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      rikyrah

      Big media failed to warn the nation about Boebert because she was running in a sleepy mountain district. Colorado media failed to unearth public records about her husband’s past. More coverage means more people might have paid more intention to this red race in a blue state.— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 14, 2021

      Reply
    10. 10.

      rikyrah

      Is it any surprise that someone who broke the law in Colorado would break the law in DC? That someone charged with resisting arrest is fighting with Capitol police over screening? That someone who espoused support for QAnon would support – and maybe even abet – the Capitol riot?— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 14, 2021

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Woodrow/asim

      [EDITED] Just saw Chuck noted Thread Reader. I am a Premium user and am creating a PDF, if you want it I can provide once it’s done (no idea on timeline)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for the pointer.  Her reporting makes sense to me.

      There have to be thorough investigations, truthful reporting, and consequences.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Urza

      We need laws to hold stochastic terrorists liable.  It would have a nice side effect of nearly shutting down Fox and hate radio.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Woodrow/asim

      @Tim F: I didn’t see the first one until I posted, and just edited my comment to say this: I am a Premium user and can provide the PDF once it’s done — no idea when.

      Let me know if interested.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Just Chuck

      @Tim F: I figured there were limitations.  Link in a comment works fine I guess.  And actually this kind of blow-by-blow commentary isn’t too bad in twitter format: it’s those long-form essays with “1/762” in reverse  order and interspersed replies that drive me nuts I don’t bother to read.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kattails

      @rikyrah: I’d seen this image last night but couldn’t find it again to post until now.  It was linked to an interview with Mikie Sherrill about her army training and the red flags of seeing tours being given of the Capitol on the 5th.  So here is our girl Boebert standing with a tour group. She needs to be removed, locked up and questioned, her email checked, her phone records checked; like right now.

      People are discounting her–I’m not going to. Not because she’s smart, but because she’s dumb enough and has this “I’m an outlaw, so cool!” Which makes her ripe for being a useful tool of others.

      Reply

