Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

What fresh hell is this?

Han shot first.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

How has Obama failed you today?

This is how realignments happen…

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

The willow is too close to the house.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

The math demands it!

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You are here: Home / Politics / America / Operation Lollipop: A Preview Of President-Elect Biden’s Vaccination Plan

Operation Lollipop: A Preview Of President-Elect Biden’s Vaccination Plan

by | 63 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

Operation Lollipop: A Preview Of President-Elect Biden's Vaccination Plan

Tonight President-elect Biden announced that he would be announcing his vaccination plan tomorrow. For your convenience, we here at the Balloon Juice bunker have gotten a copy of the plan, codename Operation Lollipop, and it is our distinct honor and privilege to bring it to you now. Full disclosure: contrary to initial reports, Dave Anderson was not injured in obtaining these plans. Several Bothans, however…

Operation Lollipop

  1. Roll up sleeve.
  2. Person administering the vaccine swabs your upper arm.
  3. Fill syringe with vaccine.
  4. Stick needle in arm. (Special sequel instructions for Governor Ron DeStupid in Florida: ensure that needle is attached to the syringe first!)
  5. Push the motherfucking plunger on that syringe! Do it for God, Mom, Apple Pie, the Bald Eagle, and Randolph Scott!
  6. Remove needle from arm!
  7. Apply Band-Aid.
  8. Roll down sleeve.
  9. Observe patient for 15 minutes to ensure no adverse effects. (Special sequel instructions for Governor Ron DeStupid in Florida: these adverse effects may be indistinguishable from the normal behavior of Floriduh! Man, please refer to a medical professional if necessary.)
  10. Provide vaccinated person with their proof of vaccination.
  11. Issue vaccinated person a lollipop.
  12. Repeat 350 million times.
  13. Declare victory, put on aviator sunglasses, peel out in corvette.

Open thread!

Just to be on the safe side, because it is American and it is 2021:

  • Peter Hastings did not write this post, nor did he author President-elect Biden’s vaccination plan, he did write the episode of Mindy and Buttons for Animaniacs Season 1, Episode 6.
  • This is SATIRE!!!!!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A.J.
  • Adam L Silverman
  • BigJimSlade
  • BR
  • CaseyL
  • catclub
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • dmsilev
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • JaySinWA
  • jonas
  • Ken
  • LAO
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • Mousebumples
  • Origuy
  • piratedan
  • Raoul Paste
  • Roger Moore
  • sdhays
  • smedley the uncertain
  • VeniceRiley
  • Wag
  • WaterGirl
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    63Comments

    3. 3.

      sdhays

      Dave Anderson was not injured in obtaining these plans

      That’s good to hear, but did that Richard Mayhew guy make it?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      FWIW, I was told that it was important to move the arm in which I was injected; this is supposed to reduce the chance of extreme soreness. The nurses specifically recommended the chicken dance. I would recommend putting it on infinite loop, but that would be too cruel to the people who have to work in the observation area all day.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mousebumples

      I vote for an extra stimulus payment to anyone who gets the vaccine (*both doses). Extra money to people who need it, and extra financial incentive to follow through.

      And, in seriousness, seems like a good 20-something job. I got vaccine trained on college (age 22 or so), and while it was related to my pharmacy profession, this cohort seems likely to be in need of a good paying job and able to move around for X months to vaccinate the country.

      I’m looking forward to hearing Biden’s plan tomorrow!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      piratedan

      so I expect we’ll soon see an executive order mandating an increase of PPE, additional dosages of vaccines, ventilators and lollipops.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BR

      Do you think we’re in for a rocky week until uncle Joe gets to put his plan in action?

      I am surprised at the amount of precautions the administration is allowing to be put into place, and that makes me think they’ve got things under control. Does that seem right, or are there wrinkles in their plan, like the new WH announcement of a “sendoff” event in DC?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mousebumples

      @Roger Moore: General vaccine rule. Do push ups, lift soup cans, do jumping Jacks (or at least the arm half).

      Some vaccines are more prone to causing muscle soreness. This appears to be one of them.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Mousebumples: Since we’re waiting on a whole bunch of contract awards and go orders for projects, if they ask people to sign up to get paid to administer vaccines, I’m going to sign up. I’ve got a combat lifesaving certificate. I’m pretty sure if I can put an IV in, I can give someone a vaccination.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      LAO

      Roll out of the vaccine has been an absolute clusterfuck in NY. Anything has to be better than the mess Trump has left state and local governments.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Wag

      Sure its satire, but dammit, it just might work!

