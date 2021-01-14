Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Something Fabulous and Milo: A Love Story (and Gigi too)

Something Fabulous and Milo: A Love Story (and Gigi too)

There is something to be said, another time perhaps, about a feminist critique of pet ownership: Why is it “Cat Lady,” never “Cat Dude”? Why is there no similar snide pejorative about dog people? How many cats do you need, actually, before you get the title? Briefly, the answers are:

  • society still frowns less on men being single and childless;
  • it is much easier, logistically, to hoard, say, 45 cats than dogs in an apartment; and:
  • 3 cats

So, here I am, a formerly proudly dog-only person, and my two cats: Meet Milo and Gigi.

Milo and his brother Oliver had just been returned to the rescue where I volunteer. Oliver, a tabby, was friendly and flirty, literally put his paw out between the bars of the cage to pet me. And when I sat down and opened the door, he came right out and sat on my lap. I was Chosen.

But he was a bonded pair with his very handsome but extremely shy brother Milo. And I had not been in the market for one cat, let alone two. So I went home to think about it, to talk with my landlady about making an exception to the no-pets lease, see if this could be a thing.

Two mornings later, the director of the rescue called me in tears. Oliver had died in his cage overnight. Ultimately the vet looked at his records and noted he’d had a chronic kidney disease and decided he’d likely died of it, exacerbated by all the changes and stress he’d gone through.

I took Milo home that day. Landlady, schmandlady.

Later, our director told me how black cats, shy cats especially, are the hardest to place. She was sure Oliver hung on long enough to find Milo his new home. I, who never cry, and don’t believe in spiritual hoo-ha; wept and wept.

We went on happily for a few years. I would occasionally foster a kitten or 2 (or 4). Keep ‘em in the bathtub, train ‘em up, and send them on their way.

Something Fabulous and Milo: A Love Story 4Something Fabulous and Milo: A Love Story 3
But then, one stuck:


Because Milo approved.


We named her Gigi. And they became pals.


And the years went by.

About 4 years ago, Milo became diabetic. My Sweet Pootea! So sweet, we joke, he got The Sugar. But! We got on a regimen of testing, insulin, special foods, carried on. All was well!

We continued to get older. And started needing more supplemental help & support. But we carry on, one day at a time, learning new things all along the way.


Then around Mother’s Day last year, I thought I had lost him. Called the emergency final-home-visit vet to see about appointments on the holiday weekend, as he was fading so fast. Wrapped him snugly in a warm bath towel and laid him on my chest to sleep. Our last night together, I thought…

…And he woke at 4 am, shook himself all over, stretched and walked to the foot of the bed, where I’d put a dish of his favorite food, and started to eat. Nothing to see here, move along.

[Note: also a loyal BJ Lurker]

And so here we are now: 17, and not doing so great. And yet: doing great! He keeps pulling out another of the nine lives cards. Always a little skinnier, a little frailer than the time before, but on we go. These last few days, though, that pace has accelerated, noticeably.

We are lucky, I know, to have whatever time we have left. In my head I keep making analogies to my dad, which I realize is a little strange, but nonetheless works for me: he was a tenacious old goat with many many health challenges, but still defied all medical predictions for years, and somehow lived to be 86. I remember making a Facebook post at the time we put our dad in hospice, something like, “We don’t know exactly how the road will go from here, or how long we will be on it, but we are on that road.” And I feel something similar here, with Milo: every day is a challenge, and has some annoyances, and is a gift.

This last year has sucked so much. But fortunately, my extreme unemployment has also meant that I had all the time in the world to micro-manage his blood sugar readings, his food intake, all that. And in my extreme isolation and home-bound-ness, they have been there for me, and each other.

None of us knows where the road is going, but sooner or later we are all on that road. At least we can be on it, together.

And we will go out, I hope, holding paws.

 

    38Comments

    6. 6.

      JeanneT

      I’m glad you have such good company during the pandemic, and that they have you.  Treasure the days is all we can do.

