Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

No one could have predicted…

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Too inconsequential to be sued

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

How has Obama failed you today?

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

I personally stopped the public option…

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

This blog goes to 11…

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is how realignments happen…

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Thursday Evening Open Thread: The Clown Car Never Empties!

Thursday Evening Open Thread: The Clown Car Never Empties!

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


A timeline, of sorts:

Oh, look, Steve Bannon’s back on board the SSTrumptanic!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • The Moar You Know
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      “A documentary. This time with real dragons.”
      Moron.

      From the who could’a guessed? files.

      Roseville school officials announced on Wednesday that they will pause on-campus learning at Roseville High School and return to distance learning beginning Jan. 14 through Jan. 22.

      The decision came as more staff began to test positive for COVID-19, causing numerous staff quarantines, according to an email from the district.

      Currently, 18 teachers, two support staff, seven custodians, two paraeducators and one wellness intern are quarantined due to exposure.

      “Given these circumstances, we are not able to provide appropriate supervision and instruction for all students in an on-campus environment,” read the email from interim Superintendent Jess Borjon and Roseville High Principal Nicholas Richter. “We fully understood from the onset that our school year would face starts and stops as the virus continues to impact our communities.”

      School officials added that they believed distance learning for the next six instructional days would help the school bring students and staff back to campus safely.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/education/article248489130.html#storylink=cpy

      Roseville is one of California’s larger school districts.

      Also, too, Tyrion kinda did kill, you know, dad.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      The Moar You Know

      Bannon: “I don’t mind being shut down for my craziness. I’m not gonna be shut down for yours.”

      Bannon is self-aware. That’s an interesting development.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.