       

      A whole hellava lot better than the current Scott atlas authored plan

      Reply
    20. 20.

      piratedan

      @Adam L Silverman: Are you thinking that despite the head of the snake supposedly being lopped off, that many of these groups are gonna go ahead and dip their collectives toes in the water or do you believe that instead of focusing on DC, that they will now focus on potentially easier targets, i.e, state capitals will get the attention?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      As long as we are talking about vaccinations… I will remind you guys that there’s a link in the sidebar to a thread where you can post when you get either or both shots.  It’s called I Got the Shot! – simian to the I Voted! thread in the fall.  You get stickers and everything.

      Do Something!

      Call Your Senators & Representatives
      Directory of US Senators
      Directory of US Representatives
      Letter to Elected Officials – Albatrossity
      Letter to Elected Officials – Martin

      I Got the Shot!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      piratedan

      @Adam L Silverman: by that are you saying that Trump is simply a means to an end and that certain groups were happy to use him but can proceed just as fine without him or that other people in his orbit are actually the movers and shakers and if so, who do you think that is?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Adam L Silverman

      @piratedan: Trump essentially provided the social behavioral permission for these people to come out from under their rocks and act with impunity. Gonna be real hard to put that evil genie back in the bottle.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      God, Animaniacs was amazing. I didn’t appreciate it when I was a kid, but I do now. I never understood what their target audience was, though. Most of the witty references and jokes I feel would’ve went over most kids’ heads

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Mary G

      I got onto a clinical trial out of the desperation that switching to an HMO had caused. They gave me a little box. When I opened it the next morning the sight of 100 syringes freaked me out, like I WILL NEVER BE ABLE TO STICK ALL THOSE IN MY BODY. Turned into an every day habit within a week.

      @Adam L Silverman: Do you think the states are doing enough to protect their capitols? That has me worried. Many fewer defense helpers available. Probably not that hardened. Lots of inside help.

      I hope the sight of all these “patriots” being taken in by the FBI will deter the ones who think like the rich families who came out with the family to watch the battle and have a picnic at the start of the Civil War, but it seems we’ve picked the low-hanging fruit and will be left with the smarter ones like Tim McVeigh who don’t do so much stupid shit as damage.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      dmsilev

      @BigJimSlade: Johnson & Johnson has said they expect to have results on their Phase 3 trial in a week or two, and that’s a single-dose regimen. Makes the logistics much easier, so let’s hope for good news.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      catclub

      @Mary G: Do you think the states are doing enough to protect their capitols? That has me worried. Many fewer defense helpers available. Probably not that hardened. Lots of inside help.

       

      Suppose some group takes over a state capitol. Then what?  I think that will be a dog that caught the car problem.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Mary G

      Ted Cruz staffers lower the boom:

      Let’s not kid ourselves: this is the delicious article we knew was coming and have ALL been waiting for—and I mean, all of us: Republicans, Democrats, Bernie Bros, Trumpers. May the country gather round for storytime and unite! https://t.co/hdRtQ0OQri— Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) January 15, 2021

      (NY Mag) Cruz’s attempts to appeal to Trump’s base didn’t even impress those in the outgoing president’s orbit. The former senior White House official was scornful of the effort. “I think Cruz has tried at different times to be an ally to the president. For somebody so rough on him before. But he now has shown himself to be a craven, calculating politician and somebody who incited — arguably, he helped incite this. That’s what everyone got out of this.”

      “He’s supposed to be a smart asshole,” said the former top Trump aide. “That’s where there’s a bit of consternation for me. He’s totally misguided by his own bullshit. He buys into his bullshit more than other people. He’s supposed to at least be a smart, savvy asshole.”

      For Cruz, it’s a return to a familiar role in some ways. As one former aide put it: “He really believes he’s an outsider. He psychologically thinks like an outsider and feels most comfortable taking up the political causes of outsiders.” But at this point, it’s not fellow Ivy League graduates or fellow senators ready to cast him out — it’s the people who have spent years of their lives in service of his ambitions. That doesn’t make him an outsider anymore, just alone.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      VeniceRiley

      @dmsilev: They’re also runnung a 2 dose trial. When they launched that it made me wonder if they’re shooting for an efficacy bump.
      Hope NovaVax also turns out positive!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      jonas

      *Finally* got an appointment for a vaccine shot next week. That is, if I don’t show up and they tell me they’ve run out or something. This whole thing is fubar. The county has vaccinated probably fewer than 10% of the people who qualify at this point. The county supervisor claims the state isn’t shipping enough doses and local hospitals and pharmacies aren’t coordinating well enough; the state says it’s not their fault, the feds are being too stingy; the feds say, hey go fuck yourself you’re getting all the doses you qualify for. Given who we’re dealing with here, my instinct is to go with “the feds are fucking this up,” but who knows? At this rate, we won’t see schools back in session, restaurants and movie theaters back open, or me having dinner parties until next summer at the earliest. Fuck that.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I listened to the speech, and I just kept thinking two things: “My god, this is ambitious” and “Thank god we got the Senate.”