    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      OK, you made me cry.  You and Milo are so lucky to have found each other, and then to have Gigi join you.

      I’m in awe of the diabetes treatment scribblings.

      Also, gotta say, Milo looks pretty damn good for an infirm old guy.   Skinny, maybe, but fur still sleek; he doesn’t seem to have that sides-caved-in look elderly cats (in my experience) get.

      Here’s to all three of you; and here’s to Milo continuing to defy the odds!

    11. 11.

      cain

      What a great story – my two critters are a bonded pair and they are both black cates. It seems that a lot of us have ourselves of some black panthers. I feel bad for Oliver though, who reminds me a lot of Khush already. Lav is a lot like Milo, a shy cat – I guess an extrovert and introvert pairing. You probably missed out having both of them at that time.

      But so glad that MIlo made it out and managing himself thanks to a doting dad. Good on you!!

      And of course happy to hear of Gigi as well!! :D

    12. 12.

      something fabulous

      @CaseyL:  Aww, thank you. Standing up, he is super skinny like that, and has become so light to pick up. But his handsomeness is seeing him through!

    14. 14.

      something fabulous

      @MazeDancer: Thank you! So glad. Water Girl kindly held my (virtual) hand that it would be ok to post, and not too much. And a separate shout out to WaterGirl in fact for all her help in layout and proofreading, as well as encouragement to do it!

    17. 17.

      No name

      I’m crying, thank you for sharing, so much love.  Those little white toes on Gigi and those magnificent white whiskers on Milo!

    22. 22.

      eddie blake

      what a wonderful story. beautiful furbabies. so awesome when they bond like that.

      i dunno about ‘cat-dude’ but i prefer cat botherer. it feels more accurate.

    25. 25.

      Lyrebird

      @Chetan Murthy: That is awesome, thanks for sharing!

      Things I don’t get about Twitter:

      The “sensitive content” block has come up for… the young lady who did a celebration dance in the parking lot after her interview, and now for one of this Ryann fellow’s pictures of his cat.  The cat is on two pedestals looking very relaxed.

      Twitter shows all sorts of awful things that I won’t list out, but it blocks the potentially sensitive view of a cat on two pedestals.  Go figure.

       

      ETA: Thanks so much WaterGirl for the beautiful story!

    28. 28.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Lyrebird: I’m guessing it was Odie’s private parts …. y’know, the ones that most adult humans can’t actually distinguish.  Or maybe it was his owner’s razor-sharp cheekbones …..

    29. 29.

      CaseyL

      @Steve in the ATL: I don’t have the answer, but some here should.  BJ  has crowd-sourced relocating animals thousands of miles. Besides the East Coast jackals who might be able to drive, there are professional services – even animal airlines.

      It could be pricey, but  you might be able to get some of us to kick in towards the expense.

    33. 33.

      Damned_at_Random

      Milo has been a lucky kitty – a loving brother and a good home. That was sad and uplifting. when his time comes, you can be proud of earning the love of such a shy, loving little guy

    34. 34.

      Amir Khalid

      That picture of you and Milo holding hands says so much. Every day that a cat loves us and we get to love it in return is precious. May you and Milo and Gigi have many more such days, all that Heaven will allow.

    35. 35.

      Another Scott

      Great story and pictures. But I notice the tags say Guest Post. And it doesn’t really “sound like” Watergirl. Was this a shy guest? Or am I wrong (again)?

      Thanks very much.

      [eta:] D’Oh – It’s from “Something Fabulous”, right?

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    36. 36.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      That was a sweet story, WG. I know what it’s like to have a diabetic cat, and it’s a lot of sacrifice and work. But they’re always worth it : )

      My cat Bilbo has been diabetic since he was 12 and’s nearly 20 now. He’s in stage 2 kidney disease and had 3 UTIs last year, but is in great health otherwise. He’s not much different from the time we first adopted him nearly 16 years ago

