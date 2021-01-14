Tonight President-elect Biden announced that he would be announcing his vaccination plan tomorrow. For your convenience, we here at the Balloon Juice bunker have gotten a copy of the plan, codename Operation Lollipop, and it is our distinct honor and privilege to bring it to you now. Full disclosure: contrary to initial reports, Dave Anderson was not injured in obtaining these plans. Several Bothans, however…

Operation Lollipop

Roll up sleeve. Person administering the vaccine swabs your upper arm. Fill syringe with vaccine. Stick needle in arm. (Special sequel instructions for Governor Ron DeStupid in Florida: ensure that needle is attached to the syringe first!) Push the motherfucking plunger on that syringe! Do it for God, Mom, Apple Pie, the Bald Eagle, and Randolph Scott! Remove needle from arm! Apply Band-Aid. Roll down sleeve. Observe patient for 15 minutes to ensure no adverse effects. (Special sequel instructions for Governor Ron DeStupid in Florida: these adverse effects may be indistinguishable from the normal behavior of Floriduh! Man, please refer to a medical professional if necessary.) Provide vaccinated person with their proof of vaccination. Issue vaccinated person a lollipop. Repeat 350 million times. Declare victory, put on aviator sunglasses, peel out in corvette.

Open thread!

Just to be on the safe side, because it is American and it is 2021: