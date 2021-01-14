Rudy Giuliani thinks Game of Thrones was a "famous documentary about fictitious medieval England"https://t.co/JlrYfczNRJ pic.twitter.com/NzKhEvLvlJ
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 14, 2021
In the spirit of reconciliation, Joe Biden should invite every GOP leader to a lavish feast in his mead-hall after the inauguration.
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) January 14, 2021
A timeline, of sorts:
Trump has instructed aides not to pay Giuliani’s legal fees and the president did not appreciate a demand from Giuliani for $20,000 a day in fees, per ?@PhilipRucker? ?@jdawsey1? ?@AshleyRParker? https://t.co/3BOtWJuifY
— David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) January 14, 2021
in total fairness to rudy giuliani, try to imagine the president hearing *good* legal advice
— kilgore trout, brad r’s brother (@KT_So_It_Goes) January 14, 2021
Per @maggieNYT, "White House officials have started blocking Mr. Giuliani’s calls to the president" https://t.co/29nTJplLrm
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 14, 2021
Life without Trump twitter. https://t.co/xZYCpIgBxh
— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) January 14, 2021
Folks around Trump, who has few lawyers eager to defend him right now, are trying to walk back reports of Trump being angry at Giuliani.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 14, 2021
Oh, look, Steve Bannon’s back on board the SSTrumptanic!
Just listened to a wild podcast exchange between Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani.
Rudy is spinning the Antifa-did-this 🤯. And Bannon is like, “Rudy. Rudy. Rudy. OK. OK. Fine. Fine.”
Bannon: “I don’t mind being shut down for my craziness. I’m not gonna be shut down for yours.”
— Alexander Panetta (@Alex_Panetta) January 14, 2021
This week, top aides met w/ Trump to discuss options going forward.Among them-what a potential resignation would look like.POTUS asked q’s about it,but ultimately said it was a nonstarter, in part b/c he doesn't trust Pence to pardon him, sources tell me @CeciliaVega & @Santucci
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) January 14, 2021
What year of the week is this?
— Seth Masket (@smotus) January 14, 2021
