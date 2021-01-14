A beautiful sight: moving boxes arrive at the White House. (Via @erinscottphoto) pic.twitter.com/DkpmSt2zvC
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) January 14, 2021
I don't know how to unite the country, but I do know how to start. With a question: "who won the election?" Anyone who does not say Joe Biden is un-unitable— either perpetrator or victim in what students of propaganda call the big lie. Against that is the only unity within reach.
— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) January 14, 2021
This is the first time in U.S. history that a party's caucus has been unanimous in voting to impeach the president.
Democrats went 222-0 today.
It didn't happen in 1868, in 1998, or in 2019.
— Taniel (@Taniel) January 13, 2021
"Impeachment of Donald Trump" now has a disambiguation page on Wikipedia pic.twitter.com/8PWnvM2AKY
— Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 13, 2021
We should prohibit George Washington from holding federal office again tbh. The circumstances in which he could even do that seem bad https://t.co/Cj8YZwd5Z6
— counterfactual (@counterfax) January 14, 2021
Part of what is so jaw-dropping about this is the two things are linked! They are almost the same thing! His view of the world is so narrow! https://t.co/U9i9RcBOJS
— ProofOfBurden (@ProofofBurden) January 13, 2021
everyone always attributes democratic behavior to chaos and republican behavior to a plan but this really looks like a party in its death throes https://t.co/AErmL1pIfa
— fully embedded ducklo (@Theophite) January 14, 2021
Theatre reviews:
Self care is not watching Trump's post-impeachment speech. Time for some self-destructive behaviorhttps://t.co/wjszn2UT4n
— ProofOfBurden (@ProofofBurden) January 14, 2021
Mom made me say this, or else I’d be grounded for Homecoming Week.
In a monotone: If you do things I told you, you are hurting me because I am facing consequences for once
— ProofOfBurden (@ProofofBurden) January 14, 2021
This video suggests his staff fears he’s in jeopardy, and likely fears there will be a massacre in the next week and he will be tagged with it.
You don’t de-radicalize people in five minutes if you’ve spent five years radicalizing them.
— LightlyThreatenHat (@Popehat) January 14, 2021
Trump is going to betray each and every one of the lunatics and thugs and lowlifes who have supported him and it’s going to be like grinding up pure joy and snorting it off of Aphrodite’s ass
— LightlyThreatenHat (@Popehat) January 14, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings