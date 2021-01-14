A beautiful sight: moving boxes arrive at the White House. (Via @erinscottphoto) pic.twitter.com/DkpmSt2zvC — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) January 14, 2021





I don't know how to unite the country, but I do know how to start. With a question: "who won the election?" Anyone who does not say Joe Biden is un-unitable— either perpetrator or victim in what students of propaganda call the big lie. Against that is the only unity within reach. — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) January 14, 2021

This is the first time in U.S. history that a party's caucus has been unanimous in voting to impeach the president. Democrats went 222-0 today. It didn't happen in 1868, in 1998, or in 2019. — Taniel (@Taniel) January 13, 2021

"Impeachment of Donald Trump" now has a disambiguation page on Wikipedia pic.twitter.com/8PWnvM2AKY — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 13, 2021

We should prohibit George Washington from holding federal office again tbh. The circumstances in which he could even do that seem bad https://t.co/Cj8YZwd5Z6 — counterfactual (@counterfax) January 14, 2021

Part of what is so jaw-dropping about this is the two things are linked! They are almost the same thing! His view of the world is so narrow! https://t.co/U9i9RcBOJS — ProofOfBurden (@ProofofBurden) January 13, 2021

everyone always attributes democratic behavior to chaos and republican behavior to a plan but this really looks like a party in its death throes https://t.co/AErmL1pIfa — fully embedded ducklo (@Theophite) January 14, 2021

Self care is not watching Trump's post-impeachment speech. Time for some self-destructive behaviorhttps://t.co/wjszn2UT4n — ProofOfBurden (@ProofofBurden) January 14, 2021



In a monotone: If you do things I told you, you are hurting me because I am facing consequences for once — ProofOfBurden (@ProofofBurden) January 14, 2021

This video suggests his staff fears he’s in jeopardy, and likely fears there will be a massacre in the next week and he will be tagged with it. You don’t de-radicalize people in five minutes if you’ve spent five years radicalizing them. — LightlyThreatenHat (@Popehat) January 14, 2021