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Who do you think the head of the snake is? Several GOP MoCs? Trump himself? There was an interesting thread earlier today about a journalist who had been monitoring the online chatter for months and was there on 1/6. She thinks this was an example of a “stochastic coup” and that we’re going to discover that there were many different groups, working at crossroads, there was no overarching “plan”, and there was very little if any direct communication with the WH/Congress and the insurrectionists. What do you think of this assessment?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      A.J.

      Adam I like this new genre for you

      (and yes I’ll be very excited for your next piece on cultural disintegration / rehabilitation for my adopted home country)

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Martin

      Adam, I’ve been seeing some suggestions that part of the analysis failure is that when we do threat assessments, we tend to treat foreign groups with ex military as a very high threat, but domestic groups with ex military as a very low threat. So yeah, they were talking about storming Congress using all of the guns that they have photos of them holding, assassinating Nancy Pelosi, and starting a race war, but they’re ex-Air Force so it’s all good.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): She was both right and wrong. It was stochastic, but her analysis is based on the stuff she saw. She wasn’t everywhere. She’s got bits and pieces. She didn’t have pics of vids of the initial breach of the perimeter. And she’s not a journalist, nor is she a terrorism analyst. She’s a YA fiction novelist.

      You don’t want to read my YA fiction, I don’t want to read YA author’s terrorism analysis.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Martin: We actually do very little analysis of them. At least within government. For fear of the backlash that happened in late 2008/early 2009 when DHS did an excellent assessment.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Mary G

      @catclub: I worry about them executing the highest ranking Democrat they manage to catch, possibly even going to their home or their local Starbucks or other places there’s a weakness.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @jonas: I’m in the general population (group 2) so I had no expectations of getting a vaccine in the next few months anyway. I’ve been thinking I would wait till the new administration was in place and we had an actual plan with actual leadership.

      Sounds like I was right to wait.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      jonas

      Re: impeachment. Is there any way for the Senate to vote anonymously on conviction? It would be 95-5, with 5 Republicans, probably, missing the vote due to mandatory Covid quarantine. It must be deliciously ironic for Hawley, Cotton, and Cruz in particular to be in the unique position of being able to eliminate their most dangerous 2024 primary rival, yet knowing that their [recorded] vote to eliminate him would also take them out of the running.

      Delicious!

      ETA — well, if it was 95-5 I guess it would be too “anonymous,” but you get the idea…

      Reply
    57. 57.

      jonas

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: Yeah, that’s my assumption. I fall under the “essential worker/educator” category, so I’m supposed to get mine now, but until today — thanks to a coworker who tipped me off to a local site with some open appointment slots — I’ve been completely unable to even get web links or phone lines to work.

      When my wife or kids will get theirs? Who knows?

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Origuy

      My housemate got his first shot today (Santa Clara County). He’s In-Home Support Service for his disabled mom. She isn’t quite 60 and I’m not 65 yet, so we won’t be eligible for a while. I drove him to the county building and it only took about a half an hour, 15 minutes of which was observation for side effects. His mom is immuno-compromised, so it would be nice if she could get it early. She has a shellfish allergy and I’ve heard reports that the vaccine can trigger that.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Adam L Silverman
      Okie dokie, thanks!

      You don’t want to read my YA fiction, I don’t want to read YA author’s terrorism analysis.

      Have you ever tried writing fiction? You definitely have the national security knowledge that would be useful for informing character motivations, backgrounds, etc

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Martin

      I have to say, Biden’s economic recovery plan looks better and better the more I look at it.

      There’s no compromise given to austerity or trickle down, etc. It just ignores everything that the GOP would call ‘economics’.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      catclub

      @jonas

      Is there any way for the Senate to vote anonymously on conviction? It would be 95-5,

      I have doubts about that. The GOP people who get elected are true believers.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.