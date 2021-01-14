Melissa, @LiteraryMouse on Twitter, has tracked Trumpers online for a while and attended the “march” on January 6 to document the riot as it happened. Her account…well just read the whole thing. I wish I had the skills to re-post the entire thread as a blog post but I don’t (I think you need a WP plugin called Jetpack). So click through and read it. The accounting for January 6 has to go deep and spare no one.

In regards to the #CapitolCoup, I’m in a unique position. I monitored forums ahead of time and then was present for the coup itself.

These are my observations based on what I saw and the evidence that’s been collected so far. I reserve the right to adjust my analysis as needed.

— Melissa (she/her) (@LiteraryMouse) January 9, 2021