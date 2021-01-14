Rudy Giuliani thinks Game of Thrones was a "famous documentary about fictitious medieval England" https://t.co/JlrYfczNRJ pic.twitter.com/NzKhEvLvlJ

In the spirit of reconciliation, Joe Biden should invite every GOP leader to a lavish feast in his mead-hall after the inauguration.

A timeline, of sorts:

Trump has instructed aides not to pay Giuliani’s legal fees and the president did not appreciate a demand from Giuliani for $20,000 a day in fees, per ? @PhilipRucker ? ? @jdawsey1 ? ? @AshleyRParker ? https://t.co/3BOtWJuifY

in total fairness to rudy giuliani, try to imagine the president hearing *good* legal advice

Per @maggieNYT , "White House officials have started blocking Mr. Giuliani’s calls to the president" https://t.co/29nTJplLrm

Folks around Trump, who has few lawyers eager to defend him right now, are trying to walk back reports of Trump being angry at Giuliani.

Oh, look, Steve Bannon’s back on board the SSTrumptanic!

Just listened to a wild podcast exchange between Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani.

Rudy is spinning the Antifa-did-this 🤯. And Bannon is like, “Rudy. Rudy. Rudy. OK. OK. Fine. Fine.”

Bannon: “I don’t mind being shut down for my craziness. I’m not gonna be shut down for yours.”

— Alexander Panetta (@Alex_Panetta) January 14, 2021